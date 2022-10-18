Read full article on original website
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
Carl Icahn piled about $500 million into Twitter in recent months, The Wall Street Journal said. The Icahn Enterprises chief has likely notched a $250 million gain on the social media stock. Twitter shares surged 22% on Tuesday after Elon Musk offered to complete his buyout of the company. Carl...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, IBM, Alcoa and more
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. — The stock rose 2.1% after the semiconductor company surpassed profit and sales expectations in its most recent quarter. Lam Research reported adjusted earnings of $10.42 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $9.54 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion, according to Refinitiv.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Nasdaq and more
(PG) – The consumer products giant's quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share beat estimates by 3 cents with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. Results were helped by a 7% boost in organic sales, although P&G cut its full-year revenue forecast due to the impact from a stronger US dollar. P&G rose 1.7% in the premarket.
US Stocks' Momentum Set To Continue Tuesday As Nasdaq Futures Lead Rally — Tesla, Goldman, J&J, United Airlines In Focus
Earnings optimism has inspired traders to come piling back into equity market. The upside could be a bear market rally, given the fluid economic condition, analysts say. The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a markedly higher opening for Wall Street stocks on Tuesday, potentially extending the strong gains from the previous session. The third-quarter reporting season has provided a shot in the arm for the market, which was languishing amid multiple downward catalysts.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Stocks look ready to rally in early 2023 with fund managers holding more cash than at any point in the last 21 years, BofA says
Investors are holding the most cash since April 2001, according to BofA's global fund manager survey. The October survey "screams macro capitulation, investor capitulation, and crucially start of policy capitulation." A "big low, big rally" looks set for the first half of 2023 when Fed rate cuts become consensus, BofA...
kitco.com
Gold price modestly down as U.S. dollar rebounds
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday, once again pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market. The main fixation of gold and silver traders remains the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last down $5.60 at $1,658.30 and December silver was up $0.001 at $18.72.
kitco.com
Bitcoin Oct. 19 chart alert - Subdued trading action continues
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Wednesday. Not much new at mid-week. The sideways and choppy trading range continues. Bulls and bears continue to fight for control, with neither having a decided edge. That suggests more of the same in the near term. Stay tuned!
Stocks surge again as Corporate America's earnings impress
So much for Shocktober. Wall Street's often scary month for stocks has suddenly turned into Rocktober.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, yields rise as investors pore over corporate earnings
U.S. stocks snapped a winning streak to end a back-and-forth session lower Wednesday as a rally that kicked off the week faltered despite better-than-feared earnings reports. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 0.7% after the index gained more than 4% in the past two days, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed around 100 points, or 0.3%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.9%. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note spiked above 4.1%.
Intel's Mobileye seeks drastically lower $16 billion valuation in IPO
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Intel's Mobileye said on Tuesday it was targeting a valuation of nearly $16 billion in its initial public offering, less than a third of what it had previously expected, as volatility in stock markets and rising interest rates dampen the appetite for new listings.
JPMorgan And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq gained around 100 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Apple freezes plans to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei
Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. tech giant Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has put on hold plans to use memory chips from China's Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) in its products, after Washington imposed tighter export controls against Chinese technology companies, the Nikkei reported on Monday.
Bed Bath & Beyond on “Last Legs as a Company” According to Goldman Sachs
Prior to word of an October 4th stock raise upon news of bondholder organization, company value has been down 58% from the same period in 2021. This article is based on current media reports. All listed facts and projections shared within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingWikipedia.com, Finance.Yahoo.com, CNN.com, and Barrons.com.
Why Shares of Alibaba, Full Truck Alliance, and KE Holdings Fell Today
Chinese stocks struggled today as fears mounted over the economy and growing COVID cases.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AT&T, American Airlines, Blackstone and more
(LVS) – Las Vegas Sands reported a larger-than-expected loss for the third quarter, while revenue beat analyst forecasts. The casino operator's results are still being impacted by China's Covid-19 policies, which are crimping business In Macau. However, Las Vegas Sands shares rose 1% in premarket trading.
Tesla, Procter & Gamble And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Tesla, Inc. TSLA to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $21.96 billion after the closing bell. Tesla shares fell 0.2% to $219.74 in pre-market trading.
kitco.com
Gov't bonds aren't the safe haven they once were - BlackRock
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In their weekly market outlook, asset managers at BlackRock said they don't expect government bonds, a traditional safe-haven...
kitco.com
Wall St up as Goldman results keep optimism alive, rising yields cap gains
Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Tuesday as strong results from Goldman Sachs calmed worries of a substantial hit to profit from rising interest rates, but a rise in government bond yields pushed megacap growth stocks lower. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) gained 2.5% after reporting a...
