Average Southland Gas Prices Drop for 13th Consecutive Day

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Tuesday for the 13th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 5.3 cents to $6.054.

The average price has dropped 44 cents over the past 13 days, including 2 cents Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 30.4 cents less than one week ago, but 62.5 cents more than one month ago and $1.555 higher than one year ago -- mainly due to a 33-day streak of increases totaling $1.248 that ended Oct. 6.

The Orange County average price also dropped for 13th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 6.2 cents to $5.916.

The Orange County average price has dropped 48.1 cents over the past 13 days, including 2.8 cents Monday, following a run of 15 increases in 16 days totaling $1.063 that ended Oct. 6. It is 35 cents less than one week ago, but 52.5 cents more than one month ago and $1.447 higher than one year ago.

The national average price dropped 1.8 cents to $3.87, one day after a five-day streak of decreases totaling 3.5 cents ended when it was unchanged. It is 5.3 cents less than one week ago, but 19.2 cents more than one month ago and 54.5 cents higher than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.146 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.

"After a sharp rise in the national average over the last few weeks, we've seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as refinery issues have eased in the West and Great Lakes, overpowering some increases elsewhere," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

"We'll see a continued sharp drop in gas prices on the West Coast, including areas like Las Vegas and Phoenix, which are supplied by refiners in California, as refinery outages have been addressed."