Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Fatal motorcycle crash in Omaha under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fatal crash involving a motorcycle is under investigation. Omaha police officers went to the area of 132nd and Shirley Street Thursday afternoon on reports of a crash. The motorcyclist was taken to Bergan Mercy with serious injuries and it’s reported they died at the hospital...
WOWT
40-year-old man hurt in late-night north Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was found shot late Wednesday. Officers were called at 11:23 p.m. to 65th Street and Fowler Avenue, a block north of Ames Avenue, according to a Thursday morning OPD report. Omaha Fire Department medics transported the man to...
KETV.com
Man seriously injured in Omaha shooting late Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — A man was shot near 65th Street and Fowler Avenue late Wednesday night. Omaha police said they found the victim, identified as 40-year-old Robert Criss, at a home around 11:30 p.m. They said he was shot in the upper body and rushed to the hospital for...
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest fifth teen connected to carjacking, shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've arrested a fifth teen in connection with a carjacking and shooting. The carjacking turned shooting happened Wednesday, Oct. 12 near Spring Lake Park. Officers said the group of teenagers stole a pregnant woman's car at gunpoint, then shot at a different vehicle.
WOWT
Man shot in Omaha, police seek tips
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday and need help from the public for tips. A 40-year-old man was found wounded in the area of 65th and Fowler street at 11:23 p.m. He was taken to a hospital with a wound that did not appear...
iheart.com
5th teen suspect arrested in connection to south Omaha carjacking, shooting
(Omaha, NE) -- A 5th teen is arrested in connection to an armed carjacking and shooting in south Omaha. Omaha Police say on October 12th, a group of teens carjacked a woman at gunpoint at Spring Lake Park. Investigators say as the suspects were fleeing the area in the woman's car, they shot multiple times at a passing vehicle. The driver, 32 year old Jorge Garcia, was hit by gunfire. He was taken to Nebraska Medicine for treatment.
iheart.com
New Information In Omaha Shooting Investigation
Omaha Police are investigating a shooting and have released the name of the victim. Investigators say 40-year old Robert Criss suffered a gunshot wound. Omaha Fire Department paramedics took Criss to a hospital, and police say his injury appears to be non-life threatening. The shooting was late Wednesday night near...
Omaha Police identify victim in late Wednesday shooting
Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person late Wednesday night in Omaha. His injuries are non-life-threatening.
WOWT
Omaha police make two arrests in carjacking, shooting involving four teens
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police identified and arrested a fifth suspect in connection to a carjacking and shooting involving four teens last week. A 17-year-old was booked at Douglas County Youth Center for first-degree assault, criminal conspiracy, and two counts of use of a gun to commit a felony according to the release.
WOWT
NSP: Man killed in Oakland, Neb., shot in self-defense
OAKLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol shared more details Wednesday about a fatal shooting that happened last month in a town about 60 miles northeast of Omaha. “Following a thorough investigation and consultation with the Burt County Attorney, all evidence and statements collected substantiate the assertion of self-defense,” the NSP release states. “No arrests have been made in this case and no charges are pending at this time.”
KETV.com
Wanted suspect arrested for shooting that injured two people in Sarpy County
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Omaha for a shooting that injured two people Wednesday in Sarpy County, according to authorities. Dylan James Everett Olsen was wanted by Bellevue police for two counts of first-degree assault and one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
WOWT
Omaha Police say homicide connected to stabbing of two teens
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police reported Wednesday morning that they have reason to believe that a homicide that happened early Sunday was related to a stabbing of two teens reported about 15 minutes earlier. Investigators looking into the death of a man found in a parking lot near 84th...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Man found dead in South Omaha parking lot involved in cutting in North Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Police believe the cutting at 3404 N 105th Plaza is related to the body of a man found at 3507 S 84th St. early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Police were called to the South Omaha parking lot...
KETV.com
One person dead after crash involving motorcycle Thursday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person died after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. The Omaha Police Department said 24-year-old motorcyclist Thomas Flesher died at the hospital from his injuries. Around 3:20 p.m., a car collided with Flesher's motorcycle traveling southbound near 132nd and...
News Channel Nebraska
LCSO: Omaha man found with several pounds of fentanyl during traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An Omaha man was arrested after authorities reportedly found several pounds of fentanyl during a Wednesday traffic stop. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 80 around 2:45 p.m. Wagner's office claimed via a press release that the...
WOWT
14-year-old taken to Omaha hospital in critical condition after cutting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is an ongoing investigation of a cutting that sent a boy to the hospital in critical condition. Officers went to the area of Wayne Lowden Ave. and Ames Ave. Tuesday afternoon in response to a 14-year-old being injured. Officials say four juvenile suspects were taken...
KETV.com
Woman rams Omaha police cruiser after getting caught allegedly trying to cash fraudulent checks
OMAHA, Neb. — A woman reportedly drove her car into a police cruiser after being caught allegedly trying to pass fraudulent checks at a bank in Omaha, according to authorities. Authorities said they were called to First Interstate Bank, located near N 60th Street and Northwest Radial Highway, around...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Police identify man in overnight homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police are investigating what they're calling a homicide after a man was found dead in a parking lot. Authorities identified the man Monday as 21-year-old Jose Roberto Umana-Cruz. Umana-Cruz was found down in a parking lot just east of Conoco Park in Omaha early Sunday. No...
News Channel Nebraska
Iowa man receives year in prison for escape
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced Friday for escaping a halfway house. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Joshua Charter, of Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced in Omaha to 12 months’ incarceration for escape. Charter will have a three-year term of supervised release after his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
kios.org
Speeding Stop Turns Up $1 Million Worth Of Fentanyl
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office seizes tens of thousand of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop near Lincoln. The sheriff's office says deputies stopped a car for speeding on Interstate-80 Wednesday afternoon and found a backpack with about 60-thousand fentanyl pills in it. The sheriff's office says the drugs weighed over 13 pounds and are worth over one-million dollars. Luis Salazar of Omaha is in custody on drug charges.
Comments / 0