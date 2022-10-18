ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYX ABC6

Pilot and another person onboard killed when plane crashes in Marietta, Ohio

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED: 2:15 p.m., 10/18/22. Investigators have released the names of two people killed in a plane crash Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were killed when a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WSYX ABC6

Transportation officials say 'no distress signals sent' following deadly plane crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Federal and Canadian transportation officials investigating a deadly plane crash in Marietta that claimed the lives of two men, including a retired Columbus firefighter, say there was nothing unusual about the flight. “The communication was seamless,” National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Aaron McCarter said. “There...
WSYX ABC6

Retired Columbus firefighter killed in Marietta, Ohio plane crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the men killed in a plane crash Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were killed when a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
