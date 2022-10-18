Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Tasty Halloween Fun at the Final Food Truck Night of 2022!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Local Planetarium Invites You to Discover Halloween's Origins in the Night SkiesDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
Related
Turnto10.com
Police: 3 apparently stabbed in Providence
(WJAR) — Providence police said multiple people were apparently stabbed on Indiana Avenue on Friday evening. Police said it appears three people were hurt, with two potentially suffering serious wounds. No further information was immediately available.
Turnto10.com
Providence man arrested after breaking into ATM at Cranston bank
(WJAR) — A Providence man has been arrested for breaking into an ATM at a Cranston bank, police announced on Friday. The Cranston Police Department has charged 35-year-old Adam Corbin on multiple charges following the ATM break-in on Tuesday night. Investigators claim Corbin drove up to an ATM machine...
Turnto10.com
East Providence girl found in Pennsylvania; Father faces kidnapping charges
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — East Providence police said Pennsylvania State Police located a 2-year-old girl and her father, who is accused of kidnapping her. Police said 24-year-old Jordan McClure took his daughter from her mother's East Providence residence on Thursday after a domestic disturbance. "What I understand is...
Turnto10.com
Police recover carpenter's stolen van, with tools inside
North Providence police said Friday that they recovered a stolen van and arrested a woman accused of taking it. The van was stolen earlier this week from a store parking lot. The owner, Juan Carlos Morales, said he accidentally left the keys in it. The van held all of the tools he needs for his job as a carpenter.
Turnto10.com
Police locate New Bedford man reported missing
(WJAR) — New Bedford police said Friday that a man who was reported missing Thursday was found and was with his family. They did not release any additional details.
Turnto10.com
Dozens gather for candlelight vigil for missing Raynham teen
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — The Raynham community gathered in prayer Friday night to bring awareness to a missing teen from Raynham, who was last seen early Tuesday morning. Dozens gathered to show their support for the safe return of Colleen Weaver, 16, at a candlelight vigil at First Congregational Church of Raynham.
Turnto10.com
Connecticut man convicted of 2020 murder of Westerly man
(WJAR) — A jury found a Connecticut man guilty of the murder of a Westerly man in 2020. Louis Seignious was found guilty of the murder of 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian. Seignious, 33 of Norwich, Connecticut, was found guilty of first-degree murder, carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and domestic breaking and entering.
Turnto10.com
Teenager injured in Mansfield accident
(WJAR) — Mansfield police said a teenager was struck by a car while running on Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old was driving at a very low speed on East Street when a 15-year-old boy running on the sidewalk suddenly ran to cross the street with no crosswalk. According...
Turnto10.com
Thousands attend funeral of 2 Connecticut officers
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Thousands of police officers from around the country gathered Friday in a football stadium in Connecticut for a funeral for two officers who were shot to death in an apparent ambush. The service for Bristol police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy was...
Turnto10.com
Retired contractor donates tools to man whose van was stolen
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As the saying goes, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”. Donald Thela has a war chest of power tools and construction materials at his North Kingstown home. He said they don’t get much use anymore since he retired as a contractor six months ago.
Turnto10.com
Flames break out in multifamily home in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out in a multifamily home in Central Falls on Friday. Firefighters were called to the home on Moore Street at about 3:30 p.m. They contained the flames to the third floor. Officials said 15 people live in the building. No injuries...
Turnto10.com
Police: Westerly High School temporarily put on lockdown due to hoax call
(WJAR) — Police say Westerly High School was temporarily put on lockdown on Friday after receiving a hoax call about a threat. The Westerly Police Department says a caller reported an active shooter on campus. The school went on lockdown as police responded. The department says all school buildings...
Turnto10.com
Police to represent Rhode Island at funeral of Connecticut officers
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Funeral plans are coming together for two Bristol, Connecticut, police officers, one week after they were tragically killed in the line of duty. The joint funeral service for Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte is set for Friday morning. Officers from across Rhode Island...
Turnto10.com
As students return to Woonsocket High School police investigate threat
(WJAR) — Students at Woonsocket High School and Woonsocket Area Career and Tech Center went back to school on Friday after crews repaired a broken pipe. But the day was colored by a threat made against the school, according to the Woonsocket Police Department. Police said a bomb threat...
Turnto10.com
Cranston sneaker store hit in 'smash and grab'
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police are searching for the group of suspects accused of breaking into a locally owned sneaker shop. There has been a string of crimes over the last week in the city. Steven Rocchio and Joe Michael got a call early Wednesday morning no local...
Turnto10.com
Civil engineer breathes new life into Boon Street church
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Locals in Narragansett have been watching the progress of the town’s long-abandoned 150-year old Presbyterian church building come back to life. This time as two luxury condos, just blocks from the world famous beach. It would take fate and the imagination of Boston-area civil...
Turnto10.com
South Kingstown and Narragansett lift water bans
(WJAR) — The towns of South Kingstown and Narragansett announced their outdoor water use restrictions have been lifted. The restrictions were lifted for water system customers of Veolia Rhode Island, South Kingstown South Shore and Middlebridge and the town of Narragansett. According to a release from the towns in...
Turnto10.com
Community throws baby shower for Exeter couple who lost home in fire
EXETER, R.I. — A couple in Exeter lost everything in a house fire earlier this year, but they're gaining a true sense of community. In July, Dianna Clapp-Behm and Scott Behm’s home caught on fire on Ted Rod Road in Exeter. "I was in complete shock. I was...
Turnto10.com
Mobile methadone dosing unit meets people struggling with opioid addiction where they are
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — “This morning I come here, and I get a daily dose of methadone,” said Jason. It's a Wednesday morning in Woonsocket, and Jason is visiting a mobile methadone unit in the parking lot of Community Care Alliance. The nonprofit CODAC runs the unit,...
Turnto10.com
Water boy embodies school spirit at New Bedford High School
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Perhaps the hardest worker on the New Bedford High School football team hasn’t had to play one snap on his way to becoming a fan favorite. Being a water boy can be a thankless job, but that's never been the case for New Bedford's water boy, Chris Medeiros.
Comments / 0