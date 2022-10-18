ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Turnto10.com

Police: 3 apparently stabbed in Providence

(WJAR) — Providence police said multiple people were apparently stabbed on Indiana Avenue on Friday evening. Police said it appears three people were hurt, with two potentially suffering serious wounds. No further information was immediately available.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence man arrested after breaking into ATM at Cranston bank

(WJAR) — A Providence man has been arrested for breaking into an ATM at a Cranston bank, police announced on Friday. The Cranston Police Department has charged 35-year-old Adam Corbin on multiple charges following the ATM break-in on Tuesday night. Investigators claim Corbin drove up to an ATM machine...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Police recover carpenter's stolen van, with tools inside

North Providence police said Friday that they recovered a stolen van and arrested a woman accused of taking it. The van was stolen earlier this week from a store parking lot. The owner, Juan Carlos Morales, said he accidentally left the keys in it. The van held all of the tools he needs for his job as a carpenter.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Dozens gather for candlelight vigil for missing Raynham teen

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — The Raynham community gathered in prayer Friday night to bring awareness to a missing teen from Raynham, who was last seen early Tuesday morning. Dozens gathered to show their support for the safe return of Colleen Weaver, 16, at a candlelight vigil at First Congregational Church of Raynham.
RAYNHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Connecticut man convicted of 2020 murder of Westerly man

(WJAR) — A jury found a Connecticut man guilty of the murder of a Westerly man in 2020. Louis Seignious was found guilty of the murder of 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian. Seignious, 33 of Norwich, Connecticut, was found guilty of first-degree murder, carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and domestic breaking and entering.
WESTERLY, RI
Turnto10.com

Teenager injured in Mansfield accident

(WJAR) — Mansfield police said a teenager was struck by a car while running on Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old was driving at a very low speed on East Street when a 15-year-old boy running on the sidewalk suddenly ran to cross the street with no crosswalk. According...
MANSFIELD, MA
Turnto10.com

Thousands attend funeral of 2 Connecticut officers

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Thousands of police officers from around the country gathered Friday in a football stadium in Connecticut for a funeral for two officers who were shot to death in an apparent ambush. The service for Bristol police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy was...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Turnto10.com

Retired contractor donates tools to man whose van was stolen

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As the saying goes, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”. Donald Thela has a war chest of power tools and construction materials at his North Kingstown home. He said they don’t get much use anymore since he retired as a contractor six months ago.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Flames break out in multifamily home in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out in a multifamily home in Central Falls on Friday. Firefighters were called to the home on Moore Street at about 3:30 p.m. They contained the flames to the third floor. Officials said 15 people live in the building. No injuries...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Turnto10.com

Police: Westerly High School temporarily put on lockdown due to hoax call

(WJAR) — Police say Westerly High School was temporarily put on lockdown on Friday after receiving a hoax call about a threat. The Westerly Police Department says a caller reported an active shooter on campus. The school went on lockdown as police responded. The department says all school buildings...
WESTERLY, RI
Turnto10.com

Police to represent Rhode Island at funeral of Connecticut officers

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Funeral plans are coming together for two Bristol, Connecticut, police officers, one week after they were tragically killed in the line of duty. The joint funeral service for Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte is set for Friday morning. Officers from across Rhode Island...
BRISTOL, CT
Turnto10.com

Cranston sneaker store hit in 'smash and grab'

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police are searching for the group of suspects accused of breaking into a locally owned sneaker shop. There has been a string of crimes over the last week in the city. Steven Rocchio and Joe Michael got a call early Wednesday morning no local...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Civil engineer breathes new life into Boon Street church

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Locals in Narragansett have been watching the progress of the town’s long-abandoned 150-year old Presbyterian church building come back to life. This time as two luxury condos, just blocks from the world famous beach. It would take fate and the imagination of Boston-area civil...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

South Kingstown and Narragansett lift water bans

(WJAR) — The towns of South Kingstown and Narragansett announced their outdoor water use restrictions have been lifted. The restrictions were lifted for water system customers of Veolia Rhode Island, South Kingstown South Shore and Middlebridge and the town of Narragansett. According to a release from the towns in...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Water boy embodies school spirit at New Bedford High School

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Perhaps the hardest worker on the New Bedford High School football team hasn’t had to play one snap on his way to becoming a fan favorite. Being a water boy can be a thankless job, but that's never been the case for New Bedford's water boy, Chris Medeiros.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

