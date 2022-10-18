3 men charged in high-speed chase, shooting at Independence police

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Three men are charged, accused of shooting at police during a high-speed chase last week near the Truman Sports Complex.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 27-year-old Kammron C. Tucker with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of second-degree assault, and armed criminal action.

Another suspect, 25-year-old James L. Gant, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action, but police say he is not in custody as of Thursday morning.

Prosecutors also charged 23-year-old Zabdiel B. Caballero-Ochoa with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

A fourth person, who is under 18, is also in custody.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, when officers said they located a vehicle that may have been involved in a previous crime.

Police said officers tried to pull over the car, with all four of the suspects inside, but the driver refused to stop. Police said officers chased after the vehicle as one of the suspects inside of the car shot at officers.

According to court records, the suspects’ car hit speeds of 100 mph during the chase. The document also states detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed a portion of the chase. Prosecutors say the video shows gunfire coming from the suspect toward officers.

