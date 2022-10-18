Read full article on original website
Man Utd 2 Tottenham 0: Ronaldo flounces off and new-look United don’t need him back
MANCHESTER United’s best display under Erik ten Hag. Undoubtedly. Their best for quite some time, in fact. There were precious few like this in the dog days of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, either. It may prove significant in another way, too. In the 89th minute, in the knowledge he was...
I couldn’t trust Van Nistelrooy. He was our figure of hate
I respected Ruud van Nistelrooy’s talent and I still do. A brilliant goalscorer. A penalty-box predator. An undisputed winner for Manchester United. People have been asking me about the Battle of Old Trafford on an almost daily basis for the best part of 20 years. But the context is often forgotten.
Ronaldo refused to play… now he’s axed from squad
CRISTIANO RONALDO refused to come on as a substitute in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham before storming out of Old Trafford. Manager Erik ten Hag has punished Ronaldo’s act of defiance on Wednesday night by axing the star from his squad for tomorrow’s game at Chelsea, as revealed by MailOnline yesterday.
Old Trafford boss is right to take a hard line, says Potter
GRAHAM POTTER says managers have to make decisions for the good of their group even if they could come back to haunt them, as he prepares to face a Manchester United side without Cristiano Ronaldo. Potter’s Chelsea will not have to worry about the Portuguese after Erik ten Hag dropped...
Haaland tipped for £1bn deal
ERLING HAALAND’S agent has predicted the Manchester City striker will become football’s first £1billion player. City signed Haaland for a bargain £51.2million in the summer after triggering the release clause in his contract at Borussia Dortmund, and the 22-year-old has scored 20 goals in 14 games for Pep Guardiola’s side.
Manchester City 3 Brighton 1: Haaland double guides City past brave Brighton
That harmonious groaning, the constant humming of disapproval, inside a stadium from supporters of the favourites of any given game is beautifully comforting. Evidence that a proper game is taking place. This was certainly one of those. Roberto De Zerbi might still be searching for a first victory as Brighton...
Archer to join Lions as he steps up recovery from injury
JOFRA ARCHER will travel to the United Arab Emirates alongside the England Lions squad for a training camp next month as his recovery from injury continues. Archer last played for England in March 2021 and has been out of action since due to back and elbow injuries. The 27-year-old retained...
