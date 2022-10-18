Read full article on original website
F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton goes for pole in Q3 at United States GP
Max Verstappen has already wrapped up his second world title but Red Bull can claim their first Constructors’ Championship in nine years as F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas for this weekend’s US Grand Prix.Red Bull - who currently have a 165-point lead to Ferrari in second - need to leave Austin, Texas with a lead of at least 147 points to be crowned champions, giving Christian Horner’s team a good chance to seal the double triumph on Sunday.However, the big talking point in the paddock is Red Bull’s “minor overspend” breach of the 2021 budget cap...
Man Utd 2 Tottenham 0: Ronaldo flounces off and new-look United don’t need him back
MANCHESTER United’s best display under Erik ten Hag. Undoubtedly. Their best for quite some time, in fact. There were precious few like this in the dog days of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, either. It may prove significant in another way, too. In the 89th minute, in the knowledge he was...
I couldn’t trust Van Nistelrooy. He was our figure of hate
I respected Ruud van Nistelrooy’s talent and I still do. A brilliant goalscorer. A penalty-box predator. An undisputed winner for Manchester United. People have been asking me about the Battle of Old Trafford on an almost daily basis for the best part of 20 years. But the context is often forgotten.
Red Bull to deny claims
RED BULL boss Christian Horner will defend himself against accusations they ‘cheated’ to help Max Verstappen win the world title last year in a press conference ahead of the US Grand Prix in Austin. His team were found in breach of the £114million budget cap for 2021 and...
Ronaldo refused to play… now he’s axed from squad
CRISTIANO RONALDO refused to come on as a substitute in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham before storming out of Old Trafford. Manager Erik ten Hag has punished Ronaldo’s act of defiance on Wednesday night by axing the star from his squad for tomorrow’s game at Chelsea, as revealed by MailOnline yesterday.
'When you stay a long time in the same place it means you become a part of this club': Harry Kane is to Tottenham what Lionel Messi is to Barcelona, says Clement Lenglet... as he brands his Spurs team-mate a 'big player'
To Clement Lenglet’s mind, Lionel Messi will always be a Barcelona player. Whatever he achieves at Paris Saint-Germain, however many goals he scores, however many trophies he wins, the connection between Messi and Barcelona will remain. That same bond exists, says Lenglet, between Tottenham and Harry Kane, wherever the...
Old Trafford boss is right to take a hard line, says Potter
GRAHAM POTTER says managers have to make decisions for the good of their group even if they could come back to haunt them, as he prepares to face a Manchester United side without Cristiano Ronaldo. Potter’s Chelsea will not have to worry about the Portuguese after Erik ten Hag dropped...
Petronella Wyatt's painfully honest account of her mother’s drift into dementia
With laser-like clarity, I remember the morning my mother failed to recognise me. It was five years ago this month. We had always been close, and I was living with her in London, acting as her carer. Then in her 80s, she had slowly but surely been losing her mobility and memory. Hungarian by birth, and the widow of a peer (my father was Lord Wyatt, the politician and chairman of gambling company The Tote), she had always been a distinctive and beloved figure in London society. Now, however, her grip on reality was becoming ever more tenuous.
15 under-FOURS referred to trans clinic in two years
AT least 15 children under four have been referred to the NHS’s transgender health service in England in the past two years. A similar number of five-year-olds were referred between 2021-2022 to the controversial Gender Identity Development Service at the Tavistock clinic, the country’s only such service for children.
Haaland tipped for £1bn deal
ERLING HAALAND’S agent has predicted the Manchester City striker will become football’s first £1billion player. City signed Haaland for a bargain £51.2million in the summer after triggering the release clause in his contract at Borussia Dortmund, and the 22-year-old has scored 20 goals in 14 games for Pep Guardiola’s side.
