Stella Pasta Bar & Bistro reopens at new home in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Stella Pasta Bar & Bistro, as well as Seven Points Brewery, has reopened in its new home in Schenectady at 237 Union Street in the Stockade. The restaurant had its official grand opening weekend on Thursday, October 13, Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15.

Owners Chris Sule and John Reilly opened Stella Pasta Bar & Bistro about six years ago in Burnt Hills. They had to close that original location in March after the landlord chose not to renew the lease.

Stella’s new location was originally opened by Marvin Friedman in 1947 as the Van Dyck, and quickly gained a reputation as one of the country’s top jazz clubs. “The previous sellers reached out to us when we were leaving our Burnt Hills location, and we fell in love with the building the first time we looked at it back in March,” said Sule.

Seven Points Brewery is a part of the restaurant and is also owned by Sule and Reilly. The brewmaster is Brian Conley, formerly of Mad Jack Brewing Company. Sule said all the beer is brewed on-site.

The menu features Italian favorites such as Chicken Parmesan, Cavatelli Chicken Alfredo, Chicken Piccata, and salads, among other dishes. Sule said opening weekend included some Stella favorites from their old location, and they will be adding new dishes and specials to their menu. The dinner menus will change seasonally.

Currently, Stella can only serve alcohol that has been brewed in-house at Seven Points due to a delay in getting its beer and wine license. The restaurant’s current hours are Tuesday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and closed on Sunday and Monday.

