Read full article on original website
Related
mailplus.co.uk
Archer to join Lions as he steps up recovery from injury
JOFRA ARCHER will travel to the United Arab Emirates alongside the England Lions squad for a training camp next month as his recovery from injury continues. Archer last played for England in March 2021 and has been out of action since due to back and elbow injuries. The 27-year-old retained...
F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton goes for pole in Q3 at United States GP
Max Verstappen has already wrapped up his second world title but Red Bull can claim their first Constructors’ Championship in nine years as F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas for this weekend’s US Grand Prix.Red Bull - who currently have a 165-point lead to Ferrari in second - need to leave Austin, Texas with a lead of at least 147 points to be crowned champions, giving Christian Horner’s team a good chance to seal the double triumph on Sunday.However, the big talking point in the paddock is Red Bull’s “minor overspend” breach of the 2021 budget cap...
F1 team: Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies at 78
Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and founder and owner of the Red Bull Formula One racing team, has died
The Safest Places To Retire Outside the US
Some retirees want to stretch their dollars, while others are most concerned with proximity to family, fishing holes or golf courses. Plenty of other folks just want to feel safe as age, and if...
mailplus.co.uk
Red Bull to deny claims
RED BULL boss Christian Horner will defend himself against accusations they ‘cheated’ to help Max Verstappen win the world title last year in a press conference ahead of the US Grand Prix in Austin. His team were found in breach of the £114million budget cap for 2021 and...
mailplus.co.uk
Herd the news? First wild bison born in Britain for 6,000 years
THEY were once a common sight roaming the woodlands of prehistoric Britain. Now, for the first time in 6,000 years, a baby bison has been born in the wild in the UK. They were reintroduced as part of a rewilding project to woodland near Canterbury in July - but the new arrival was a surprise because bison do not display obvious signs of pregnancy.
mailplus.co.uk
Ronaldo refused to play… now he’s axed from squad
CRISTIANO RONALDO refused to come on as a substitute in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham before storming out of Old Trafford. Manager Erik ten Hag has punished Ronaldo’s act of defiance on Wednesday night by axing the star from his squad for tomorrow’s game at Chelsea, as revealed by MailOnline yesterday.
mailplus.co.uk
Furious Horner fighting to save Red Bull from punishment
CHRISTIAN HORNER, Red Bull’s embattled team principal, is holding talks with Formula One’s two most powerful figures this weekend in an attempt to thrash out the budget-cap controversy throttling the sport. The 48-year-old spent more than an hour in race control yesterday with Stefano Domenicali, chief executive of...
mailplus.co.uk
Old Trafford boss is right to take a hard line, says Potter
GRAHAM POTTER says managers have to make decisions for the good of their group even if they could come back to haunt them, as he prepares to face a Manchester United side without Cristiano Ronaldo. Potter’s Chelsea will not have to worry about the Portuguese after Erik ten Hag dropped...
mailplus.co.uk
Petronella Wyatt's painfully honest account of her mother’s drift into dementia
With laser-like clarity, I remember the morning my mother failed to recognise me. It was five years ago this month. We had always been close, and I was living with her in London, acting as her carer. Then in her 80s, she had slowly but surely been losing her mobility and memory. Hungarian by birth, and the widow of a peer (my father was Lord Wyatt, the politician and chairman of gambling company The Tote), she had always been a distinctive and beloved figure in London society. Now, however, her grip on reality was becoming ever more tenuous.
mailplus.co.uk
Haaland tipped for £1bn deal
ERLING HAALAND’S agent has predicted the Manchester City striker will become football’s first £1billion player. City signed Haaland for a bargain £51.2million in the summer after triggering the release clause in his contract at Borussia Dortmund, and the 22-year-old has scored 20 goals in 14 games for Pep Guardiola’s side.
Comments / 0