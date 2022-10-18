Read full article on original website
Residents visit new Easthampton school
‘She Got H.E.R.S Conference’ held at Springfield Technical Community College
A conference was held at Springfield Technical Community College Saturday, tackling the topics of resilience, empowerment, and self-worth for women.
Fourth annual Saulte to Soldiers fundraiser benefits America’s VetDogs
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With Veterans Day right around the corner, one organization is giving back to those who served, by providing furry companions to veterans returning home from the battlefield. Saturday was National Make a Dog’s Day, but the service dogs trained through the America’s VetDogs Organization are the ones...
Multiple schools report swatting incidents across Connecticut
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On the same day of the funeral for the two fallen Bristol officers, several swatting incidents were reported at many Connecticut schools. At least seven active shooter situations were reported throughout the day. All threats were determined to be a hoax by police. No injuries were reported. We spoke with a criminal justice professor who said swatting is a very serious crime, especially given the context of Friday.
Friday afternoon news update
In this update, Westfield Police executed a search warrant Tuesday resulting in the confiscation of THC vape cartridges and other products, the Mass. Gaming Commission announced they've received 29 sports wagering operator scoping surveys, and the Parade of the Big Balloons has been canceled for a third straight year in Springfield. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
Town by Town: October 21
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Easthampton, New Mountain School on Park Street is set to officially open its doors to the public Friday. The celebration will feature guided tours, a community outreach fair, live entertainment and food trucks. All members of the community are invited to see what the new state-of-the-art school has to offer.
Springfield police to assist with downtown traffic during events
Following a large amount of traffic at the opening night of the Springfield Falcons hockey season last weekend, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced a new initiative to have officers in downtown to help flow traffic.
Annual Springfield Police ball honors retiring officers
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Police ball was held Saturday night at La Quinta Inn on Congress Street in Springfield. The annual ceremony is used to thank, honor and celebrate Springfield Police officers who are retiring. We stopped by the event and spoke with Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, who explained why events like these are important now more than ever.
Crews respond to water main break in Easthampton
Week 7: Wahconah at Northampton, Minnechaug at Longmeadow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This week, Western Mass News was there as Wahconah battled Northampton and Minnechaug faced Longmeadow. Check out the action in the video above!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Westfield councilor calls delay signing police contract ‘despicable’
WESTFIELD — City councilors weren’t ready this week to approve the Westfield Police superior officers’ contract, and that didn’t sit well with Cindy Harris. “I think it’s despicable that we treat our Police Department in this fashion,” said Harris, an at-large councilor. “The police deserve our utmost respect, and to say that this can be just let go for another two weeks sends a very bad message to the Police Department, saying we don’t respect them.”
Darryl Moss, Ex-Sarno Aide, Takes Mayor & Springfield to Court for Discrimination…
The death of George Floyd reverberated into Springfield as it had the rest of the country. Its impact would vary in a city already facing legal crises over reform and a federal investigation into the Police Department. When the issue crossed Springfield’s employee social media policy, people would lose jobs.
STEM weeks wraps up with family science night at STCC
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Technical Community College kicked off Mass. STEM week earlier this week. Friday night, it closed out with family science night. The family event featured various interactive science displays, a LEGO building station a cyber exhibit and a science show in auditorium. Lara Sharp, dean of the...
Hundreds gather for Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention walk
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - More than 700,000 people die every year from suicide in the United States. One organization looks to provide support to those who need it by putting on a walk for suicide awareness and prevention. In Agawam, over 1,000 people showed up to the Out of the...
Connecticut hospital considers calling National Guard over spreading RSV outbreak
Children's Hospitals across the nation say they're being overwhelmed by an influx of children with RSV, a respiratory virus. The problem is so bad for Connecticut Children's Hospital in Hartford is considering calling the National Guard and FEMA for help.
Early voting kicks off Saturday in Massachusetts
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Early voting starts tomorrow in Massachusetts and clerk’s offices across western Mass. are gearing up for a busy couple weeks. Southwick Town Clerk Michelle Hill predicts this election season will be comparable to 2020. The voting booths are set, and the town of Southwick is ready...
7 haunted New England hayrides to visit for frightful fun this October
Halloween is almost here, and one great way to experience the thrills of the season is by taking a haunted hayride. Across New England several local farms, groups and recreational venues put on annual haunted hayrides for those who dare to get scared. Check out the list below of some...
Officials: Woman used bees to assault police
A Massachusetts woman faces multiple charges of assault and battery for unleashing a swarm of bees on law enforcement officials trying to serve an eviction. Rorie Woods, 55, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Oct. 12 in Springfield District Court and was released without bail, according to Masslive.com. Authorities say Woods released hundreds of bees while sheriff's deputies were serving an eviction notice. Woods now faces seven felonies and one misdemeanor, according to Hampden County Sheriff's Department.
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
Week 7: East Longmeadow at Agawam, South Hadley at Putnam and Springfield Central at Holyoke
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This week, Western Mass News took in the action as East Longmeadow battled Agawam, South Hadley faced Putnam, Central took on Holyoke and Westfield took on Chicopee Comp. Check out the action in the video above!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
