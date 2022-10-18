ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mableton, GA

gwinnettforum.com

NEW for 10/21: Mall plans; 2022 amendments; Fox

MALL REVITALIZATION: This color-coded sketch of what the former Gwinnett Place Mall site could look like has been given to the Gwinnett County Commission by a team working on its transformation. For more details on the presentation, see Today’s Focus below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Strategy team presents Gwinnett Mall revitalization...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Shiloh High, neighboring schools lock down in response to report someone fired weapon, principal says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple schools in Gwinnett County were locked down after a person may have fired a weapon on a high school campus, the principal said. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. Friday at Shiloh High School in Snellville, and principal Danyel Dollard said in a letter to families of Shiloh students and staff that "no one was hurt, and all school buses had left campus before the incident took place."
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID cases among Cobb County school-aged residents for the 7 days ending October 20, 2022

The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending ending October 20, 2022. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,5381430ModerateDecreasing. 5-1727,4673023ModerateLess than 5% change. 18-2217,5281225ModerateDecreasing. Georgia. Age...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Old Newnan Hospital to be redeveloped?

There is a proposal to redevelop the old Newnan Hospital site, and the Newnan City Council will be formally introduced to this proposal at their Tuesday meeting. Mill Creek Residential has requested a rezoning of 34.497 acres of land at 60 Hospital Road from OI-1 (Low Density Office and Institutional District) to PDR (Planned Residential Development District) for the purpose of building a 221-unit residential development.
NEWNAN, GA
11Alive

Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote

ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Dekalb development authority approves tax incentives for massive mixed-use project

The board of directors of Dekalb County’s development authority, Decide DeKalb, approved a $15 million property-tax incentive for Related Development LLC’s $160 million Brookhaven mixed-use development, Manor Druid Hills. The project, located at 2601 Briarcliff Road and near the future site of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s new facility,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

