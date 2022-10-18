Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cobbcountycourier.com
There are two upcoming town halls with Marietta City Council members next week.
There are two town halls by Marietta City Council members scheduled for next week. Ward 5 Councilman M. Carlyle Kent will hold a Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Hugh Grogan Community Center located at 510 Lawrence Street, Marietta, GA 30060 at 6:30 p.m. Ward 6...
A push to create a new city in Cobb County sparks reactions on both sides
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — There are growing concerns about the proposal to make Mableton a city of its own. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was talking to voters in Mableton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The group that is for...
gwinnettforum.com
NEW for 10/21: Mall plans; 2022 amendments; Fox
MALL REVITALIZATION: This color-coded sketch of what the former Gwinnett Place Mall site could look like has been given to the Gwinnett County Commission by a team working on its transformation. For more details on the presentation, see Today’s Focus below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Strategy team presents Gwinnett Mall revitalization...
CBS News
15 Fulton County mayors sounding the alarm over county commissioners' plan
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) - The gridlock between Fulton County and its 15 cities over local option sales tax (LOST) revenue continues, with the mayors saying taxpayers could see higher property taxes or cuts in emergency services if they can't reach an agreement. "This is too important for them to...
cobbcountycourier.com
Kennesaw candidates find common ground with communication and pedestrian safety issues
Six of the seven candidates for the Kennesaw City Council Post 1 special election participated in a candidate forum Tuesday at the recreation center. Rod Green moderated the debate. The questions were not provided to the candidates in advance. Asked what they see as the city’s biggest challenges or areas...
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for October 22 to October 28 2022
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, October 22 to Friday, October 28, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
fox5atlanta.com
Shiloh High, neighboring schools lock down in response to report someone fired weapon, principal says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple schools in Gwinnett County were locked down after a person may have fired a weapon on a high school campus, the principal said. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. Friday at Shiloh High School in Snellville, and principal Danyel Dollard said in a letter to families of Shiloh students and staff that "no one was hurt, and all school buses had left campus before the incident took place."
At town hall, Atlanta mayor slams Wellstar’s planned hospital closure
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Wednesday that Wellstar Health System’s closure of the Atlanta Medical Center is becaus...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID cases among Cobb County school-aged residents for the 7 days ending October 20, 2022
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending ending October 20, 2022. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,5381430ModerateDecreasing. 5-1727,4673023ModerateLess than 5% change. 18-2217,5281225ModerateDecreasing. Georgia. Age...
Renewed attention on local cold case - 5 years later
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga — Five years after a woman was found shot to death in the bathroom of her Paulding County home, the case is now getting renewed attention. It was recently profiled on a national crime show, and the Paulding County Sheriff’s office tells Channel 2 it remains an active investigation.
Cobb school board race: Candidate says incumbent violated state law
A complaint to state officials alleges David Chastain violated campaign finance laws in multiple ways. His campaign denies any wrongdoing.
cobbcountycourier.com
Fire danger alert issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties for Saturday afternoon and early evening October 22
There is a danger of fire in Georgia this afternoon and into the early evening Saturday, October 22, 2022. The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook that includes the warning for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia due to low relative humidity and dry conditions.
newsfromthestates.com
Could Abrams ride Georgia’s record midterm early-vote surge to outperform the polls?
Democrat Stacey Abrams and Gov. Brian Kemp shake hands after Monday's Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series in Atlanta. Early voting also started Monday for the Nov. 8 election. AP Photo/Ben Gray. This story was updated at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, to correct the in-person early voter turnout...
Newnan Times-Herald
Old Newnan Hospital to be redeveloped?
There is a proposal to redevelop the old Newnan Hospital site, and the Newnan City Council will be formally introduced to this proposal at their Tuesday meeting. Mill Creek Residential has requested a rezoning of 34.497 acres of land at 60 Hospital Road from OI-1 (Low Density Office and Institutional District) to PDR (Planned Residential Development District) for the purpose of building a 221-unit residential development.
WLTX.com
Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive. Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in...
Homeowners: HOA forced removal of 20+ healthy trees, resulting in them spending thousands of dollars
SUWANEE, Ga. — It's a battle between homeowners and an HOA in Gwinnett County over almost two dozen trees that were removed. 11Alive's Dawn White went to the Suwanee neighborhood to dig up exactly what happened. A stump is all that remains of a tree that homeowners said the...
cobbcountycourier.com
High danger of fire in Cobb County and across north and central Georgia, Friday October 21
There is a high danger of fire this afternoon and into the early evening Friday October 21, 2022 due to low humidity and dry conditions. The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement that includes the warning for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia. What...
Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote
ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
GA election officials investigating after suspected fake ballot discovered at early voting location
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — State election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. A full-scale investigation is now underway about who created it and why. Channel 2 Reporter Mark Winne spoke to state elections director Blake Evans, who...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Dekalb development authority approves tax incentives for massive mixed-use project
The board of directors of Dekalb County’s development authority, Decide DeKalb, approved a $15 million property-tax incentive for Related Development LLC’s $160 million Brookhaven mixed-use development, Manor Druid Hills. The project, located at 2601 Briarcliff Road and near the future site of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s new facility,...
