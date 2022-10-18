GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple schools in Gwinnett County were locked down after a person may have fired a weapon on a high school campus, the principal said. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. Friday at Shiloh High School in Snellville, and principal Danyel Dollard said in a letter to families of Shiloh students and staff that "no one was hurt, and all school buses had left campus before the incident took place."

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO