Lacey Township, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation

Authorities say four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter,...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New Jersey as a Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, Miss Jersey 2016, will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up in Mantua...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
$2 Million, $1 Million, Three $50K Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in NJ

New Jersey had quite a bit of luck Wednesday night with the Powerball lottery drawing as the state had more than one big winner. Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say two tickets matched all five white balls last night, which makes them both worth $1 million. However, one ticket was purchased with the Power Play Multiplier which doubled it to $2 million.
NJ Pharmacies May Be Forced to Sell Hypodermic Syringes, Needles

People are going to use drugs, let's at least make the process as safe as possible. That's the idea behind legislation advanced by a panel of New Jersey lawmakers earlier this month. The proposed law would require that pharmacies in the Garden State sell hypodermic needles and syringes to any...
No Parole for Manson Family Member Who Wrote ‘Helter Skelter’ in Blood at Murder Scene

California's longest-serving female inmate, former Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel, has been denied parole for the 15th time — this time by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The California governor's decision comes after a two-person parole board recommended Krenwinkel be released. Newsom believes Krenwinkel would still pose a threat to society if released.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Oh, Deer! NJ Drivers Should Use Caution and Beware of Rutting Season

Be extra vigilant on the roadways as the mating season for white-tailed deer gets underway and daylight is limited during peak commuting hours. That’s the message from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the New Jersey Department of Transportation. When is the deer rut in New Jersey?
NJ’s First Widespread Frost of the Season Expected Tuesday Night

Jacket weather has returned to New Jersey. While the next three days will not be the coldest of the season so far (thanks to the "remnants of Ian" mess in early October), it is going to be unseasonably cool. Feeling November-ish, in fact. And, as overnight low temperatures dip into the 30, we will face our first widespread frost/freeze of the season Tuesday night.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

