Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation
Authorities say four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter,...
82-year-old Ocean County, NJ, Man With Cognitive Disability Missing
Police are asking for your help finding an 82-year-old Ocean County man who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon. Barnegat Police are looking for Leslie Shaffer, who is described as 6' 1" tall, 162 pounds, and possibly wearing a gray sweatsuit. Shaffer was last seen at approximately 4:15 PM and...
Woman Killed By Driver in Lakewood, NJ, Church Parking Lot
LAKEWOOD — A church community is mourning the death of a member killed Saturday morning when a man making a K-turn in the parking lot mistakenly went forward instead of in reverse. Dilcia Maribell Guevara-Tabora, 46, was sitting on a curb when she was struck by a Dodge Caravan...
Group Attacks Philadelphia Cops With Bricks After Dirt Bike Stolen From NJ
Philadephia police officers were attacked at a gas station as they tried to recover a dirt bike stolen from New Jersey Sunday night. Police were trying to head off a group of several hundred dirt bikes and quads riding on Broad Street on both the street and sidewalk ignoring traffic signals and weaving, according to CBS Philadelphia.
NJ Softball Coach Sentenced to Probation For Theft, Must Pay $12K
TINTON FALLS — A man who coached a youth travel softball team for six years before informing players' families he misused money they paid for tournament entries and traveling costs was sentenced last week to five years' probation, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday. In addition,...
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New Jersey as a Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, Miss Jersey 2016, will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up in Mantua...
$2 Million, $1 Million, Three $50K Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in NJ
New Jersey had quite a bit of luck Wednesday night with the Powerball lottery drawing as the state had more than one big winner. Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say two tickets matched all five white balls last night, which makes them both worth $1 million. However, one ticket was purchased with the Power Play Multiplier which doubled it to $2 million.
NJ Pharmacies May Be Forced to Sell Hypodermic Syringes, Needles
People are going to use drugs, let's at least make the process as safe as possible. That's the idea behind legislation advanced by a panel of New Jersey lawmakers earlier this month. The proposed law would require that pharmacies in the Garden State sell hypodermic needles and syringes to any...
Gotta Have Aggravation: Is this the Biggest Wawa Pet Peeve in NJ?
If you shop at Wawa, this might be your biggest pet peeve. If you're like me, you visit Wawa several times a week (or day). You know the drill... coffee, hoagies, snacks, hitting the ATM, gas. Later in the day, it's more coffee and another snack. I absolutely love Wawa....
No Parole for Manson Family Member Who Wrote ‘Helter Skelter’ in Blood at Murder Scene
California's longest-serving female inmate, former Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel, has been denied parole for the 15th time — this time by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The California governor's decision comes after a two-person parole board recommended Krenwinkel be released. Newsom believes Krenwinkel would still pose a threat to society if released.
As EV Batteries Catch Fire in FL, a Call for Training in NJ
TRENTON – Fires involving electric vehicles that are occurring in Florida due to saltwater damage from Hurricane Ian have New Jersey lawmakers renewing attention to a proposal to provide firefighters and emergency medical technicians training for such events. It can take up to eight hours of pouring water on...
Oh, Deer! NJ Drivers Should Use Caution and Beware of Rutting Season
Be extra vigilant on the roadways as the mating season for white-tailed deer gets underway and daylight is limited during peak commuting hours. That’s the message from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the New Jersey Department of Transportation. When is the deer rut in New Jersey?
How Much Does the Average NJ Home Cost? Median Prices By County
Home buyers in New Jersey have been paying well above asking prices and houses have been snapped up in half the average time as just two years ago, according to real estate data through the summer. Statewide data through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that housing affordability has...
NJ’s First Widespread Frost of the Season Expected Tuesday Night
Jacket weather has returned to New Jersey. While the next three days will not be the coldest of the season so far (thanks to the "remnants of Ian" mess in early October), it is going to be unseasonably cool. Feeling November-ish, in fact. And, as overnight low temperatures dip into the 30, we will face our first widespread frost/freeze of the season Tuesday night.
Opinion: NJ Lawmakers Determined to Kill Your Right to Protect Yourself
In a stunning statement of irony, Assemblyman Joe Danielson, D-Somerset, one of the main sponsors of a bill to prevent you from legally carrying a firearm, said, "my priority is to protect the citizens of New Jersey." Huh? How preventing legally licensed, vetted, and screened, innocent citizens of New Jersey...
Is Expensive NJ Beach Replenishment Only Helping the Ultra-rich?
Over the coming months, the Army Corps of Engineers will be working on several multi-million dollar beach replenishment projects in New Jersey, adding sand to beaches damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ian and other recent nor’easters and strong storms. Most communities up and down the Jersey Shore support...
Residents Can Now Enjoy a New Café in Mays Landing, NJ
Now, I'll be the first one to admit that it's nice to have a lot of options to choose from when you're on the hunt for some really good grub. That's especially true if you're looking to grab some breakfast. According to a recent Facebook post, Mays Landing residents have...
Powerball Jackpot in NJ Hits Half-billion Dollars: What To Do If You Win
With the Powerball jackpot growing to an annuity value of over a half billion dollars, what do you do when you win?. The jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 and has gone 32 drawings without a jackpot winner. Monday night's numbers were: 19, 30, 36, 46, and 60. The...
New Concealed-carry Gun Limits for NJ Advance, Despite Concerns
TRENTON – Despite concerns about whether the bill will hold up in court, an Assembly panel advanced legislation Monday that would create new rules limiting the concealed carrying of guns, after a Supreme Court decision wiped out the rationale that has made carry permits scarce in New Jersey. The...
NJ Has a Car Parts Shortage — Industry Unsure When Trend Will End
Last week, we reported on a time-honored New Jersey statute that empowers vehicle owners to retain their damaged parts after a car repair. Turns out they might really need them. Supply chain snags that have bounced from industry to industry since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic are now affecting...
