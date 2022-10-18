Read full article on original website
RUMOR: Dodgers prepared to let Trea Turner walk, sign Aaron Judge instead
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be in the mix to make a run for Aaron Judge this offseason, and they are reportedly even willing to let Trea Turner walk in a potential bid for the New York Yankees slugger. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed the potential landing spots for Turner...
Giancarlo Stanton’s stern message to Yankees after going down 0-2 to Astros in ALCS
The New York Yankees lived up to their Bronx Bombers moniker this season as the clear-cut best power-hitting team in the MLB. Facing a 0-2 hole against the equally formidable Houston Astros, Giancarlo Stanton thinks the team might need to switch up their approach. Stanton was vocal after their subpar...
Yankees set insane playoff record no one wants to be part of in ALCS loss to Astros
The New York Yankees lost Game 1 of the ALCS Wednesday night to the Houston Astros. In the process, they made history that no team ever desires to make. Yankees batters struck out 17 times during the game. In comparison, Astros hitters were sat down on strikes just twice on Wednesday night. This 15-strikeout discrepancy is the highest strikeout differential in MLB postseason history.
Jose Altuve enters Hall of Infamy with MLB lowlight never seen before
You would have to walk all the way back to the regular season to see the last time that Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve last reached a base via a hit. In fact, according to ESPN Stats & Info, Altuve is now the owner of the longest hitless streak in MLB postseason history.
Joe Musgrove drops truth bomb on underwhelming start in Padres’ Game 3 of NLCS vs. Phillies
Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on his underwhelming Game 3 outing against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS. The San Diego Padres’ star pitcher revealed that he simply was not feeling his best in the game, per The Athletic. “I don’t feel like I was at my best tonight,” Musgrove said. “You never know what […] The post Joe Musgrove drops truth bomb on underwhelming start in Padres’ Game 3 of NLCS vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros manager Dusty Baker’s hilarious reaction to Rangers’ Bruce Bochy hire
After days of speculation, the Texas Rangers officially announced on Friday that they hired Bruce Bochy to be their next manager. Bochy had been away from the majors for the past three years following a 13-year run as manager for the San Francisco Giants. After recently interviewing for the Rangers’ managerial vacancy, general manager Chris […] The post Astros manager Dusty Baker’s hilarious reaction to Rangers’ Bruce Bochy hire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets: 2 changes New York must make to win 2023 World Series
The New York Mets were on track to win the NL East crown as they were ahead of the Atlanta Braves for the majority of the season. The Braves snatched control when they swept the Mets on the last weekend before the end of the regular season, which meant Atlanta would not need to go […] The post Mets: 2 changes New York must make to win 2023 World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone makes honest admission on Aaron Judge’s slow start to ALCS vs. Astros
As was the case in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has opened up the ALCS on a lackadaisical start. Judge sits at a .125 batting average through two games in the ALCS against the Houston Astros. Overall, he has reached base just once in the series, which came […] The post Yankees manager Aaron Boone makes honest admission on Aaron Judge’s slow start to ALCS vs. Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 changes Yankees must make to come back and win ALCS vs. Astros
The New York Yankees wrapped up a tumultuous series against the Cleveland Guardians via a dominant Game 5 victory at Yankee Stadium. With no days of rest, the team boarded a plane to Houston and played Game 1 of the ALCS the following day, which ended in a loss for the squad. Two successive defeats […] The post 3 changes Yankees must make to come back and win ALCS vs. Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lance McCullers Jr drops epic take on Astros’ stellar pitching staff ahead of ALDS Game 3 vs. Yankees
Lance McCullers recently shared his honest thoughts on the talent of the Houston Astros’ pitching staff, per Chandler Rome. “You can almost just close your eyes and point and ask any pitcher to do any job on the staff,” McCullers said. Houston’s pitching staff finished second in both...
‘We’re facing a heavyweight opponent’: Aaron Boone gets real on Astros with Yankees down two games in ALCS
The New York Yankees backs are already against the wall in the ALCS against the Houston Astros, and manager Aaron Boone is well aware of that. The Yankees find themselves down 2-0 in their series against the ‘Stros with the series shifting back to New York, and Boone knows that his team is going to […] The post ‘We’re facing a heavyweight opponent’: Aaron Boone gets real on Astros with Yankees down two games in ALCS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Schwarber gets awesome Phillies hero comparison from Charlie Manuel
Kyle Schwarber received quite the compliment from former Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel, per Jayson Stark. “He (Schwarber) can take a swing and win the game for you. And so could Matt Stairs,” Manuel said. “And those guys are hard to find.”. Phillies fans will remember Matt Stairs....
Aaron Boone explains decision to start Giancarlo Stanton in outfield for another ALCS game
To the surprise of many, New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is starting in left field for the second time in the ALCS, despite being a sub-par outfielder. Aaron Boone explained why he made this decision, citing Harrison Bader’s lack of experience in LF at Yankee Stadium as his reasoning.
Jean Segura’s fiery message after whirlwind NLCS Game 3 will make Phillies fans want to run through a wall
The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 series lead over the San Diego Padres in the NLCS after pulling out a big 4-2 win in Game 3. It ended up being Jean Segura who carried the Phillies in this one, providing a clutch two-run single in the fourth inning that ended up driving in the winning run, while also making some stellar plays at second base (after making an error early in the game) to keep the Padres off the scoreboard for much of the game.
Twins to push for Carlos Correa in MLB free agency, but there’s a catch
When Carlos Correa signed with the Minnesota Twins last offseason, almost everyone expected him to opt-out of his deal following the 2022 campaign. Sure enough, the shortstop will reportedly opt-out with MLB free agency on the horizon. The Twins do plan on re-pursuing him but there’s a catch, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
