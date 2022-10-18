ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees set insane playoff record no one wants to be part of in ALCS loss to Astros

The New York Yankees lost Game 1 of the ALCS Wednesday night to the Houston Astros. In the process, they made history that no team ever desires to make. Yankees batters struck out 17 times during the game. In comparison, Astros hitters were sat down on strikes just twice on Wednesday night. This 15-strikeout discrepancy is the highest strikeout differential in MLB postseason history.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Joe Musgrove drops truth bomb on underwhelming start in Padres’ Game 3 of NLCS vs. Phillies

Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on his underwhelming Game 3 outing against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS. The San Diego Padres’ star pitcher revealed that he simply was not feeling his best in the game, per The Athletic. “I don’t feel like I was at my best tonight,” Musgrove said. “You never know what […] The post Joe Musgrove drops truth bomb on underwhelming start in Padres’ Game 3 of NLCS vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Astros manager Dusty Baker’s hilarious reaction to Rangers’ Bruce Bochy hire

After days of speculation, the Texas Rangers officially announced on Friday that they hired Bruce Bochy to be their next manager. Bochy had been away from the majors for the past three years following a 13-year run as manager for the San Francisco Giants. After recently interviewing for the Rangers’ managerial vacancy, general manager Chris […] The post Astros manager Dusty Baker’s hilarious reaction to Rangers’ Bruce Bochy hire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Mets: 2 changes New York must make to win 2023 World Series

The New York Mets were on track to win the NL East crown as they were ahead of the Atlanta Braves for the majority of the season. The Braves snatched control when they swept the Mets on the last weekend before the end of the regular season, which meant Atlanta would not need to go […] The post Mets: 2 changes New York must make to win 2023 World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees manager Aaron Boone makes honest admission on Aaron Judge’s slow start to ALCS vs. Astros

As was the case in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has opened up the ALCS on a lackadaisical start. Judge sits at a .125 batting average through two games in the ALCS against the Houston Astros. Overall, he has reached base just once in the series, which came […] The post Yankees manager Aaron Boone makes honest admission on Aaron Judge’s slow start to ALCS vs. Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

3 changes Yankees must make to come back and win ALCS vs. Astros

The New York Yankees wrapped up a tumultuous series against the Cleveland Guardians via a dominant Game 5 victory at Yankee Stadium. With no days of rest, the team boarded a plane to Houston and played Game 1 of the ALCS the following day, which ended in a loss for the squad. Two successive defeats […] The post 3 changes Yankees must make to come back and win ALCS vs. Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

‘We’re facing a heavyweight opponent’: Aaron Boone gets real on Astros with Yankees down two games in ALCS

The New York Yankees backs are already against the wall in the ALCS against the Houston Astros, and manager Aaron Boone is well aware of that. The Yankees find themselves down 2-0 in their series against the ‘Stros with the series shifting back to New York, and Boone knows that his team is going to […] The post ‘We’re facing a heavyweight opponent’: Aaron Boone gets real on Astros with Yankees down two games in ALCS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Jean Segura’s fiery message after whirlwind NLCS Game 3 will make Phillies fans want to run through a wall

The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 series lead over the San Diego Padres in the NLCS after pulling out a big 4-2 win in Game 3. It ended up being Jean Segura who carried the Phillies in this one, providing a clutch two-run single in the fourth inning that ended up driving in the winning run, while also making some stellar plays at second base (after making an error early in the game) to keep the Padres off the scoreboard for much of the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy