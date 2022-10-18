Hologram Sciences, Maeil Health Nutrition enter partnership for personalized nutrition in Korea

Read full article on original website
New nonprofit Women In Nutraceuticals aims to increase female representation in nutraceuticals industry and research. Nutritional Outlook is a founding media partner.
Nutritional Outlook is a founding media partner of Women In Nutraceuticals and will host a roundtable discussion with leading female nutraceutical executives in December 2022. Women In Nutraceuticals (WIN), a new nonprofit group spearheaded by global nutraceutical leaders, announced its formal launch this month. WIN’s goal is to build support for women in the nutraceuticals industry, to help increase the percentage of women holding leadership roles in the C-suite and across the dietary supplement supply chain, to increase funding for female-led businesses, and to increase women’s participation in nutraceuticals research.
Ingredient supplier Verdure Sciences joins Alkemist Labs’ Alkemist Assured testing-verification and transparency program
Third-party testing laboratory Alkemist Labs launched its Alkemist Assured program earlier this year which enables companies whose products and ingredients the lab has tested to bear a certification seal. It also requires companies to share their test results publicly to encourage transparency within the industry. Ingredient supplier Verdure Sciences (Noblesville,...
Probiotic benefits extend beyond the gut
The more attention our microbiomes get from the research community, the more benefits consumers may one day reap, and the more inspiration wellness brands can tap for probiotic product development. According to a recent Grand View Research report1, the global probiotic market cracked the $58 billion mark in 2021 and...
Where does all the corn go?
Fun fact! Only 3% of U.S. corn production, annually, is used toward human consumption. Only 3% of U.S. corn production, annually, is used toward human consumption. Source: https://www.agmrc.org/commodities-products/grains-oilseeds/corn-grain.
Gnosis by Lesaffre to debut new vitamin K2 ingredient called Matrix K2 at SupplySide West
The ingredient is delivered in the company’s Matrix technology that protects particles of MK-7 without coating, additives, or additional ingredients. Gnosis by Lesaffre (Marcq-en-Baroeul, France) will debut a new iteration of its MenaQ7 vitamin K2 MK-7 ingredient at the SupplySide West trade show, taking place October 31 to November 4, 2022, in Las Vegas (Booth #4652). The new ingredient, called MenaQ7 Matrix, features the company’s award-winning Matrix technology that protects particles of MK-7 without the use of coating, additives, or additional ingredients.
Nuherbs promotes organic hibiscus ingredients at SupplySide West
Vertical integration of the company’s organic hibiscus ingredients aims to avoid supply chain vulnerabilities common with this ingredient. Nuherbs (San Leandro, CA), a supplier of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) ingredients, is putting the spotlight on organic hibiscus ingredients at the upcoming SupplySide West trade show, taking place October 31 to November 4, 2022, in Las Vegas (Booth #7228). The company announced vertical integration of its organic hibiscus ingredients, which aims to avoid supply chain vulnerabilities.
Roquette launches organic pea starch, protein
For Roquette, the new organic pea ingredients help address consumer demand for organic products, offering manufacturers a reliable and traceable supply chain. Roquette (La Madeleine, France) introduced two new organic pea ingredients—organic pea starch and organic pea protein—produced at its Portage la Prairie plant in Manitoba, Canada and sourced from a network of organic pea growers from Canada. According to Innova Market Insights, 30% of global consumers, particularly millennials, report increased consumption of organic products over the previous 12 months. For Roquette, the new organic pea ingredients help address consumer demand for organic products, offering manufacturers a reliable and traceable supply chain.
Nutriventia launches clinically-backed sustained-release ashwagandha extract
Nutriventia has launched a sustained-release ashwagandha called Prolanza ahead of the upcoming SupplySide West show. Nutriventia (Mumbai, India) has launched a sustained-release ashwagandha called Prolanza. The ingredient is backed by a study1 comparing the sustained release capsules containing 30 mg withanolides with 600 mg of a different well-known ashwagandha extract, as a reference product. In the study, 14 subjects were randomized to receive either Prolanza or the reference product as a single dose of two capsules in sequence taken under fasting conditions. According to the study, Prolanza had “higher relative absorption, better relative bioavailability, and longer elimination half-life indicating a sustained-release profile compared to reference. Specifically, the relative bioavailability of the test formulation was 12, 44, and 11 times higher for total withanolides, withanolide A and 12-deoxywithastramonolide, respectively.”
New study investigates the effectiveness of French Maritime Pine Bark Extract on pediatric ADHD
Overall, results showed that the two active treatments had similar effects after ten weeks, except for inattention, with effects taking longer for Pycnogenol. However, these delayed effects should be balanced with the fact that Pycnogenol cause fewer adverse events. A recent study1 investigated the value of using a French Maritime...
