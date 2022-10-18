Hologram Sciences, Maeil Health Nutrition enter partnership for personalized nutrition in Korea

Nutriventia has launched a sustained-release ashwagandha called Prolanza ahead of the upcoming SupplySide West show. Nutriventia (Mumbai, India) has launched a sustained-release ashwagandha called Prolanza. The ingredient is backed by a study1 comparing the sustained release capsules containing 30 mg withanolides with 600 mg of a different well-known ashwagandha extract, as a reference product. In the study, 14 subjects were randomized to receive either Prolanza or the reference product as a single dose of two capsules in sequence taken under fasting conditions. According to the study, Prolanza had “higher relative absorption, better relative bioavailability, and longer elimination half-life indicating a sustained-release profile compared to reference. Specifically, the relative bioavailability of the test formulation was 12, 44, and 11 times higher for total withanolides, withanolide A and 12-deoxywithastramonolide, respectively.”

