‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Brown Hospitalized for COVID-19 in Season 17 Mid-Season Trailer
Kody Brown's fourth wife, Robyn Brown, ends up in the hospital battling COVID-19 after somehow getting exposed during 'Sister Wives' Season 17. Here's what we know.
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
Pregnant! ‘Ellen Show’ Singer Sophia Grace Brownlee Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 1: Details
Sophia Grace Brownlee, who is known for performing alongside cousin Rosie McClelland on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when they were toddlers, announced that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1. “Hi everyone. Welcome back to...
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Husband Approved Of Risque Birthday Photos
Gwyneth Paltrow recently turned 50 and marked the occasion with a gilded photoshoot. Paltrow reflected on the decision – and the nerves that came with it – as well as the reaction from her husband, Brad Falchuk, thought of her birthday suit pictures. Paltrow tied the knot with...
George Clooney Admits He Was 'Terrified' After Finding Out He Was Having Twins At 56
The actor revealed that having twins “wasn't part” of the couple’s plans.
