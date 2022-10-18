Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
WATCH: Candy falls from the sky in helicopter drop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trick-or-treaters didn’t have to knock on doors for candy Saturday– instead, it fell straight from the sky. Ahead of Halloween, a helicopter flew over an empty field for the “Heli-ween Candy Drop”, with families waiting a safe distance away to collect the goodies.
WANE-TV
Volunteers give back with green initiative in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Locals can give back to nature Saturday in an annual effort to help trees grow and flourish in parks and trails throughout the area. Volunteers can do their part to help the environment with the Great Tree Canopy Comeback, an event that centers on forest regeneration near the Rivergreenway and other trails around Fort Wayne and New Haven.
WANE-TV
Crews respond to fire on Fort Wayne’s west side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire around 3:40 a.m. They were called out to the 1900 block of Bequette Street. Three people were in the two-story home. All three evacuated safely and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department.
WANE-TV
9 kids now have access to mobility with ride-on cars through Fort Wayne program
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nine children now have an innovative way to navigate mobility challenges through a program in Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne chapter of “Go Baby Go!” is made up of occupational and physical therapists, engineers, students, and volunteers who work to provide kids with various abilities access to mobility and independence through modified ride-on toy cars, according to the website.
fortwaynesnbc.com
LIST: Trick-or-treating events in Fort Wayne area
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Trick-or-treating shouldn’t be limited to just one day! That’s why we compiled this list to make sure you can maximize your Halloween festivities. Trunk-or-Treat at the Urban League. Bring the whole family for an afternoon of games, candy, and food...
WANE-TV
Leo celebrates fall season with first annual market
LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The community is invited to enjoy a day filled with shopping, treats and fall-themed activities on Saturday at a town in northeast Allen County. Head to Leo-Cedarville for the town’s first annual Autumn Market on Main. Shop boutiques along Main Street as well as...
WANE-TV
‘Make it make scents’: New candle bar in SW Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A place where you can let your creativity emerge, this new DIY candle bar is the perfect spot for birthdays, date nights or a girls night out. Wixporium is a new local business owned by Londria Ladner that opened on Thursday, and says she is thrilled to bring her candle bar to Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
FWPD cancels Public Safety Alert for FW man
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) issued a Public Safety Alert for a missing Fort Wayne man Thursday night. Police are attempting to find 69-year-old Eriberto Carpio. Police described Carpio as an Asian man who goes by “Albert.”. Carpio was last seen at...
WANE-TV
Coldest night of fall tonight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Temperatures in Fort Wayne haven’t officially fallen into the 20s yet, but they’re forecast to reach that range by early morning, delivering us our coldest morning of the season to date. Thursday morning lows will be as low as the upper 20s...
Firefighter hurt in blaze at Fort Wayne apartment
The fire happened at 5517 Lois Lane, off Getz Road.
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Fire Department responds to house fire in north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters responded to a house fire that happened Friday afternoon on Fort Wayne’s north side. Firefighters were called to 1233 Valdosta Drive around 2:45 p.m. and found smoke coming from the attic and roof of the home when they arrived. After an initial...
fortwaynesnbc.com
The cold won’t hold
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Some saw their first taste of winter yesterday. For those that didn’t, your time is coming but not this weekend into the early next week. The entire country will be seeing a major warming trend in the next day or two. The warmer air will shift east and bring a rapid warm-up here beginning Thursday. Temperatures will go from the chilly 40s into the low to mid 70s for the weekend and into early next week. It should be a fairly dry period with plenty of sunshine.
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
WANE-TV
‘My mother needs to know’: Family seeks answers to Fort Wayne man’s killing
There are a few people who know the answer to that question, but no one is talking. Antwon “Twond” Davis, one of Elgin’s six older siblings, wants to know why anyone would shoot the affable, fun loving father of nine children on his 34th birthday two years ago, Oct. 22, 2020.
Firefighter hurt while battling apartment fire at Time Corners Crossing
A Fort Wayne firefighter was injured while battling a fire at an apartment complex Thursday morning.
WANE-TV
Behold! The behemoth ‘Fatman’ pizza of The Pickle in Markle
MARKLE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been on the menu for a bare minimum of 13 years, but it’s probably been longer than even that. Nobody knows who created it, nobody knows who came up with the idea of baking mountains of beef, onions and peppers and ham and piling them atop a sauce slathered crust with more piles of pepperoni.
WANE-TV
Students shave principal’s head, tape teacher to a wall to celebrate fundraiser
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Students at Most Precious Blood Catholic School wrapped up a fundraiser to raise money for new recess equipment Friday. The reward? Students were allowed to tape a teacher to the wall and shave the principal’s head. The students raised over $6,000 through Money...
WANE-TV
Build a Better Business Conference and Torch Awards set for Nov. 1
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two upcoming events in one day with the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana and SCORE are ready to help you build a better business and celebrate those already leading in the community. Learn more about the BBB and SCORE’s Build a Better Business...
WANE-TV
ISP: 1 dead in Elkhart County after vehicle crashes into bridge
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to a crash in Elkhart County Friday morning that left one person dead. Troopers were called to the Indiana Toll Road, about eight miles northeast of Elkhart, at approximately 4:28 a.m. on reports that a car crashed into a bridge and caught fire.
Comments / 0