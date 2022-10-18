ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Amazing Annual Junkin’ Market Days Coming!

Maybe we should talk about what Junkin' Market Days isn't about, first. As many a collector has said at one time or another, “It's not junk if it has value to you!”. So if the terms "repurposed", "rustic", "shabby chic", "farmhouse", or "vintage", send your pulse racing - - the two-day Sioux Falls' Junkin' Market Days event is for you!
Sioux Falls Receives Prestigious Healthy Hometown Award!

Livewell Sioux Falls is a community-based drive to improve the overall health and well-being of everyone in the city. They are obviously making great strides in that direction!. Sioux Falls was presented with the 2022 Healthy Hometowns Powered by Wellmark Community Award during the Chronic Disease Prevention & Health Promotion...
What Is the Meaning behind ‘Teal’ Colored Pumpkins?

With Halloween less than two weeks away, I know, scary, right? Chances are you've been seeing more and more pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns popping up on neighborhood doorsteps. Some of these carved pumpkins are truly works of art, I've seen some really elaborate-looking jack-o-lanterns on the porches of Sioux Falls homes.
Fly Over The Crossroads Development In Sioux Falls

Progress. Look just about anywhere in Sioux Falls and you will see some kind of construction project going on. Whether it's building new houses and businesses or road construction, it all helps Sioux Falls grow. The Crossroads Development near the 12th Street and Interstate 29 interchange are one of those...
Single Moms Love Sioux Falls

Four months after Sioux Falls was named one of the best places in America for single dads, the city is proving to be just as good a fit for single moms. Lawn Starter looked at data from more than a dozen sources to come up with their list of '2022’s Best Cities for Single Moms' and South Dakota's largest city has landed in the top ten.
Where Can I Play Pickleball in Sioux Falls?

We may be divided as a country, but it seems there is one thing we can all agree on … pickleball. The sport is the fastest growing in the country and is played by old and young alike. While pickleball has been around since the 1960s, it has exploded in popularity in the last few years.
SDSU and USD Football Pick Up Big Wins On Saturday

The University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University have had different seasons in regard to success on the football field this year, but both had the same result on Saturday. Both SDSU and USD football picked up much-needed wins for different reasons over the weekend. SDSU continued their...
