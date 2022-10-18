Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
Common diabetes drug can slash the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease
LONDON — Taking a common diabetes medication can cut the risk of Alzheimer’s by more than a fifth, according to new research. Known as TZDs (thiazolidinediones), researchers say they boost blood flow by reducing bad cholesterol, increasing oxygen supply to the brain. A study of more than half...
survivornet.com
Woman, 70, Suffered For A Week From ‘Restlessness And Diarrhea’ And Had Symptoms Of A ‘Liver Abscess:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 70-year-old Australian woman noticed she was experiencing symptoms of a liver abscess before getting diagnosed with colorectal cancer. According to a new report, although the symptoms associated with the woman’s diagnosis are rare, a liver abscess could be the first sign of colon cancer. Colorectal cancer refers to...
Lifehacker
The Overlooked (but Serious) Symptoms of Menopause
Generally speaking, menopause, which is defined as going a full 12 months without a period, can happen anytime ranging between the late 30s to late 50s, with the average age being 52. In the time period leading up to menopause, which is known as perimenopause, the body can go through a number of changes, with this transitory period lasting an average of four years. Even after menopause ends, you’re still not done, as symptoms can persist for years after.
MedicalXpress
New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease
A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
boldsky.com
What Is Colorectal Cancer? 9 Important Tests Used To Diagnose Colon Cancer
Having a healthy colon is essential for digestion and waste removal in the body. When the colon does not function properly, the body cannot absorb essential nutrients or eliminate waste products. What Is Colorectal Cancer?. Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the colon or the rectum....
diabetesdaily.com
An Old-School Diabetes Drug Might Help Prevent Dementia
New research has shown that an older class of type 2 diabetes drugs may protect against dementia. A study of over 500,000 older adults with diabetes found that those who were prescribed glitazones – also known as thiazolidinediones, or TZDs – were 22 percent less likely to develop dementia.
Healthline
How a Bionic Pancreas May Make Managing Type 1 Diabetes Easier
Researchers say newly developed bionic pancreas machines can help people with type 1 diabetes manage their blood sugar levels. They also noted that the technology allows people with type 1 diabetes to avoid the daily finger pricks to measure blood sugar levels as well as having to operate an insulin pump.
Understanding Common Kidney Diseases
(NewsUSA) - Did you know that one in seven Americans lives with a kidney disease? As a nephrologist, I see the range of emotions patients experience when they are first diagnosed. Anxiety, fear
MedicalXpress
BMI affects young men's risk of early atrial fibrillation and subsequent health outcomes after diagnosis
A recent analysis published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that rising body mass index (BMI) in adolescent men is strongly associated with developing early atrial fibrillation, or an irregular heart rate, as well as with subsequent worse clinical outcomes after being diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. The...
Harvard Health
How well do colonoscopies prevent colorectal cancer? What you need to know
Media reports covering a new study have sparked largely unwarranted controversy. Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the second most common cause of cancer death among Americans. The gold-standard screening test, colonoscopy, is performed on roughly 15 million people in the US every year. In 2021, because of rising rates of CRC in younger people, the US Preventive Services Task Force lowered the recommended screening age from 50 to 45. For certain patients, including those with a family history of early-onset CRC or diseases like inflammatory bowel disease, screening may be started even earlier than age 45.
Medical News Today
What to know about medications for diabetic neuropathy
Diabetic neuropathy is a common complication of diabetes. It refers to nerve damage due to long periods of high blood sugar levels. In addition to controlling blood sugars, some medications are available to help manage neuropathy. Diabetic neuropathy is a potential complication of diabetes. Over time, high blood sugar levels...
News-Medical.net
Do hypertension, dyslipidemia, and new-onset diabetes mellitus play a part in post-COVID sequelae?
A recent review published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health evaluated the current research on incidences of hypertension, new-onset diabetes mellitus, and dyslipidemia as possible sequelae of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Background. A significant portion of individuals who have recovered from severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus...
Healthline
Your Guide to Colon Cancer Surgery: Key Terms and FAQs
Colon cancer is a type of cancer that starts in your large intestine (colon). Colon cancer happens when cells in the colon grow out of control. Surgery is the main form of treatment for colon cancer. During the surgery, a doctor removes a part of your colon. Depending on the stage of the cancer, a doctor may also combine surgery with other treatments, such as chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes drug may help lower dementia risk by 22%
People with type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of developing dementia. A team of researchers has found an older class of type 2 diabetes medication helps reduce a person’s risk of developing dementia from any cause by 22%. Scientists also found the use of these medications lowered the...
cohaitungchi.com
What Are the Warning Signs of Prediabetes?
You could have prediabetes, but you may not know it. More than one in three adults in the United States have prediabetes. You are reading: How do i know if i have prediabetes | What Are the Warning Signs of Prediabetes?. Prediabetes typically occurs without showing any symptoms or warning...
Clinical Trial: Oral Drug Could Treat Uterine Fibroid Bleeding—and the Fibroids Themselves
Researchers found that a drug called linzagolix effectively treated heavy bleeding due to uterine fibroids. Linzagolix targets the fibroids themselves and can be tailored to avoid putting patients into menopause, like other drugs in its class. The drug is currently authorized for use in the European Union. A new drug...
healthcareguys.com
Understanding Warning Signs And Symptoms Of Diabetes
Are you concerned that you may have diabetes? Then it is important to be aware of the warning signs and symptoms. Diabetes is a condition in which the body does not produce or use insulin properly. Left untreated, diabetes can lead to serious health problems. In this blog post, we...
verywellhealth.com
Best Health Insurance for People With Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease that blocks messages sent from the brain to the body. It can cause symptoms such as difficulty with movement, vision, and thinking. MS is a chronic, debilitating illness, so those with the disease need to find health insurance coverage regardless of income. This article...
verywellhealth.com
How Much Does Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Cost?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disorder affecting the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord). Symptoms of MS including muscle weakness, pain, and cognitive issues typically start between ages 20 and 40 and are caused by the breakdown of what’s called the myelin sheath (the protective coating around nerve cells that helps to carry information from the brain to the body). Treatment for MS can help slow the progression of this breakdown, and therefore slow symptom progression, but there is no cure for MS.
Comments / 0