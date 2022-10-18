Read full article on original website
Freaky Friday: Twisted Nightmare Haunted House
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Twisted Nightmare Haunted House has been bringing scares to the Sioux Falls area since 2014. “We try to hit all of your phobias. Fear of clowns, claustrophobia, fear of the dark, just different things that way everybody gets at least a little bit of a scare as they go through the haunted house,” Volunteer David Kading said.
Kidz-N-Coats annual giveaway preparing for biggest year yet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kidz-N-Coats started over 13 years ago thanks to a child giving away his coats to his classmates in need, his parents then noticed the need for a coat giveaway and began buying new coats for kids in the community. The coat giveaway has...
Junkin’ Market Days draws large crowds in second year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With inflation still having a large impact across the board on every day prices, it’s the perfect excuse for many to look local when it comes to buying gifts this season. Not only to save a few dollars, but to put that money right back into local communities.
Amazing Annual Junkin’ Market Days Coming!
Maybe we should talk about what Junkin' Market Days isn't about, first. As many a collector has said at one time or another, “It's not junk if it has value to you!”. So if the terms "repurposed", "rustic", "shabby chic", "farmhouse", or "vintage", send your pulse racing - - the two-day Sioux Falls' Junkin' Market Days event is for you!
Augustana University announces 41st Annual Artists of the Plains Show starting Oct. 28
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University’s Center for Western Studies sponsored the 41st Annual Artists of the Plains Show, which will showcase students’ work as well as artists across the region starting Friday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 30. More than 30 artists from across...
Turner County Youth Pheasant Hunt takes place October 29th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Turner County Youth Pheasant Hunt takes place October 29th in Parker. Hunt organizer Byron Nogelmeier, and Shaun Johnson, from Tonic-Sol-Fa, joined Dakota News Now to talk about the event.
Sioux Falls Monkey Out of Surgery After Visitor Throws Bottle Top
The City of Sioux Falls has many attractions for residents and visitors to enjoy, like exploring the animals at the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History. Unfortunately, a recent visitor at the Great Plains Zoo accidentally caused some serious injuries to one of the monkeys. In a...
USD Dakota Days Preview
From honey, to jewelry, and everything between. It’s only in it’s second year, but Junkin’ Market Days is already drawing crowds and connecting small businesses to new customers.
Don’t Even Think About Throwing These Items Away in Sioux Falls
There are some days when cleaning around the house really feels like a chore. Sometimes people are on a cleaning spree and start throwing away everything in the house. But the next time you have the cleaning bug, you can't throw just everything in the trash in Sioux Falls. The...
Someone You Should Know: Sioux Falls hairstylist creating a safe place for niche community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Divine Afro is more than a salon. And Ariel Beaird is much more than a hairstylist. Her clients are mostly adopted black and brown children or biracial children with white parents. “I’m adopted. I was adopted when I was two days old,...
Sturgis artist wins SculptureWalk’s 2022 People’s Choice Award
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SculptureWalk’s 2022 People’s Choice Award goes to Travis Sorenson from Sturgis for his sculpture “Elk.”. “We are grateful to each participating artist, every person who voted for their favorite piece, and the City of Sioux Falls for their support of our mission to bring art to the people. We can’t wait to see this gorgeous piece on permanent display in our community,” says Regan Smith, SculptureWalk Board President.
Grand Falls Casino employees adopt a highway
LARCHWOOD, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort employees say they are proud to participate in the casino’s Winning Hands Program, volunteering to clean up debris twice a year on a 4-mile stretch of Highway 9 in rural Lyon County. According to the company’s press...
Sioux Falls angler reels in first place at international fishing tournament
If the South Dakota fishing scene had an annually recurring video game series à la Madden NFL ‒ or, more appropriately, Mark Davis Pro Bass Challenge ‒ you might find Ted Takasaki on the 2023 cover. After all, he did take home some major hardware at an international fishing tournament.
Business owner touts TikTok as pivotal tool
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It can often send people down a rabbit hole of videos for hours on end, but TikTok has also become a strong tool for marketing. Adding something as simple as a viral song can boost interactions and reach a larger audience, and even artists with musical talent are making songs that could be part of that next trendy video. Luke Lintz, co-owner of HighKey Enterprises LLC, focuses on capitalizing on this form of social media marketing. He explained how to make the popular app work for you and your business goals.
Historic former grocery store to become local breakfast, lunch restaurant
A 1908 building that once was a neighborhood grocery store will become the new home of a breakfast and lunch restaurant from well-known local restaurateurs. The building at 100 S. Grange Ave. in the Cathedral Historic District was purchased by attorney and property redeveloper Alex Halbach last year with a vision of bringing it back to a neighborhood commercial use.
NOAA releases outlook for upcoming winter season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While we are still roughly two months away until the first day of winter, colder days are ahead and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, released their outlook for the upcoming winter season. The outlooks run from December through February, which...
McDonald’s opens south Sioux Falls location
McDonald’s has opened its latest location in south Sioux Falls. The restaurant on South Minnesota Avenue is just north of 85th Street and is the eighth McDonald’s in Sioux Falls. “It’s been really good,” franchisee Jordan Hartshorn said. “We’re in a good spot as far as residential, with...
Lane and Ramp Closures Coming to Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls
Traveling on Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls is going to be a bit more difficult for a while. The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced plans for survey crews to begin work on I-29 at the 12th Street Bridge. Starting Tuesday (October 25) lane and ramp closures in the...
The Most Romantic Restaurant in South Dakota? It’s In Sioux Falls
There's always something special and romantic about date nights no matter if you have been dating someone for just a month or for years. Date nights are opportunities to grow closer to your partner and to simply enjoy each other. There are numerous romantic date night restaurants around the Sioux...
The 10 scariest things people have tried to recycle
This is a paid piece from Millennium Recycling. Simplified: It may come as a fright to learn, but not everyone follows the rules when it comes to proper recycling. In the spirit of spooky season, Millennium Recycling compiled a list of the scariest things they've found that do not belong in recycling bins.
