Harrisburg, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Freaky Friday: Twisted Nightmare Haunted House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Twisted Nightmare Haunted House has been bringing scares to the Sioux Falls area since 2014. “We try to hit all of your phobias. Fear of clowns, claustrophobia, fear of the dark, just different things that way everybody gets at least a little bit of a scare as they go through the haunted house,” Volunteer David Kading said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Kidz-N-Coats annual giveaway preparing for biggest year yet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kidz-N-Coats started over 13 years ago thanks to a child giving away his coats to his classmates in need, his parents then noticed the need for a coat giveaway and began buying new coats for kids in the community. The coat giveaway has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Junkin’ Market Days draws large crowds in second year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With inflation still having a large impact across the board on every day prices, it’s the perfect excuse for many to look local when it comes to buying gifts this season. Not only to save a few dollars, but to put that money right back into local communities.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Amazing Annual Junkin’ Market Days Coming!

Maybe we should talk about what Junkin' Market Days isn't about, first. As many a collector has said at one time or another, “It's not junk if it has value to you!”. So if the terms "repurposed", "rustic", "shabby chic", "farmhouse", or "vintage", send your pulse racing - - the two-day Sioux Falls' Junkin' Market Days event is for you!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

USD Dakota Days Preview

From honey, to jewelry, and everything between. It’s only in it’s second year, but Junkin’ Market Days is already drawing crowds and connecting small businesses to new customers.
dakotanewsnow.com

Sturgis artist wins SculptureWalk’s 2022 People’s Choice Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SculptureWalk’s 2022 People’s Choice Award goes to Travis Sorenson from Sturgis for his sculpture “Elk.”. “We are grateful to each participating artist, every person who voted for their favorite piece, and the City of Sioux Falls for their support of our mission to bring art to the people. We can’t wait to see this gorgeous piece on permanent display in our community,” says Regan Smith, SculptureWalk Board President.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Grand Falls Casino employees adopt a highway

LARCHWOOD, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort employees say they are proud to participate in the casino’s Winning Hands Program, volunteering to clean up debris twice a year on a 4-mile stretch of Highway 9 in rural Lyon County. According to the company’s press...
LYON COUNTY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Business owner touts TikTok as pivotal tool

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It can often send people down a rabbit hole of videos for hours on end, but TikTok has also become a strong tool for marketing. Adding something as simple as a viral song can boost interactions and reach a larger audience, and even artists with musical talent are making songs that could be part of that next trendy video. Luke Lintz, co-owner of HighKey Enterprises LLC, focuses on capitalizing on this form of social media marketing. He explained how to make the popular app work for you and your business goals.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Historic former grocery store to become local breakfast, lunch restaurant

A 1908 building that once was a neighborhood grocery store will become the new home of a breakfast and lunch restaurant from well-known local restaurateurs. The building at 100 S. Grange Ave. in the Cathedral Historic District was purchased by attorney and property redeveloper Alex Halbach last year with a vision of bringing it back to a neighborhood commercial use.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

NOAA releases outlook for upcoming winter season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While we are still roughly two months away until the first day of winter, colder days are ahead and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, released their outlook for the upcoming winter season. The outlooks run from December through February, which...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

McDonald’s opens south Sioux Falls location

McDonald’s has opened its latest location in south Sioux Falls. The restaurant on South Minnesota Avenue is just north of 85th Street and is the eighth McDonald’s in Sioux Falls. “It’s been really good,” franchisee Jordan Hartshorn said. “We’re in a good spot as far as residential, with...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sfsimplified.com

The 10 scariest things people have tried to recycle

This is a paid piece from Millennium Recycling. Simplified: It may come as a fright to learn, but not everyone follows the rules when it comes to proper recycling. In the spirit of spooky season, Millennium Recycling compiled a list of the scariest things they've found that do not belong in recycling bins.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

