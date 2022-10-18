Read full article on original website
Apple’s 9th generation iPad is available for just $269
Apple has announced a couple of new products that will get tons of users excited, as we have received a new entry-level iPad and a new iPad Pro. The new 10th generation iPad comes with a new design, a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and a $446 price tag, while the Pro models receive a new M2 processor, but they keep the same design and pricing.
New iPad Pro models expected to launch today, here’s what you need to know
New iPad Pro models should see the light of day today. After a year and a half since Apple introduced the current generation, rumors about new models being available surfaced on the web throughout this year. Now, it seems today we’ll see what’s next for Apple’s most powerful tablets.
iPad Pro 22 could launch 'in days' (but we’re more excited by new iPad rumours)
Apple's new iPad Pro 2022 could be with us very soon. We've known for some time that Apple has plans to launch its new M2-powered iPad Pro 2022 in October, but according to Bloomberg's Apple insider, Mark Gurman, in his latest weekly Power On (opens in new tab) newsletter, this new tablet could arrive 'in a matter of days'.
Don't buy the new iPad, the 4th-gen iPad Air is way better
On October 18, Apple dropped a trio of new iPads and although the M2-powered iPad Pro was the star of this announcement, the company also introduced a landmark base iPad that bids farewell to the home button and Lightning port. The only thing is, the company did that already, and better, about two years ago.
iPadOS 16.1 will be available on October 24, here’s what’s new
Apple has officially given iPadOS 16 a release date. Alongside the announcement of new iPad Pro hardware today, Apple revealed that iPadOS 16.1 will be released for all iPad users on October 24. iPadOS 16 includes a number of changes for iPad users, headlined by the controversial new Stage Manager multitasking feature.
Apple announces new iPad Pros, redesigned regular iPad and updated Apple TV 4K
Apple announced new versions of its iPad Pros, a new 10th-generation iPad and an updated Apple TV 4K on Tuesday. As in recent years, the company will sell two sizes of the iPad Pros: an 11-inch model and a larger 12.9-inch model. The launches give Apple even more new gadgets...
Apple reveals iPadOS 16.1 coming October 24
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In its announcements of the new iPad andiPad Pro models, Apple has also specified that iPadOS 16.1 will be available just ahead of the devices' October 26 release date. Apple has previously only confirmed...
Analyst suggests Apple could release its first foldable in iPad form by 2024
Apple Foldable iPad iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Tablet. While foldable phones have been a thing for at least 3 years now, Apple still thinks the technology is not mature enough for its devices. Previous rumors were suggesting that foldable iPhones could launch by 2025, but, according to a recent report coming from a reputable CCS Insight analyst featured on CNBC, Apple may first launch a foldable iPad in 2024.
Apple's cheapest iPad now uses USB-C, leaving the iPhone as the final Lightning holdout
The entry-level iPad has conspicuously lagged behind the rest of the lineup for some time now. While the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini have all made the switch to Apple's modern design language and non-proprietary USB-C charging, the plain ol' iPad has stuck with an old-school look and Lightning charging all the way up to the ninth-generation tablet released just last year. Today, Apple announced a redesigned iPad that brings the device more in line with what we've come to expect of gadgets in the 2020s — but it also comes with a considerable price increase.
Google’s Pixel team mocks Apple… while tweeting from an iPhone
On Tuesday, Apple unveiled the new M2 iPad Pro, iPad 10, and a next-generation Apple TV 4K. Before the announcement, the company’s CEO Tim Cook posted a #TakeNote hashflag on Twitter so customers could be hyped up about the future products. Then, the Google Pixel US account decided to make a joke with the hashtag, but the social media manager forgot he was tweeting from an iPhone.
Apple announces release of new iPads and TV
Apple announced a slate of new product offerings on Tuesday, including new iPads and its most powerful new TV.
New iPad Pros! A disappointing development
The new iPad Pro It is a continuation of the previous model, that is, an iPad designed for professionals that included the M1 chip. Apple has kept this line of Apple Silicon processors, but upgrading it to the new version with the M2 chip. This new chip has an 8-core CPU (4 performance and 4 efficiency), 10-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. However, the ability to ram memory varies Depending on the model you select, because the 128,256 and 512 models only have 8GB of RAM, while the 1TB and 2TB models can have 16GB of RAM.
I went all in on eSIM and I have regrets
Before I set up the iPhone 14, I’d never used an eSIM. Whenever possible, I put my personal physical SIM card into whatever phone I’m reviewing rather than using a SIM provided by the manufacturer. When I’m done, my SIM comes out and goes right into the next phone that I’m testing — or, as a rare treat, into my personal iPhone 11. It’s a system that usually works just fine, but after reviewing the iPhone 14, those days are over. I ditched my physical SIM for eSIM when I set up the iPhone 14, embracing the chaos of a digital-only lifestyle. And I wish I hadn’t.
You won’t need an Apple Watch to try Fitness Plus starting October 24th
Soon, you won’t need an Apple Watch to close your rings. Starting October 24th, anyone with an iPhone updated to iOS 16.1 can subscribe to Apple’s Fitness Plus service. Folks who buy a new iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV can also get a free three-month trial. But if you aren’t keen on buying a new gadget, Apple is also working with SilverSneakers, Target, UnitedHealthcare, and Mobile Health to help users sign up at no extra cost.
Apple’s lead hardware designer Evans Hankey is leaving
The person in charge of the physical look and feel for Apple’s iPhones, Macs, and everything else is leaving the company, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman first reported. Industrial design vice president Evans Hankey will only remain with Apple for another six months. Hankey took over hardware design three years ago after longtime chief design officer Jony Ive exited to start his own design firm.
The new iPad makes no sense
You heard me. What’s up with this entry-level iPad?. The iPad had one thing going for it: price. At $329, the entry-level model has been a real pain in my neck as a laptop reviewer for the past year. Every time I’ve wanted to recommend a budget laptop, Chromebook, or tablet, I’ve had to caveat that the iPad exists and might be a better deal. For multimedia or as a secondary device that didn’t need to accommodate, say, an enterprise workload, $329 was a steal. It was the sole reason I could say “just get a tablet” to some people without immediately being laughed out of whatever room I happened to be in.
Logitech updates Crayon stylus with the USB-C port missing from the Apple Pencil
Logitech has released an updated version of its Crayon stylus to coincide with the announcement of Apple’s new iPads. The new stylus costs the same as the old model, $69.95, but now features a USB-C charging port rather than Lightning — a helpful change given the 10th-generation iPad’s switch from Lightning to USB-C.
Best Apple Deals of the Week: Best-Ever Prices Hit 2021 iPad Pro and 2020 MacBook Air at $200 Off Each
With the announcement of new Apple products this week in the iPad Pro and iPad, we saw new record low prices hit previous generation tablets. Right now, these best-ever sales are still available for many 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro devices, and we're also tracking solid deals on iPad Air, MacBook Air, and AirTag and MagSafe accessories.
First day iPads still available, USB-C Apple Pencil & adapter delayed for weeks
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — All models and configurations of Apple's latest iPads can still be preordered for shipping by October 26, 2022, but buyers will have to wait for theApple Pencil, adapter, and Magic Keyboard Folio. Apple's new...
Moft launches versatile Snap Float Folio for iPad Pro, Air, and mini with magnetic origami design
Moft is out with its newest Apple accessory, a clever origami-style folio plus stand that offers handy versatility for iPad while keeping a minimalist design. The Snap Float Folio features vegan leather with four ways to lift your iPad Pro, Air, or mini with secure magnets. Moft launched the Snap...
