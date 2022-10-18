ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KMBC.com

Saint Luke's says it will close 2 community hospitals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saint Luke's Health System said Tuesday it plans to close two community hospitals in Olathe and Shawnee. The health system said in a news release that it is part of a plan to move resources where patient demand is greatest. Emergency care will continue to...
OLATHE, KS
KFVS12

Buckner man arrested for Franklin County stabbing

A avid hiker from the Heartland is urging people to stay safe while exploring the great outdoors. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A look at the low river...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Injured When Struck by International in Pettis County

A Sedalia man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2007 Honda Accord, driven by 44-year-old Alma Martinez of Sedalia, was Route Y and Purchase around 9:20 a.m., when he slowed and began making a left-hand turn onto Purchase, when a westbound 2007 International TK1, driven by 49-year-old Sandro Molina of Olathe Kansas, attempted to pass the Honda, and the International struck the Honda on the left side.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
nwmissouri.edu

Huggins crowned Homecoming king, Douglas is queen

Northwest Missouri State University crowned Foster Huggins and Hadley Renee Douglas its 2022 Homecoming king and queen Thursday during the University’s annual Homecoming Variety Show. Huggins, of Kansas City, Missouri, is a senior physical education major. He is active on campus in PE Club, Sigma Phi Epsilon and the...
MARYVILLE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Suspect identified in weekend shooting

KSNF/KODE — The man who, police say is responsible for multiple incidents over the weekend in Southwest Missouri, including shooting at law enforcement, has been identified. 32-year old Brenton Ross is from Kansas City, and is being held on no bond. Authorities say he led numerous agencies on high-speed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fortscott.biz

Thirty-five Properties Sold At The County Tax Sale, 36 Go To Land Bank

The second property tax sale this year added over $86,000 to Bourbon County treasurer’s funds, with the unsold properties deeded over to the Fort Scott Land Bank. The Bourbon County treasurer collects and distributes all real and personal property taxes. The tax districts that receive this are the City of Fort Scott, the Bourbon County government, and the county’s two school districts- USD 234 and USD 235.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS

