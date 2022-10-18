Read full article on original website
Related
KMBC.com
Saint Luke's says it will close 2 community hospitals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saint Luke's Health System said Tuesday it plans to close two community hospitals in Olathe and Shawnee. The health system said in a news release that it is part of a plan to move resources where patient demand is greatest. Emergency care will continue to...
Multiple Agencies Combine Forces to Battle Pettis County Grass Fire
Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, a small fire was ignited on an agricultural implement (combine) while it was being used near Drake and Buckley Road, according to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders. The operator was able to escape the tractor and attempt to extinguish the fire, but due...
KYTV
Mother of southwest Missouri overdose victim warns of fentanyl dangers
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Billboards went up in Kansas City on October 19 with the images of many young people who lost their lives to fentanyl poisoning. One of them, Tyler Harness, lived in Waynesville when he took a laced pill leading to his death. “This can happen to anyone,”...
Saint Luke’s closing two more community hospitals in Johnson County
Saint Luke's Health System plans to close two community hospital locations in Shawnee and Olathe by the end of the year.
KFVS12
Buckner man arrested for Franklin County stabbing
A avid hiker from the Heartland is urging people to stay safe while exploring the great outdoors. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A look at the low river...
Olathe drive-by shooting damages house, vehicle
Olathe police are investigating a drive-by shooting that damaged a house and a vehicle. The victim told officers he knew the shooter.
Sedalia Man Injured When Struck by International in Pettis County
A Sedalia man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2007 Honda Accord, driven by 44-year-old Alma Martinez of Sedalia, was Route Y and Purchase around 9:20 a.m., when he slowed and began making a left-hand turn onto Purchase, when a westbound 2007 International TK1, driven by 49-year-old Sandro Molina of Olathe Kansas, attempted to pass the Honda, and the International struck the Honda on the left side.
KCTV 5
Funeral home owner hopes change will come after burying 3 babies due to fentanyl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Giving comfort in times of grief is what Savory and Sons Funeral Home provides. However, some deaths hit close to home. That’s especially true when fentanyl is involved. “We’ve had quite a few,” said Frank Savory IV, who owns the funeral home. “The ones...
KCTV 5
Police identify 2 found dead in Northland woods, medical examiner makes preliminary ruling
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: In a Thursday evening update, the police department said that the preliminary ruling from the medical examiner’s office is that this was a murder-suicide. However, homicide investigators are still on the case and are still investigating. No further information is available at this...
KMBC.com
Common respiratory virus is surging in the Kansas City area sending kids to hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A common respiratory virus is surging in the metro and nationally and sending some children to the hospital. Children's Mercy Hospital reports two weeks ago, there were 75 positive tests for the respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. Last week, that number jumped to 120. "In...
Human skeletal remains found in Harrisonville, police say
Harrisonville police are investigating after human skeletal remains were discovered Tuesday near Industrial Boulevard and Commercial Street.
nwmissouri.edu
Huggins crowned Homecoming king, Douglas is queen
Northwest Missouri State University crowned Foster Huggins and Hadley Renee Douglas its 2022 Homecoming king and queen Thursday during the University’s annual Homecoming Variety Show. Huggins, of Kansas City, Missouri, is a senior physical education major. He is active on campus in PE Club, Sigma Phi Epsilon and the...
Twin brothers accused of deadly shooting in Northland
Clay County prosecutors have charged twin brothers in an Oct. 16 shooting that killed one man and critically wounded another.
Roadwork means closures on I-49 in Cass County
Missouri drivers will face lane and ramp closures on Interstate 49 in Cass County starting Wednesday, Oct. 19. as crews work on resurfacing.
fourstateshomepage.com
Suspect identified in weekend shooting
KSNF/KODE — The man who, police say is responsible for multiple incidents over the weekend in Southwest Missouri, including shooting at law enforcement, has been identified. 32-year old Brenton Ross is from Kansas City, and is being held on no bond. Authorities say he led numerous agencies on high-speed...
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Lenexa Wednesday afternoon
One person died after crashing into a tree Wednesday afternoon in Lenexa. The crash happened near 87th Street and Pflumm Road.
Suspect identified involving multiple-county pursuit & manhunt
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office today identified the suspect from last weekend's multi-county pursuit and manhunt.
Driver flown to Kansas City hospital after head-on crash on K-10
One person was flown to a Kansas City hospital after a two-vehicle head-on crash in western Lawrence, Kansas, Tuesday morning.
lawrencekstimes.com
Man killed in Douglas County crash was 28-year-old from Overland Park
Abraham Blanco, 28, of Overland Park, was the man killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Douglas County, south of Lawrence, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash, which involved a John Deere combine and a Dodge Ram pickup truck, occurred at 4:26 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East 1100 Road.
fortscott.biz
Thirty-five Properties Sold At The County Tax Sale, 36 Go To Land Bank
The second property tax sale this year added over $86,000 to Bourbon County treasurer’s funds, with the unsold properties deeded over to the Fort Scott Land Bank. The Bourbon County treasurer collects and distributes all real and personal property taxes. The tax districts that receive this are the City of Fort Scott, the Bourbon County government, and the county’s two school districts- USD 234 and USD 235.
Comments / 2