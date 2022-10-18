Read full article on original website
Iowa Man Who’s Fought Through a Very Difficult Year Wins $1 Million
It's amazing how quickly your fortunes can change. Darryl Ingram isn't a guy who plays the lottery very much. As a matter of fact, he told the Iowa Lottery that he's probably only bought tickets about ten times in his lifetime. Buying them for back-to-back Powerball drawings ended up being one of the best decisions he's ever made.
$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Iowa
A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County in western Iowa marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in the state over the last two months.
$1 Million Powerball ticket purchased in northwest Iowa
(Clive, IA) — For the third time in two months, someone in Iowa has won a lottery prize of at least 1-million dollars. The Iowa Lottery says someone bought a Powerball ticket at a KCK’s Food and Fuel in Danbury Monday. The northwest Iowa community is a town of 320 people. The winning ticket joins a 2 million dollar winner from Forest City last week, and a 1 million dollar winner from Ames in September.
Stray of the Day 10/21/22
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Coal, a 9-12 month old, male, black cat. He was found at the intersection on 4th Street and Helmer Street. The shelter says he’s very laid back and friendly. He’s just a super mellow guy who wants to hang out and chill. […]
Sioux City Journal
Lance Morgan: Sioux City should embrace its blue-collar reputation
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Metro Sioux City should build on its status as a blue-collar city to help grow the local economy, the new chair of The Siouxland Initiative said Friday. "Sioux City is still a blue collar town," Ho-Chunk Inc. CEO Lance Morgan told over 100 business leaders at The Initiative's annual meeting. "Everybody wants to be a white-collar town. You don’t want to just be a blue collar town, you want the balance.
A final harvest for Iowa farmer facing pancreatic cancer
RINARD, IOWA — After 50 years of working his land in Calhoun County, Paul Wetter is bringing in what he knows will be his final harvest. Paul was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this spring around planting time. His strength and family helped carry him through to this fall’s harvest. Paul and his family invited photographer […]
kiwaradio.com
The reasons for rising farmland prices
IARN — A recent farmland sale in Plymouth county set a new state record for Iowa going for $26,250 per acre. That sale was for 55 acres and a total of $1.44 million. Karl Setzer, Commodity Risk Analyst with AgriVisor, says there are many reasons why farmland sale prices are going up despite higher interest rates and high input costs.
stormlakeradio.com
Alta Woman Receives Suspended Prison Sentence for Stealing Lottery Tickets
An Alta woman who was charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets received a suspended prison sentence this week in Buena Vista County District Court. 47-year-old Diana Stough previously pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Fraudulent Practice, a class C felony. The Defense counsel argued for a deferred judgment, but she was convicted by the court. Stough was given a suspended ten year prison sentence, and will be placed on probation with the Iowa Department of Corrections for the next three years.
earnthenecklace.com
Katie Nickolaou Leaving KMEG: Where Is the Siouxland Meteorologist Going?
People of Siouxland have loved the unique and detailed weather forecasts by Katie Nickolaou for three years. And they are in awe of her funny and viral TikTok videos. However, Katie Nickolaou is leaving KMEG in October 2022. This announcement came two days after the meteorologist won an Emmy Award. Naturally, people were perplexed by the announcement. They especially want to know where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from the city. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the queries about her departure from KMEG.
signsofthetimes.com
Signshop to Build $3 Million Facility, Eyes Tax Breaks
Avery Brothers Sign Company (Sioux City, IA) is getting some help from its hometown to construct a new $3 million facility. The city council for Sioux City has signed off on a resolution that paves the way for the company to receive tax breaks on the project, the Sioux City Journal reports.
Sioux City Journal
State report: Sioux City's VIBE academy in bottom 5% of schools
SIOUX CITY -- VIBE Academy, Sioux City's new online school, ranks in the bottom 5 percent of schools in Iowa, according to a new state report. Nodland and Sunnyside Elementary Schools were rated as "high performing schools," down from an "exceptional" rating last year, according to the Department of Education's 2021-22 annual accountability report.
kiwaradio.com
Three Of Five Finalists For BIG Challenge Are From KIWA Listening Area
Northwest Iowa — A number of northwest Iowa entrepreneurs have moved to the next level in an entrepreneur contest. According to Jesse Hinrichs with “Iowa’s West Coast Initiative,” earlier this month entrepreneurs submitted their idea to start or expand a business in The “BIG Challenge” grant competition and recruited family, friends, and customers to vote for their entry. Over 7,500 total votes were cast.
Sioux City Journal
Halt: Akron-Westfield pushes the mute button on Oakland Riverside's offense 34-0
Akron-Westfield corralled Oakland Riverside's offense and never let go to fuel a 34-0 victory in Iowa high school football on October 21. Recently on October 7, Akron-Westfield squared off with Paullina South O'Brien in a football game. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a...
Sioux City Journal
Onawa Republican seeks Iowa House seat against Libertarian from Kingsley
ONAWA, Iowa -- After winning the Republican nomination for Iowa House House 13 in June, first-time candidate Ken Carlson appeared to have a clear path toward being elected. No Democratic candidate filed for the primary in the district dominated by Republican voters. But on the final day for candidates to file for the Nov. 8 general election, Amy Janowski submitted a petition to be placed on the ballot as a Libertarian candidate.
Sioux City residents paying nearly $2,000 a month on bills
Reports have shown that Sioux City residents pay nearly $2,000 on bills, with mortgage taking the lead as the most expensive monthly cost.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: North Sioux City businessman pushes ballot initiative to remove city's cap on medical marijuana licenses
Jim Zortman talks about initiative measure #5, a ballot measure that would eliminate North Sioux City's cap on medical marijuana dispensary licenses. He and his business partners gathered enough signatures to have measure placed on in the November ballot after they lost a state lottery held to determine who would get a license for North Sioux City.
Record lows broken for many Tuesday morning
We really put the "brr" in "October" this morning as we got really cold Tuesday morning breaking lots of records.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City West vs Sioux City East football highlights
Sioux City West and Sioux City East meet in football action Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Sioux City Journal
Rock Rapids Central Lyon engineers impressive victory over Akron-Westfield 3-1
Akron-Westfield had no answers as Rock Rapids Central Lyon compiled a 3-1 victory in an Iowa girls volleyball matchup on October 19. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
