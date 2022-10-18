Video shows armed thief violently rob woman, 60, in NYC

Disturbing footage shows the moment a thief grabbed a woman’s purse at knifepoint and knocked her to the ground in Queens last week.

The 60-year-old victim was walking on 90th Road near 80th Street in Woodhaven around 9:30 a.m. Thursday when the suspect trailed her down the block, according to the NYPD and video it released Tuesday.

The suspect then displayed a knife and yanked the woman’s bag from her hands, causing her to fall to the ground , according to authorities and the short clip.

The suspect ran off with the bag , which held the victim’s phone and $100, cops said.

The woman was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition with an elbow injury.

Her attacker was described as having a medium build, about 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, cops said.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light-colored face mask, gray pants and black and white sneakers.