Staten Island, NY

Teen stabbed during fight at Staten Island Ferry Terminal: cops

By Tina Moore
New York Post
 4 days ago

A 19-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach by a group of teens during a fight at the Staten Island Ferry Terminal on Tuesday morning, cops and law enforcement sources said.

The assailants — between 16 and 18 years old and tied to a local gang — were taken into custody after the 9 a.m. incident, police and sources said. Charges against them were pending.

A group of teens allegedly stabbed a 19-year-old man at the Staten Island Ferry Terminal.
Authorities believe the suspects are gang-affiliated.
The stabbing occurred after a fight erupted.
The stabbing happened by the Empire Outlets near the Nike store.
The wounded teen was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition, cops said.

New York Post

