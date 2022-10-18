Teen stabbed during fight at Staten Island Ferry Terminal: cops
A 19-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach by a group of teens during a fight at the Staten Island Ferry Terminal on Tuesday morning, cops and law enforcement sources said.
The assailants — between 16 and 18 years old and tied to a local gang — were taken into custody after the 9 a.m. incident, police and sources said. Charges against them were pending.
The wounded teen was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition, cops said.
