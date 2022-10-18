The Battery Atlanta to Host Annual Xfinity Movie Series on Friday Nights, Oct. 28 – Dec. 9

The Battery Atlanta

A seasonal favorite returns! The Battery Atlanta will once again present the Xfinity Movie Series from Oct. 28 – Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. on the Plaza Green. Every weekend this fall, moviegoers will experience family-favorite classics ranging from “Shrek” to “Kung Fu Panda.” Many of The Battery Atlanta’s dining options will be available for those wishing to dine before the viewings, including C. Ellet’s, Ph’East, Superica and more! On Saturday Nov. 26, attendees will be treated to “The Grinch” after the Christmas Tree Lighting festivities. For all movie showings, guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.

WHAT: Xfinity Movie Series at The Battery Atlanta

Families and friends are invited to gather every weekend for an outdoor movie showing

Oct. 28 – “Snow White and the Huntsman”

Nov. 4 – “Shrek”

Nov. 11 – “Pitch Perfect”

Nov. 18 – “Back to the Future” (1985)

Nov. 26 – “The Grinch” (following the Tree Lighting)

Dec. 2 – “Jurassic Park” (1993)

Dec. 9 – “Kung Fu Panda”

WHEN: Oct. 28 – Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

Recurring Friday nights (*Exception for Saturday, Nov. 26 which will air following the Christmas Tree Lighting)



WHERE: The Battery Atlanta

Plaza Green

800 Battery Ave SE

Atlanta, GA 30339

MORE INFO: All guests are welcome to attend this FREE event. The Battery Atlanta does not permit coolers, outside alcoholic beverages or glass containers, but guests are encouraged to grab to-go items from one of the many restaurants and have their own picnic on the Plaza!