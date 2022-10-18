ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Battery Atlanta to Host Annual Xfinity Movie Series on Friday Nights, Oct. 28 – Dec. 9

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tjJEo_0idcQny500
The Battery Atlanta

A seasonal favorite returns! The Battery Atlanta will once again present the Xfinity Movie Series from Oct. 28 – Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. on the Plaza Green. Every weekend this fall, moviegoers will experience family-favorite classics ranging from “Shrek” to “Kung Fu Panda.” Many of The Battery Atlanta’s dining options will be available for those wishing to dine before the viewings, including C. Ellet’s, Ph’East, Superica and more! On Saturday Nov. 26, attendees will be treated to “The Grinch” after the Christmas Tree Lighting festivities. For all movie showings, guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.

WHAT: Xfinity Movie Series at The Battery Atlanta
Families and friends are invited to gather every weekend for an outdoor movie showing

Oct. 28 – “Snow White and the Huntsman”
Nov. 4 – “Shrek”
Nov. 11 – “Pitch Perfect”
Nov. 18 – “Back to the Future” (1985)
Nov. 26 – “The Grinch” (following the Tree Lighting)
Dec. 2 – “Jurassic Park” (1993)
Dec. 9 – “Kung Fu Panda”

WHEN: Oct. 28 – Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.
Recurring Friday nights (*Exception for Saturday, Nov. 26 which will air following the Christmas Tree Lighting)

WHERE: The Battery Atlanta
Plaza Green
800 Battery Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30339                           

MORE INFO: All guests are welcome to attend this FREE event. The Battery Atlanta does not permit coolers, outside alcoholic beverages or glass containers, but guests are encouraged to grab to-go items from one of the many restaurants and have their own picnic on the Plaza!

For more information on events like this and others, please visit batteryatl.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atlanta News

Atlanta’s Fox Theatre Awarded “Theater of the Year” by International Entertainment Buyers Association

Atlanta’s Fox Theatre celebrates being recognized as the “Theater of the Year” by the International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA) during last week’s 2022 Industry Awards in Nashville. IEBA is recognized as the leading live entertainment organization for professionals. The 52nd Annual IEBA Conference concluded, honoring those who work tirelessly behind the scenes in the entertainment industry. This is the Fox Theatre’s third time winning the coveted award.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Aurora Theatre’s Magical Holiday Revue Christmas Canteen Returns Nov. 25 – Dec. 23

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Oct. 18, 2022) – It wouldn’t be Christmas in Metro Atlanta without the triumphant return of Aurora Theatre’s Christmas Canteen. The highlight of the season, this original revue is a stunning holiday extravaganza featuring festive songs, show-stopping dance numbers, comic sketches, an all-star cast and a heaping helping of holiday spirit. Now in its 27th year, the beloved festive variety show promises new surprises as the performance lineup changes yearly, enthralling audiences whether they’re experiencing their first Canteen or their 20th. Running Nov. 25 – Dec. 23, this yuletide treat will be the can’t-miss event of the holidays!
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Atlanta News

Lin-Manuel Miranda made a surprise visit to The Lawrenceville Arts Center

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda made a surprise visit to The Lawrenceville Arts Center, Home of Aurora Theatre, Wednesday morning along with Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as part of a local tour aimed at encouraging voting in the November midterm elections. The arts destination was included as a stop on the duo’s tour of Lawrenceville because of Aurora’s influence in the city’s art and Latin communities.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Atlanta News

Town Center at Cobb to Host Boo Bash, Oct. 29

Town Center at Cobb invites the community to participate in its popular annual BooBash – this year also featuring nonprofit partner ArtPortunity Knocks. The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon – 3 p.m. Guests are in for a fab-boo-lous time with activities, such as costume and dance contests, face painting and creating seasonal crafts. ArtPortunity Knocks will offer educational and art related vendors, activities and Halloween-themed performances. Goody bags with candy will be handed out while supplies last as mall-wide trick-or-treating will not take place this year.
KENNESAW, GA
Atlanta News

Children’s Museum of Atlanta Names Allegra Lawrence-Hardy Recipient of Power of Play Award

Children’s Museum of Atlanta announces Allegra Lawrence-Hardy as this year’s Power of Play beneficiary. This award recognizes individuals who, through leadership, innovation and passion, embody the Museum’s mission to change the world by sparking every child’s imagination, sense of discovery and learning through the power of play. The presentation is set to take place at the upcoming Imagination Ball, an adults-only charity ball designed to make learning through play accessible to children of all backgrounds.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Family Fun-Filled October at Town Center at Cobb

Town Center at Cobb is offering a wide variety of activities for the whole family this October. With educational resources for guests from pre-k to college, everyone can learn something new! Guests can discover a diverse selection of trendy treasures to express creativity in more ways than one at the Ecologie Fall Market.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Atlanta News

Experience Unforgettable Feats of Strength and Heart in Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero

Get ready to discover the hero inside us all when Disney On Ice returns with a magical adventure for the whole family! Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales when Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero skates into Gas South Arena from April 20-23, 2023.
DULUTH, GA
Atlanta News

Xfinity Movie Series at The Battery Atlanta

Grab a snack and cozy up for movie night with family and friends on the Plaza Green every weekend this season. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating for the free movie showings, presented by Xfinity. More information can be found here.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

A Stranger Halloween at Live! at The Battery Atlanta

Friday, Oct. 28 from 8-11 p.m. Things are getting turned upside down with A Stranger Halloween at The Battery Atlanta this October with giveaways, games and a costume contest with $6,000 in cash and prizes. Patrons will start off in the Tavern and are encouraged to reserve tickets here.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

The Fox Theatre Offers Impressive October Events Lineup

This month, the Fox Theatre has a lineup of engaging performances planned, including The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour, Patti LaBelle with special guest Stephanie Mills, Young the Giant: American Bollywood Tour and more. Real Talk Comedy Tour with Deray Davis, B Simone, Jess Hillarious, Darren Brand, Moneybag Mafia and more; “Chicago,” presented by Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta; and a special premiere of “It Ain’t Over,” all make stops at the theatre in October. The historic Atlanta venue offers ghost tours for a limited time where attendees will experience scares around every corner. For an elevated experience, all-inclusive Marquee Club level seats are available for purchase for all Fox events. For Broadway in Atlanta titles, Marquee Club passes can be purchased as an event add-on. For more information on upcoming events, please visit foxtheatre.org/events.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Hoots n’ Howls at The Battery Atlanta

Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1-5 p.m. Need an excuse to dress up your pet? Rock for Rescues is bringing the Halloween fun of Hoots n’ Howls to the Plaza Green. Guests and their furry friends can enjoy live music, various vendors and a chance to win this year’s Halloween Dog Costume Contest. A $5 entry fee is required to participate in the costume contest and all proceeds will benefit animal rescue organizations.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Wellness Series: Yoga by Kaiser Permanente

Calm the mind, body and spirit at the outdoor yoga classes presented by Kaiser Permanente. The Wellness Series at The Battery Atlanta continues this free event into the fall, open to all ages to feel refreshed as the seasons' change. Guests are required to bring their own mat and can register here.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Chicken Salad Chick Commemorates Fayetteville Opening with $1,096 Donation to Local Nonprofit

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, opened its first Fayetteville restaurant on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Located at 1175 N. Glynn Street, Chicken Salad Chick celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by brand leadership, local employees, the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce and Ed Johnson, Mayor of Fayetteville. Continuing its mission to serve others, the company partnered with the Midwest Foodbankfor the opening to support its work in serving the community through passion and faith.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Atlanta News

The Hip Hop Nutcracker Celebrates Its Tenth Season at the Fox Theatre on Dec. 13

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky’s 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, will travel to 30 cities this fall to celebrate the show’s tenth season, including a stop at the Fox Theatre on Dec. 13. Tickets will be available to purchase at foxtheatre.org or by calling 855-285-8499. And to add to the excitement - inspired by the live stage show, the Original Special “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” from Disney Branded Television will stream this holiday season, only on Disney+.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

own Center at Cobb to Welcome Rhea Lana Consignment Sale, Oct. 9-15

Town Center at Cobb is holding its fall Rhea Lana Consignment Sale,Oct. 9-15, giving shoppers the chance to score high quality fashion and items at budget-friendly prices. Attendees will find everything from children's clothes, shoes, baby equipment, bedding, gently used maternity clothes and more. This event will take place on the Upper Level JCPenney Wing in three store spaces for one week only.
KENNESAW, GA
Atlanta News

Apple Truck Tour Makes a Stop at Town Center at Cobb, Oct. 8

Town Center at Cobb gets a taste of Michigan’s finest apple selection and treats when The Apple Truck comes to townSaturday, Oct. 8 from 9 – 10:30 a.m. Visitors can pick up farm-fresh, non-GMO, Michigan apples in addition to Honeycrisp apple cider and other apple-made products in the mall’s parking lot between Macy’s and Macy’s Furniture Gallery. The Apple Truck offers items available for pre-order, including a 20-pound box of Michigan apples, a half-gallon of Honeycrisp Apple Cider and special bundles. To pre-order and locate additional information visit this link.
Atlanta News

Town Center at Cobb to Host Caffeine & Octane Event, Oct. 2

Caffeine and Octane returns to Town Center Cobb for its third month, featuring the most interesting automobiles at every event. On Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. – noon, guests can enjoy the family-friendly event which showcases over 1,000 automobiles that are sure to impress. Car enthusiasts will fire on all cylinders as they find a variety of cars that defy known automotive niches. October's special feature is 'VW Invasion.'
KENNESAW, GA
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
951
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy