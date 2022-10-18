Columbia plans to restrict when fireworks can be set off. How will it affect holidays?

The city of Columbia may for the first time pass an ordinance limiting when residents can set off fireworks within the city.

The new rules would prohibit residents from using fireworks after 11 p.m. and before 7 a.m. every day except the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve.

Fireworks would be allowed until 12:30 a.m. the following day on those holidays.

Setting off fireworks outside of the allowable time frames would be punishable with a $100 fine for each offense, according to the draft ordinance, which the City Council approved in the first of two required votes during its regular meeting Tuesday.

Richland County Council has been discussing nearly identical limits.

Columbia Councilman Howard Duvall, who chairs the city’s public safety committee, said the idea is to coordinate the efforts between the city and county so that the rules are the same in both jurisdictions.

“We have gotten more and more complaints over the last couple of years,” Duvall said, adding that as fireworks have seemingly become more available the potential for them to become a nuisance has grown as well.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins told members of the public safety committee that the department has received complaints about people shooting fireworks late at night.

Councilwoman Tina Herbert in that meeting said she has also heard concerns from military veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and from residents with dogs that are sensitive to loud noises.

The limits wouldn’t apply to things like sparklers or other noiseless “pyrotechnic products,” so long as they are used in accordance with fire safety laws, the ordinance adds.

The new rules would not necessarily apply to special events such as minor league baseball games. Venues will be able to receive permits from the city and state fire marshals to exempt them from the ordinance, Duvall said.

The ordinance requires one more reading by the council before becoming law.