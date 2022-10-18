Read full article on original website
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
The Final Word on Giancarlo Stanton
There are so many things I want to say about that incredible win last night in game 5 of the ALDS. Everything came together perfectly for the Yankees. They got the start they needed from Nasty Nestor, who truly achieved ace status, just one game after Cole showed the world why he is an ace as well. (Don't @ me Cole haters. We will not entertain any assertion that Cole is not an ace on this thread after his performance in Game 4.) The bullpen locked it down. Those slap hitting shit goblins finally ran out of luck on offense as their lack of power proved to be fatal. We even got to enjoy the fans (and some players) giving Naylor the business with that whole rock the baby thing, which was AWESOME.
Boone and Schmidt
Game 3 Yankees versus Cleveland bottom of 9th inning. Yankees leading 5 to 3. Boone brings in Clarke Schmidt to pitch. Yankees loose game 3 by a score of 6 to 5. Game 1 Yankees versus Houston bottom of 5th inning. Score tied. Boone brings in Clarke Schmidt to pitch. Schmidt barely escapes further damage with inning ending double play. Boone sends Schmidt back to pitch the bottom of 6th inning. Houston hits 2 home runs off Schmidt. Houston leads 3 to 1.
What was missed during Frankie Montas’ relief appearance
When the Yankees acquired Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline, they envisioned slotting him into their playoff rotation alongside Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, and Luis Severino to give them a quartet of top-of-the-rotation starters. As we all know, that version of Montas, the one who posted a 3.18 ERA (3.35 FIP) in his first 19 starts and who came in sixth in the Cy Young vote last year never really materialized in the Bronx; not only did he make just eight starts before hitting the injured list with a shoulder problem, he wasn’t particularly good in them, allowing four or more runs in five of those outings.
Yankees 2, Astros 3: Ice-cold offense again sinks New York
Have you ever heard that you can’t win if you don’t score? The pitching was strong today for the Yankees, keeping the Astros off the board except for a three-run Alex Bregman home run that turned out to be all they needed. The Yankees again could barely cash in runs, only scoring today thanks to two big fielding errors. The 2-0 hole they’re in isn’t insurmountable, but it will be if they can’t get their bats going immediately.
New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: ALCS Preview
You know how Batman movies can’t seem to resist going back to the Joker as the villain? They might dabble in a Riddler, Bane, or Scarecrow from time to time, but there’s a reason why the audience is utterly fascinated by the Joker. He is the perfect foil to Batman and a charismatic antagonist in his own right — as much as Batman might only grudgingly make such a confession.
The impact of expanded playoffs after Year One
Notwithstanding the standard tension of being on the verge of elimination for days on end, the worst part about the Division Series’ refusal to end might be the extension of the “are the new playoffs TOO random?” discourse that, even by the standards of baseball fans, has been particularly neurotic in recent days.
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/21/22
NY Post | Joel Sherman: The Yankees dropped Game 2 of the ALCS and are now two losses away from elimination. Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes are in line for the first two games in the Bronx on full rest this weekend. Cole knows New York cannot afford to fall into a 3-0 deficit, but he’s keeping his composure. “Regardless, if it’s 2-0 or if it’s 1-1 or it’s 0-2, it just, it can’t affect the way I go about my business,” Cole said. “We all have a job to do. We play each and every game in and of itself, play each and every pitch within each and every game until there’s no more pitches to play, win or lose.”
How does Yankees/Astros compare to history’s great ALCS rivalries?
When a baseball historian sits down to write about the late 2010s and early 2020s, there are many angles that they could use to approach the era. The expansion and normalization of advanced statistics and Statcast data, the rise of — and backlash against — the three true outcomes approach, and the growing tensions between the players’ union and ownership that resulted in the 2021-22 lockout would all tell gripping narratives that would bring these last few years to life on the page. The possible angles are endless.
Pinstripe Alley predicts the League Championship Series
The combination of rain and American League Division Series chaos delayed our League Championship Series picks, but we still wanted to get them out there! I polled the Pinstripe Alley staff for who they thought would win each playoff series and who would walk away with the LCS MVP honors.
There’s no such thing as a cheap home run
One of the beautiful things about baseball is that sometimes, the difference between a run and an out is simply the field you’re playing on. Riley Greene only hit two balls all season farther than this one, but such is one of the many misfortunes of playing for the Detroit Tigers.
