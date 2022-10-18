Neil Gaiman’s 2002 novella, Coraline, was the perfect source material for a Henry Selick stop-motion film and continues to be one of the most hauntingly memorable classic films the world has seen. Coraline, after all, may be known for its button-for-eyes villain story, but it is also unforgettable when it comes to the children’s chorus score used in producing the film. While Neil Gaiman’s story in the book depicted a cautionary fairy tale picture book for children, Henry Selick enhanced it by making a few changes from book to film adaptation.

2 DAYS AGO