ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

'Stranger Things', 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' inspire these Philadelphia Halloween hangouts

By Timothy Walton via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fFFD1_0idcPcIJ00

Three new Halloween hangouts popped up this fall in time for the spooky season.

Little Blume of Horrors has converted the burger and pizza joint into a throwback '80s horror flick.

Throughout the restaurant, you will find famous first-name favorites like Chucky, Jason and Freddy.

The menu is inspired by the season with a spider web pizza featuring buffalo chicken dip and a spooky burger with a jalapeno kick.

The drink menu has flavors for the season like the ghost, featuring ghost pepper tequila, a blackberry mojito and a pumpkin spice latte martini.

Just around the corner from City Hall, Uptown Beer Garden has been turned into Uptown Upside Down.

The Halloween spirit has three sections; the spider web tunnel featuring the electric chair, the heated indoor space with Halloween lights and classic creepy decor and the backyard inspired by "Stranger Things" with handmade monsters and iconic scenes from the show throughout the patio.

At Craftsman Row Saloon, 'Nightmare Before Christmas' was the inspiration for the restaurant's makeover.

You'll find Jack Skellington, Sally and Oogie Boogie hanging around while you feast on decadent Halloween-inspired milkshakes, pumpkin-infused mac and cheese or the Jack's burger featuring pumpkin aioli and maple candied bacon.

The drinks are equally inventive with the Blood Sample with a keepsake syringe and the pumpkin margarita served in a real pumpkin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pNRo2_0idcPcIJ00

Craftsman Saloon | Facebook | Instagram

112 South 8th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Blume | Facebook | Instagram

1500 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Uptown Beer Garden | Facebook | Instagram

1500 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Documentary highlighting Philly's rich boxing history premieres this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A documentary highlighting Philadelphia's rich history of boxing legends premieres this weekend as a part of the Philadelphia Film Festival.  It's called "The Executioners: We All Had A Chance. The award-winning documentary tells the personal story of the filmmaker and well known comedian, Dannon Green, a Philly hometown legend.For many, this was the passageway to opportunity – through boxing. "So when you hit this door, you say, "Know what? Let's do it,'" Green said.  Green did it as a 14-year-old member of the Philadelphia Boxing Club known as The Executioners."People don't understand what the gym did for us men, as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

2 Pa. cities perfect for vampires, finds study

Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Illegal Philadelphia puppy ring busted up, 5 arrested

PHILADELPHIA, PA – An illegal puppy ring operating in Philadelphia was broken up and five people involved in the illegal sale of puppies have ben arrested. The ring sought to defraud and deceive dog lovers by price gouging and using counterfeit money and fake checks to purchase puppies for illegal resale. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the suspects used fake cashier’s checks and counterfeit US Currency to purchase the puppies from breeders in Lancaster County, and then sold the stolen dogs through social media platforms, such as Instagram. “Nearly all the thefts involved high-demand dog breeds, such as French The post Illegal Philadelphia puppy ring busted up, 5 arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
underthebutton.com

Emotional Scene: On-Campus Fraternity Brothers Disheartened as Their Party Overlooked by Fun Police

This past Friday was like any other at the University of Pennsylvania, with frat parties raging all hours of the night across campus. As most Penn socialites downed mixed drinks, snorted coke off of their half-naked friends, and danced the night away, those attending a certain on-campus fraternity’s “Sip the Rainbow” party did nothing of the sort.
HOME, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA

The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Dough Head Pizza Opens in South Philly

- If you're looking for a great new restaurant in the South Philly area, try Dough Head Pizza. Its owner, Joe Betzala, received special training from Gregorio Fierro and has years of experience in the restaurant and catering industry. His focus is on making great pizza. South Philly's Newest Pizza...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
120K+
Followers
16K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy