'Stranger Things', 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' inspire these Philadelphia Halloween hangouts

Three new Halloween hangouts popped up this fall in time for the spooky season.

has converted the burger and pizza joint into a throwback '80s horror flick.

Throughout the restaurant, you will find famous first-name favorites like Chucky, Jason and Freddy.

The menu is inspired by the season with a spider web pizza featuring buffalo chicken dip and a spooky burger with a jalapeno kick.

The drink menu has flavors for the season like the ghost, featuring ghost pepper tequila, a blackberry mojito and a pumpkin spice latte martini.

Just around the corner from City Hall, Uptown Beer Garden has been turned into Uptown Upside Down.

The Halloween spirit has three sections; the spider web tunnel featuring the electric chair, the heated indoor space with Halloween lights and classic creepy decor and the backyard inspired by "Stranger Things" with handmade monsters and iconic scenes from the show throughout the patio.

At Craftsman Row Saloon, 'Nightmare Before Christmas' was the inspiration for the restaurant's makeover.

You'll find Jack Skellington, Sally and Oogie Boogie hanging around while you feast on decadent Halloween-inspired milkshakes, pumpkin-infused mac and cheese or the Jack's burger featuring pumpkin aioli and maple candied bacon.

The drinks are equally inventive with the Blood Sample with a keepsake syringe and the pumpkin margarita served in a real pumpkin.

112 South 8th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

1500 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

1500 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19102