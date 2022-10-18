Read full article on original website
King Charles III Shared a Rare Childhood Snapshot With Queen Elizabeth in Sweet Note to Her Mourners
King Charles III is grateful to all of the mourners who honored his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, upon her passing on Sept. 8. To thank the royal family supporters, he decided to give his thank you cards a very personal touch with a snapshot from his childhood. The black-and-white image...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Princess Anne gives Daniel Craig the same honor held by James Bond
The British actor, 54, was just named a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George, the same honor held by James Bond, who he played in multiple films starting in 2006. Britain’s Princess Anne presented Craig with the honor in a Twitter photo shared by the royal...
Daniel Craig receives same honour as his iconic character James Bond in investiture ceremony with Princess Royal at Windsor Castle
Daniel Craig was made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George on Tuesday - the same honour held by his iconic big screen character James Bond. The actor, 54, received the honour from the Princess Royal in the investiture at Windsor Castle in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre.
Australian man who claims he is Charles and Camilla's lovechild reveals his plans for a Netflix story about his secret upbringing
An Australian man who claims he is the lovechild of Charles and Camilla says he wants Netflix to make a story about his secret upbringing. Simon Charles Dorante-Day says he has been approached by 'leading' documentary makers in the UK and US about his claims - which he says come from years of research.
Queen Elizabeth II's official cause of death released
Queen Elizabeth II's official cause of death was released Thursday. The 96-year-old monarch died of old age. The certificate, published by National Records of Scotland, records that Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Scotland, on Sept. 8 at 3.10 p.m. The document was signed by the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne.
These Are the Scenes From Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral That Are Banned From Ever Being Shown Again
Find out which scenes you won't be seeing if didn't watch Queen Elizabeth's state funeral live and why they are banned now.
King Charles' former butler said Prince Harry and Prince William's joint appearance in the Queen's funeral procession wasn't a PR stunt
Slide 1 of 6: The Queen's historic 70-year reign wasn't entirely funded by taxpayers. She profited from a land trust called the Duchy of Lancaster, as well as estates and artwork inherited from her father. The Sunday Times estimated the Queen's net worth to be $442.92 million (£340 million) in 2016. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II — who ascended to the throne 70 years ago and died at age 96 on Thursday — wasn't as rich as you might think.Elizabeth II had a net worth of $442.92 million (£340 million), The Sunday Times estimated in 2016. That's vastly more than any other members of the Royal Family, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have a shared fortune of $30 million, Insider previously reported.Following the Queen's death, Prince Charles became King Charles III and replaced his mother as the reigning monarch and owner of the Crown Estate.Here's how the British royal family makes their fortune.Read the original article on Insider.
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Queen's Sister Said She 'Lost' Monarch on Coronation Day: 'Sad'
Princess Margaret said the reason she looked so "sad" in video footage from Queen Elizabeth II's coronation was because it meant that she "really lost " her sister, a friend and former lady-in-waiting has revealed. Lady Anne Glenconner, a longstanding courtier who was a maid of honor at the 1953...
King Charles ‘won’t move into Buckingham Palace for five years due to £369m refurbishment’
King Charles will reportedly be stopped from moving into Buckingham Palace for five years due to its £369 million renovation. His Majesty, 73, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, are instead set to be based 400 yards away at Clarence House for three days a week and Windsor Castle for two – with weekends spent at Sandringham, Norfolk, according to The Sun.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending King Charles III's May 6 coronation remains to be seen because there's still 'a lot of water to run under that bridge', says former Kensington Palace press secretary
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending King Charles III's Coronation remains to be seen because there's still 'a lot of water to run under that bridge', a former Kensington Palace press secretary has said. Dr Ed Perkins told Good Morning Britain today that it is unclear whether the Duke, 38,...
Camilla to be crowned alongside King Charles III during coronation, Buckingham Palace confirms
Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be crowned alongside her husband King Charles III during his coronation ceremony, Buckingham Palace has announced. The King’s coronation will be held on Saturday 6 May 2023 in Westminster Abbey, eight months after his accession to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Pregnant! ‘Ellen Show’ Singer Sophia Grace Brownlee Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 1: Details
Sophia Grace Brownlee, who is known for performing alongside cousin Rosie McClelland on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when they were toddlers, announced that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1. “Hi everyone. Welcome back to...
Prince William and Kate Middleton Pose Alongside King Charles and the Queen Consort in New Photo from Buckingham Palace
A special photo just arrived from Buckingham Palace that features the new British monarch, King Charles III, and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen consort, posing next to Prince William and Kate Middleton. The snap was shared to the official royal family Instagram account, where they said, “Their Majesties The...
Judi Dench says Netflix's 'The Crown' uses 'crude sensationalism'
LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - British actress Judi Dench has called on Netflix to add a disclaimer to royal drama "The Crown", joining a chorus of voices criticising the series' fictionalised storylines.
British Royal Family Bestows Daniel Craig With Same Honor Held By James Bond
Princess Anne awarded the actor the honor Tuesday at Windsor Castle after the title was bestowed upon him by the late Queen Elizabeth II earlier this year.
The Crown Season 5 Spoilers & Criticisms: Upcoming Episodes Will Feature King Charles, Queen Elizabeth’s Alleged Feud, Princess Diana’s Final Hours in Paris
The Crown Season 5 will premiere next month, but the fictional series is already making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Audiences of The Crown are aware that the series is a work of fiction. But even if this is the case, depicting certain members of the royal family, especially the ones who have already died, can bring about negative emotions.
'The Crown' Season 5: Elizabeth Debicki Reveals How Princess Diana's Story Will Be Handled
As the highly anticipated Season 5 of the drama series The Crown approaches its premiere date, the cast has begun speaking more openly about what will go down in the new episodes of the Netflix hit series. This season is set to attract a huge slate of viewers since it will reportedly depict Princess Diana’s final days before her fatal car accident in 1997.
