Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
TODAY.com

Princess Anne gives Daniel Craig the same honor held by James Bond

The British actor, 54, was just named a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George, the same honor held by James Bond, who he played in multiple films starting in 2006. Britain’s Princess Anne presented Craig with the honor in a Twitter photo shared by the royal...
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II's official cause of death released

Queen Elizabeth II's official cause of death was released Thursday. The 96-year-old monarch died of old age. The certificate, published by National Records of Scotland, records that Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Scotland, on Sept. 8 at 3.10 p.m. The document was signed by the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne.
msn.com

King Charles' former butler said Prince Harry and Prince William's joint appearance in the Queen's funeral procession wasn't a PR stunt

Slide 1 of 6: The Queen's historic 70-year reign wasn't entirely funded by taxpayers. She profited from a land trust called the Duchy of Lancaster, as well as estates and artwork inherited from her father. The Sunday Times estimated the Queen's net worth to be $442.92 million (£340 million) in 2016. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II — who ascended to the throne 70 years ago and died at age 96 on Thursday — wasn't as rich as you might think.Elizabeth II had a net worth of $442.92 million (£340 million), The Sunday Times estimated in 2016. That's vastly more than any other members of the Royal Family, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have a shared fortune of $30 million, Insider previously reported.Following the Queen's death, Prince Charles became King Charles III and replaced his mother as the reigning monarch and owner of the Crown Estate.Here's how the British royal family makes their fortune.Read the original article on Insider.
mailplus.co.uk

A great woman - but not much of a mother

Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
Deadline

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Newsweek

Queen's Sister Said She 'Lost' Monarch on Coronation Day: 'Sad'

Princess Margaret said the reason she looked so "sad" in video footage from Queen Elizabeth II's coronation was because it meant that she "really lost " her sister, a friend and former lady-in-waiting has revealed. Lady Anne Glenconner, a longstanding courtier who was a maid of honor at the 1953...
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending King Charles III's May 6 coronation remains to be seen because there's still 'a lot of water to run under that bridge', says former Kensington Palace press secretary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending King Charles III's Coronation remains to be seen because there's still 'a lot of water to run under that bridge', a former Kensington Palace press secretary has said. Dr Ed Perkins told Good Morning Britain today that it is unclear whether the Duke, 38,...
epicstream.com

The Crown Season 5 Spoilers & Criticisms: Upcoming Episodes Will Feature King Charles, Queen Elizabeth’s Alleged Feud, Princess Diana’s Final Hours in Paris

The Crown Season 5 will premiere next month, but the fictional series is already making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Audiences of The Crown are aware that the series is a work of fiction. But even if this is the case, depicting certain members of the royal family, especially the ones who have already died, can bring about negative emotions.
Collider

'The Crown' Season 5: Elizabeth Debicki Reveals How Princess Diana's Story Will Be Handled

As the highly anticipated Season 5 of the drama series The Crown approaches its premiere date, the cast has begun speaking more openly about what will go down in the new episodes of the Netflix hit series. This season is set to attract a huge slate of viewers since it will reportedly depict Princess Diana’s final days before her fatal car accident in 1997.

