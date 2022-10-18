Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Roche Sales Decline More Than Expected as COVID Products Slide
(Reuters) -Roche's quarterly sales declined 6% as a slump in COVID-19 treatments and diagnostic testing outweighed gains from haemophilia treatment Hemlibra and multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus. Third-quarter revenue slipped to 14.74 billion Swiss francs ($14.84 billion), below market expectations of about 15.5 billion francs. "The third quarter of 2022 was...
labpulse.com
Abbott Q3 diagnostics revenues decline 6% on lower COVID testing demand
Abbott on Wednesday said its third quarter Diagnostics segment business revenues declined 6% year over year to $3.67 billion due to lower COVID-19 testing demand. For the quarter ended September 30, the Abbott Park, IL firm posted overall revenues of $10.4 billion, down 5% year over year but beating Wall Street analysts’ average estimate of $9.68 billion. Its overall revenues in the third quarter increased 1% on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange.
mmm-online.com
COVID vaccine boosts J&J pharma sales in Q3
Sales of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine boosted the company’s pharma sales in Q3, according to its latest financial filings. J&J’s adjusted operational sales for its pharmaceutical segment grew 9.2% year-over-year, supported by the performance of several treatments like Darzalex and Stelara, as well as the growth of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.
Dow beats Q3 estimates, plans $1 billion in cost cuts as energy prices rise
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chemicals giant Dow Inc (DOW.N) on Thursday beat third-quarter profit estimates and outlined plans to cut costs by $1 billion next year to combat soaring European energy prices and a looming recession, sending its shares up 5%.
defensenews.com
Lockheed expects flat sales in 2023, growth to return in 2024
WASHINGTON — Defense contractor Lockheed Martin doesn’t expect sales growth to return until 2024 due to lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain problems, executives told investors on an earnings call Tuesday. Until then, Lockheed chief executive Jim Taiclet said during the call, 2023 sales are...
Yahoo!
Pfizer CEO: 2023 will be a 'pivotal year' as COVID-19 drug sales wane
Americans are moving on from COVID-19. Most public places, transit, and municipalities have gotten rid of mask mandates. Vaccine booster rates have plateaued, even with the introduction of a new “bivalent” shot targeting multiple variants, including Omicron. Pfizer (PFE), the giant, legacy drugmaker, along with its partner BioNTech...
medtechdive.com
Abbott Q3 device sales slowed by supply chain pressures; COVID tests exceed expectations
Q3 trends: Abbott Laboratories faced “a very challenging quarter… probably our most challenging,” CEO Robert Ford said Wednesday on an earnings call. The company, like its medtech peers, is grappling with hospital staffing shortages, foreign-exchange rate fluctuations and continued supply chain disruptions. “Inflation continues to be a...
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ISRG earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
US News and World Report
J&J Sales Grow, but Strong Dollar Tugs at Expectations
Johnson & Johnson topped third-quarter expectations thanks to pharmaceutical sales growth, but a strong dollar made the health care giant tread cautiously again with its outlook. J&J on Tuesday narrowed its 2022 forecast and stuck to the midpoint of its previous range after lowering expectations earlier this year due to...
freightwaves.com
Warehouse operator Prologis’ Q3 beat tempered by cautious outlook
New highs were reached by logistics warehouse operator Prologis Inc. during the 2022 third quarter. However, the company’s management team struck a more cautious chord looking forward. Prologis (NYSE: PLD) reported core funds from operations (FFO) of $1.73 per share in the period, 6 cents better than consensus and...
msn.com
Travelers stock up 1.3% premarket after Q3 profit and revenue beat
Travelers Cos. Inc. shares rose 1.3% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the property & casualty insurer topped profit and revenue estimates for the third quarter. The company posted net income of $454 million, or $1.89 a share, for the quarter, down 31% from $662 million, or $2.62 a share, in the year-earlier period. Excluding one-time items, the company had per-share earnings of $2.20, well ahead of the $1.54 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 6% to $9.303 billion, also ahead of the $8.850 billion FactSet consensus. Net written premiums came to $9.198 billion, up 10% from $8.324 billion a year ago, with premiums rising in all three of its business segments, namely business insurance, up 9%, bond & specialty insurance, up 8% and personal insurance, up 13%. The company said its catastrophe losses edged up to a pretax $512 million from $501 million a year ago, mostly due to the fallout from Hurricane Ian. The decline in adjusted EPS was due to lower net investment income and a lower underlying underwriting gain (i.e., excluding net prior year reserve development and catastrophe losses), partially offset by net favorable prior year reserve development compared to net unfavorable prior year reserve development in the prior year quarter, the company said in a statement. The company had net investment losses in the quarter of $93 million pretax, after gains of $8 million pretax a year ago. Shares have gained 7% in the year to date, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average which counts Travelers as a member, has gained 16%, and the S&P 500 has fallen 22%.
Quest Diagnostics Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Raises Annual Guidance
Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX posted Q3 FY22 adjusted EPS of $2.36, down 40.4% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $2.17. Sales came in at $2.49 billion, a decline of 10.4% Y/Y, higher than the Wall Street estimate of $2.33 billion. COVID-19 testing revenues slumped 55.4% to $316 million, while Base business...
hbsdealer.com
WD-40 sales up, margins down
WD-40 Company (WDFC) reported sales for the fiscal year increased however challenging headwinds led to decreased income. “Fiscal year 2022 was a challenging year dominated by inflation, geopolitical tensions, currency headwinds, and continuing disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Steve Brass, president and CEO of WD-40. The San...
US News and World Report
Vivendi to Go-Ahead With Editis Spin-Off, as Q3 Sales Edge Up
(Reuters) - French media company Vivendi on Thursday reported third quarter revenue growth of 0.6% at constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis, and confirmed it was still planning to spin-off its publishing business Editis. "For Editis, the full project has been now sent to the antitrust commission, we...
CNBC
Tesla shares slide after Q3 revenue miss, Bernstein says earnings call 'didn't sit well with us'
Shares of Tesla fell after the electric vehicle maker reported third-quarter revenue that missed analyst estimates. In a note to investors, tech analyst Toni Sacconaghi of Bernstein said Musk's performance on the earnings call "didn't sit well with us." The company said on its earnings call that, while it expects...
Investopedia
Snap Q3 FY2022 Earnings Preview: User Numbers in Focus
Snap Inc. (SNAP), owner of the 12th-largest social media platform by users, will probably say it lost money for a third straight quarter as revenue growth fell to a five-year low after advertisers cut back on spending and competition stiffened. Snap is likely to say it lost 2 cents per...
freightwaves.com
J.B. Hunt looks to balance costs with moderating demand
One more great quarterly result along with a healthy dose of caution from management teams were among analysts’ expectations heading into the third-quarter earnings season. J.B. Hunt Transport Services delivered both Tuesday after the market closed. The Lowell, Arkansas-based company reported earnings per share of $2.57, 12 cents ahead...
WD-40 (WDFC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
WDFC earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
tipranks.com
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Eyes Job Cuts as Macro Pressures Persist
Johnson & Johnson’s market-beating third-quarter results reflected the company’s strong execution amid a tough backdrop. However, the company could likely reduce its workforce amid the growing possibility of a global economic downturn. Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) market-beating third-quarter results reflected the company’s resilience in a challenging macro environment....
Tesla Q3 Earnings Highlights: Record Revenue, Operating Margin And Free Cash Flow, Tesla Semi Deliveries Coming In December
Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc TSLA reported third-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Tesla reported third quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The...
