Florence, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Two pounds of meth seized in Madison arrest

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Police Department SWAT Team members arrested and charged a 41-year-old man for possession of methamphetamine on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the Madison Police Department, Christopher Jefferson was charged with possession and distribution of controlled substances and firearms related offenses. SWAT team members also seized two pounds of methamphetamine and other controlled substances during the arrest.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of rape and murder was killed Sunday in the Limestone County Correctional Facility, making him the second inmate killed over the weekend. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), a man convicted of rape and murder was found unresponsive in his...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Man pleads guilty to Florence murder, gets 35 years in prison

One of two people accused of murdering a Florence man pleaded guilty in court Tuesday morning before the start of his trial. A judge sentenced Jesse Parker to 35 years in prison as part of a plea deal. Police found Christopher Cobb shot to death in an apartment off Helton...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

3 people arrested in Lauderdale County on drug-related charges

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force arrested and charged three people on drug-related charges on Thursday. Agents executed a search warrant at a residence on Hawthorne Street, resulting in the seizure of fentanyl pills, scales, multiple handguns and marijuana. 70 fentanyl pills were seized in the search.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

1 person in custody for Fulton shooting outside plant

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Fulton is investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside the Mueller Copper Tube facility. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said officers responded to the facility at 3:44 a.m. for a reported incident involving an employee. He said an employee went to the parking lot...
FULTON, MS
radio7media.com

Stabbing Incident Under Investigation in Lawrence County

AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LAWRENCEBURG FOLLOWING A STABBING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED MONDAY. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, OFFICERS WITH THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO THE 500 BLOCK OF CECIL STREET AT APPROXIMATELY 2 PM IN REFERENCE TO A REPORTED STABBING. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS LOCATED TWO VICTIMS THAT HAD BEEN STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES. PATROL OFFICERS SECURED THE CRIME SCENE AND THE VICTIMS RECEIVED MEDICAL ATTENTION ON SCENE BY LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS, THEN WERE TRANSPORTED TO REGIONAL TRAUMA CENTERS DUE TO THE NATURE OF THEIR INJURIES. DETECTIVES COLLECTED EVIDENCE WHICH IDENTIFIED A SUSPECT IN RELATION TO THIS CRIME. THE SUSPECT WAS LOCATED A SHORT TIME LATER. GERALD DOYLE (66) OF LAWRENCEBURG WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER WITHOUT INCIDENT. GERALD DOYLE IS SET TO APPEAR IN GENERAL SESSIONS COURT ON NOVEMBER 1ST, 2022. THIS CONTINUES TO BE AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION. AT THIS TIME, BOTH VICTIMS ARE IN STABLE CONDITION.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Death Investigation Underway in Limestone County AL

A DEATH INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LIMESTONE COUNTY AFTER INMATES WERE KILLED OVER THE WEEKEND AT THE LIMESTON COUNTY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY. ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES, TWO INMATES KILLED IN TWO SEPARATE INCIDENTS. ON SATURDAY, KENYON ARRINGTON, WHO WAS SERVING TIME FOR RAPE, WAS KILLED BY AN INMATE AND ON SUNDAY, CLARENCE JACKSON,34, WHO WAS CONVICTED OF RAPE AND MURDER WAS FOUND IN HIS CELL. JACKSON WAS TAKEN TO MEDICAL UNIT WHERE HE DIED.

