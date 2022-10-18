Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Colbert County woman convicted in husband’s death denied parole
A Tuscumbia woman convicted of killing her husband in 2010 will not be granted early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles .
Alabama: Incarcerated woman found with fentanyl in ‘concealed’ location
Deputies claim the fentanyl was not found during Hensley's arrest "due to the location in which the substance was concealed" on her person.
Law enforcement officials find 70 fentanyl pills, firearms in home search
Three people were arrested after police say multiple drugs and guns were found during a home search.
Pregnant woman killed in Limestone County accident
Troopers with ALEA say a pregnant woman was killed in a car accident just outside of Athens early Saturday morning.
WAFF
Two pounds of meth seized in Madison arrest
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Police Department SWAT Team members arrested and charged a 41-year-old man for possession of methamphetamine on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the Madison Police Department, Christopher Jefferson was charged with possession and distribution of controlled substances and firearms related offenses. SWAT team members also seized two pounds of methamphetamine and other controlled substances during the arrest.
Police: Two pounds of methamphetamine found in Madison
Around two pounds of methamphetamine were found by Madison Police during a home search on Friday.
WAFF
Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of rape and murder was killed Sunday in the Limestone County Correctional Facility, making him the second inmate killed over the weekend. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), a man convicted of rape and murder was found unresponsive in his...
WAAY-TV
Man pleads guilty to Florence murder, gets 35 years in prison
One of two people accused of murdering a Florence man pleaded guilty in court Tuesday morning before the start of his trial. A judge sentenced Jesse Parker to 35 years in prison as part of a plea deal. Police found Christopher Cobb shot to death in an apartment off Helton...
Aggravated stalking conviction stands for Lawrence County man
A Lawrence County man's aggravated stalking conviction will stand after court documents show he tried to appeal the decision.
WAFF
3 people arrested in Lauderdale County on drug-related charges
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force arrested and charged three people on drug-related charges on Thursday. Agents executed a search warrant at a residence on Hawthorne Street, resulting in the seizure of fentanyl pills, scales, multiple handguns and marijuana. 70 fentanyl pills were seized in the search.
Man arrested on drug, theft charges in Lawrence County
A man was arrested in Lawrence County on drug and theft charges after "multiple complaints" throughout October.
Athens, Falkville men among 3 federally indicted on drug charges
Three Alabama men have been federally indicted on separate and unrelated gun and drug cases after court documents were recently unsealed, according to officials.
wtva.com
1 person in custody for Fulton shooting outside plant
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Fulton is investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside the Mueller Copper Tube facility. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said officers responded to the facility at 3:44 a.m. for a reported incident involving an employee. He said an employee went to the parking lot...
radio7media.com
Stabbing Incident Under Investigation in Lawrence County
AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LAWRENCEBURG FOLLOWING A STABBING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED MONDAY. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, OFFICERS WITH THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO THE 500 BLOCK OF CECIL STREET AT APPROXIMATELY 2 PM IN REFERENCE TO A REPORTED STABBING. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS LOCATED TWO VICTIMS THAT HAD BEEN STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES. PATROL OFFICERS SECURED THE CRIME SCENE AND THE VICTIMS RECEIVED MEDICAL ATTENTION ON SCENE BY LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS, THEN WERE TRANSPORTED TO REGIONAL TRAUMA CENTERS DUE TO THE NATURE OF THEIR INJURIES. DETECTIVES COLLECTED EVIDENCE WHICH IDENTIFIED A SUSPECT IN RELATION TO THIS CRIME. THE SUSPECT WAS LOCATED A SHORT TIME LATER. GERALD DOYLE (66) OF LAWRENCEBURG WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER WITHOUT INCIDENT. GERALD DOYLE IS SET TO APPEAR IN GENERAL SESSIONS COURT ON NOVEMBER 1ST, 2022. THIS CONTINUES TO BE AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION. AT THIS TIME, BOTH VICTIMS ARE IN STABLE CONDITION.
Second inmate dead at Alabama correctional facility this week
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate at the Limestone County Correctional Facility died after being found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday, October 16.
radio7media.com
Death Investigation Underway in Limestone County AL
A DEATH INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LIMESTONE COUNTY AFTER INMATES WERE KILLED OVER THE WEEKEND AT THE LIMESTON COUNTY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY. ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES, TWO INMATES KILLED IN TWO SEPARATE INCIDENTS. ON SATURDAY, KENYON ARRINGTON, WHO WAS SERVING TIME FOR RAPE, WAS KILLED BY AN INMATE AND ON SUNDAY, CLARENCE JACKSON,34, WHO WAS CONVICTED OF RAPE AND MURDER WAS FOUND IN HIS CELL. JACKSON WAS TAKEN TO MEDICAL UNIT WHERE HE DIED.
Apparent ‘reckless driver’ crashes into Somerville woods
One person was injured in a wreck that started off with a call for a reckless driver last week, but the situation wasn't what it seemed to be, according to authorities.
2 arrested after police find fentanyl, methamphetamine in Decatur
Two people were arrested after an investigation into illegal drug sales in Decatur.
themadisonrecord.com
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office cautioning people against scam
ATHENS — Michelle Williamson, spokeswoman for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, said Friday that the office and federal officials are investigating a scam in which the scammer attempts to obtain funds from a victim via PayPal or other forms of wire transfer. In the case reported, the scammer...
DCS: Decatur parent, bus driver get into altercation during drop-off
An altercation between a school bus driver and a parent caught the attention of local law enforcement on Wednesday.
Comments / 0