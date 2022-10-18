PacBio on Thursday announced the launch of its Multiplexed Arrays Sequencing (MAS-Seq) kit in a partnership with Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and 10x Genomics. Leveraging 10x Genomics’ Single Cell Gene Expression technology, the kit enables long-read, single-cell RNA sequencing so that single-cell researchers can better identify and characterize novel isoforms, novel driver mutations, and cancer fusion genes. Such identification is particularly relevant in the fields of cancer and neurodegenerative disease research, PacBio said.

