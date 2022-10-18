Read full article on original website
labpulse.com
ProPhase, G42 Healthcare to collaborate on genomic sequencing, AI
ProPhase Labs on Wednesday announced that its subsidiary, ProPhase Precision Medicine, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with G42 Healthcare to explore collaborative opportunities including genomic sequencing, artificial intelligence, sharing of genomic data insights, and obtaining certifications. The companies intend to initially target high-growth and underserved markets, ProPhase said.
labpulse.com
FDA proposes updates to breakthrough devices guidance focused on reducing disparities in healthcare
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday issued a draft guidance that proposes updates to clarify how its Breakthrough Devices Program may be applicable to certain medical devices that promote health equity. The Breakthrough Devices Program is a voluntary program for certain medical devices that provide for more...
labpulse.com
MDIC partners with PerkinElmer's Horizon Discovery on somatic reference samples
The Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC) has partnered with PerkinElmer’s Horizon Discovery to develop and manufacture somatic reference samples (SRSs) used for supporting validation of next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based cancer diagnostics. The partnership is part of MDIC’s SRS Initiative, a collaboration among government agencies and industry partners. Having identified gaps...
labpulse.com
Nanomix, Diaclinic ink deal to distribute immunoassay in Chile
Nanomix on Thursday announced that it has entered a distribution agreement with Chilean medical distributor Diaclinic to market and distribute Nanomix eLab System in the Republic of Chile. The system is a mobile, handheld immunoassay and chemistry diagnostic system that provides rapid point-of-care testing, Nanomix said. The S1 Panel Cartridge...
labpulse.com
Nucleix announces CLIA certification, CAP accreditation for San Diego laboratory
Liquid biopsy firm Nucleix on Wednesday announced that its San Diego-based clinical laboratory has received both CLIA certification and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accreditation. CLIA certification demonstrates that the company’s laboratory meets federal regulations for clinical diagnostic testing, Nucleix said. The company completed analytical and clinical validation of its...
labpulse.com
Danaher Q3 diagnostics revenues rise 9%
Danaher on Thursday said its third-quarter revenues rose 6% to $7.66 billion from $7.23 billion in Q3 2021, surpassing Wall Street analysts’ average estimate of $7.16 billion. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Danaher’s diagnostics segment grew 9% year-over-year to $2.68 billion from $2.45 billion. Its diagnostics...
labpulse.com
Self-supervised deep learning algorithm shows promise for rapid whole-slide-imaging retrieval
Mahmood Lab investigators at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) have developed a self-supervised deep-learning algorithm for efficient, scalable retrieval of whole-slide images (WSIs) from their repositories regardless of size, according to a study recently published in Nature Biomedical Engineering. Pathologists use whole-slide images in place of traditional glass slides...
labpulse.com
Day Zero awarded $8.2 million in CARB-X funding
Day Zero Diagnostics on Thursday announced that it has been awarded $8.2 million in additional option stage funding by the Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X), a nonprofit partnership promoting research and development to combat the global threat of drug-resistant bacteria. Day Zero previously received $6.2 million in CARB-X funding in May 2020.
labpulse.com
Volition signs global supply agreement for pet cancer assay
Multinational epigenetics company Volition announced Thursday the signing of a global supply agreement for its Nu.Q Vet Cancer Test with an undisclosed pet healthcare firm. According to the agreement, the pet healthcare firm will become a worldwide provider of the pet cancer assay through its reference laboratory network. Financial and...
labpulse.com
Quest Diagnostics Q3 revenues drop 10% on COVID testing decline
Quest Diagnostics on Thursday said that its third-quarter revenues dropped 10% to $2.49 billion from $2.77 billion in Q3 2021. The Secaucus, NJ-based firm beat analysts’ average estimate for Q3 revenues of $2.35 billion. For the quarter ended September 30, Quest’s COVID-19 testing revenues declined 55% year-over-year to $316...
labpulse.com
PacBio partners with Broad Institute, 10x Genomics to launch single-cell RNA sequencing kit
PacBio on Thursday announced the launch of its Multiplexed Arrays Sequencing (MAS-Seq) kit in a partnership with Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and 10x Genomics. Leveraging 10x Genomics’ Single Cell Gene Expression technology, the kit enables long-read, single-cell RNA sequencing so that single-cell researchers can better identify and characterize novel isoforms, novel driver mutations, and cancer fusion genes. Such identification is particularly relevant in the fields of cancer and neurodegenerative disease research, PacBio said.
labpulse.com
PacBio, Twist Bioscience collaborate to launch long-read gene panels for research
PacBio and Twist Bioscience on Wednesday announced the availability of an initial portfolio of two off-the-shelf long-read gene panels to capture target regions cost-effectively and with high throughput during research. One Twist Alliance panel covers nearly 400 challenging genes associated with spinal muscular atrophy, Alzheimer’s, cardiovascular disease, and other diseases,...
