Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
‘Frasier’ Reboot With Kelsey Grammer Officially Happening
Bust out the expensive, obscure sherry — it’s time for a toast. Frasier Crane is coming back to TV!. Everyone’s favorite radio psychiatrist will join the Paramount+ network, with Kelsey Grammer (of course) starring. Paramount+ announced that the reboot was being developed in 2021, Deadline reported, and has now greenlit the show as a full series.
Broadway will dim its lights in tribute to 'Murder, She Wrote' star Angela Lansbury
New York City's Broadway theaters plan to dim the lights on Saturday evening in tribute to the late actress Angela Lansbury, who died this week. She was 96.
Broadway Star Patti LuPone Won’t Be on Stage ‘for a Very Long Time’
Three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone told The Daily Beast she won’t be on stage for “a very long time” after taking to Twitter Monday to share that she’d given up her equity card. “When the run of COMPANY ended this past July, I knew I wouldn’t be on stage for a very long time. And at that point I made the decision to resign from Equity,” she said in a statement. Hours earlier, she’d penned a cryptic week suggesting her celebrated Broadway career was over. “Quite a week on Broadway, seeing my name being bandied about. Gave up my...
Kelsey Grammer remembers John Mahoney as a 'man of merit,' previews how 'Frasier' will address his loss
Actor Kelsey Grammer remembers his late friend and former "Frasier" co-star John Mahoney, who died in 2018, and reveals how the new show will address his passing.
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
Former seaside home of ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Howie Mandel lists in California
A chic, seaside estate once owned by comedian Howie Mandel has landed on the real estate market in Malibu, California, for a whopping $21.5 million. Mandel, who is most known these days for being a judge on the reality competition show “America’s Got Talent,” sold the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in 1999, the New York Post reported. And, apparently, it’s what people in the neighborhood still call it.
‘Gunsmoke’: Why Milburn Stone Initially ‘Hated’ James Arness, What Changed Those Feelings Into ‘Love’
Actor Milburn Stone originally hated James Arness for the first 3 years of shooting in 'Gunsmoke,' but that animosity later turned to 'love' after a fateful interaction.
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
1776 Actor Says They're Giving '75 Percent' on Broadway But 'Salary Is Good' in Candid Interview
"They're gonna get 75 percent, but that 75 percent will be great," 1776 star Sara Porkalob said in an interview that has Broadway Twitter abuzz over her honesty about her current show Sara Porkalob is making a splash with their Broadway debut, both onstage and off. The 1776 star, who uses she/they pronouns, has Broadway Twitter abuzz with their recent Vulture interview in which they criticized the show's leadership while admitting to only giving "75 percent" onstage in their performance as Edward Rutledge. "Giving 100 percent of myself to...
Why Did Patti LuPone Quit Broadway? The Truth Behind Singer's Resignation Revealed
Yesterday, Patti LuPone surprised everyone with her shocking tweet announcing her resignation from the Actor's Equity on Broadway. At the time, LuPone has not given any further explanation as to how did she arrive at the career-altering decision. Now, the Broadway icon is finally speaking up on the truth about...
Married to Their Work: Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson on Bringing ‘The Piano Lesson’ Back to Broadway
Samuel L. Jackson had his marching orders. So when actor John David Washington approached him for tips about playing Boy Willie, a role Jackson originated in the 1987 production of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson,” he clammed up. “I was specifically told by the director not to give him advice,” Jackson says. “John David asked several times, but when he realized that I was not allowed to help him, he stopped asking.”
The Most Hated Man in America
At the beginning of World War II, the greatest threat to the American war effort wasn’t the Nazis or the Japanese—it was runaway inflation. The man in charge of stopping it was the country’s “price czar,” Leon Henderson. In 1942, he controlled how much coffee ordinary people could drink and how many tires they could buy. Those rules made him a nationwide villain. But would they save the country?
Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Shares Message to Fans After His Final Episode
Chicago P.D. is saying goodbye to one of its stars. Original cast member Jesse Lee Soffer hung up his badge on the NBC drama's Oct. 5 episode, which saw his character, Detective Jay Halstead, resign from the force and take on a new job in the army after killing a suspect during a fight. And just like his character bid farewell to his wife, Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), the actor took to Twitter after the episode to bid farewell to fans.
Tony Danza is joining ‘And Just Like That...’: Here’s who he’ll play
Tony Danza is joining the cast of "And Just Like That ..." Danza, 71, will reportedly play the role of the father in the sitcom that nonbinary comedian Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) will star in during Season Two of HBO Max's "Sex and the City" spinoff, according to Deadline. The...
The real-life family whose unsettling story inspired 'The Watcher' say they have 'no plans' to watch the new Netflix series
In comments to several outlets, the Broaddus family said they had no interest in viewing the show, and that watching the trailer was stressful enough.
Hilarious grandma has ouija boards distributed at her funeral: 'Let's keep in touch'
Her granddaughter posted it on Twitter and everyone is calling her 'iconic' for making her family laugh after she passed away.
Theatergoer with Hearing Loss 'Reprimanded' by Broadway Star for Using Captioning Device: 'It Really Hurts'
Producers apologized after a woman claimed actress Lillias White called her out from the stage "not once but twice, at least" during an Oct. 12 performance of Hadestown Producers for Broadway's Hadestown and its theater have apologized to a theatergoer after she suggested Lillias White mistook her captioning device for a recording device. Samantha Coleman, the woman behind the claim, said in a video shared Thursday on Instagram that the 71-year-old actress "reprimanded" her for using the device, which allowed her to follow along with the show, during...
‘Cheers’ Star Kelsey Grammer Speaks Out About His ‘Love’ for America
Kelsey Grammer of Cheers fame is speaking out about his own “love” for America en route to hosting a new TV series. For instance, Grammer says that he would love to portray Benjamin Franklin on a Broadway stage. Why? Because of Franklin’s “bawdy history” and “naughtiness.” Yet Grammer, who played Dr. Frasier Crane on both Cheers and Frasier, is talking about playing a character from that period of time.
Jesse Lee Soffer Returning to ‘Chicago P.D.’ to Direct in Season 10 (EXCLUSIVE)
Jesse Lee Soffer isn’t leaving the Windy City just yet. The actor, who made his final appearance on “Chicago P.D.” earlier this month, will be returning to direct episode 16, Variety can exclusively reveal. The episode will air in 2023. Soffer starred in 189 episodes of NBC’s police procedural, portraying Det. Jay Halstead. In August, he confirmed that the 10th season would be his last, appearing in the first three episodes. The character was written off the show during the Oct. 3 episode, when Jay decided to resign from Intelligence, say goodbye to his wife (played by Tracy Spiridakos) and take...
