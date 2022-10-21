New iPad 2022 (10th gen) release date, price, specs and colors

Apple's just introduced a new iPad 2022 10.9-inch model, and with the new size comes a drastically overhauled design.

The display of the 2022 iPad 's grown over half an inch, lost the Home Button, gained flat sides like Apple's other recent devices, and offers other more modern touches like a USB-C port and an upgraded chipset. While it's come with an unfortunate price increase, the last-generation model is still going to be available if you don't want to spend the extra cash. For more, check out our iPad 2022 vs iPad 2021 comparison that breaks down all the new upgrades.

Here's everything you need to know about the new iPad 2022 10.9-inch.

iPad 10.9-inch (2022): cheat sheet

Apple's going to offer this new iPad from $449/£499/AU$749, a substantial increase on previous regular iPad prices. It's up for pre-orders as of now, and will be available in-store on October 26.

The display has grown from 10.2 inches to 10.9 inches, the same as the iPad Air. As a result, there's now no longer a Home Button, like Apple's other recent iPads.

Running the show is an A14 Bionic chipset, last seen in the iPhone 12. That won't provide Apple's best possible performance, but it's likely still more than enough power for most users. The cellular version supports 5G data if you need it too.

The front camera is now placed on the long side of the iPad, meaning it's designed for you to use horizontally, as many apps now prefer. It'll be particularly good for video calling thanks to its positioning, increased 12MP resolution and Center Stage tracking support.

Apple's also updated the Magic Keyboard Folio for the new iPad, letting you type and navigate the interface with a trackpad.

Unfortunately, Apple hasn't given the iPad Apple Pencil 2 support like other iPads. You can still use the original Apple Pencil, but to charge and pair it, you need a USB-C adapter.

iPad 10.9-inch (2022) specs

iPad 10.9-inch (2022) Starting price $449/£499/AU$749 Display 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina OS iPadOS 16 (pre-installed) Chipset A14 Bionic Storage 64GB, 256GB Rear camera 12MP Front camera 12MP with 122-degree FOV Video quality Up to 4K Wireless Wi-Fi 6, optional 5G

You can pre-order the new iPad as of today (October 18) or wait to buy it from the store on October 26. For the privilege, you'll be paying $449/£499/AU$749 for the base model, which is a $120 increase on the cheapest iPad 10.2-inch model. If you'd like 5G cellular connectivity, that starts from $599/£679/AU$999.

For that money, you still get a rather stingy 64GB of storage. There's the option to upgrade to a much roomier 256GB, but that'll cost you an extra $150 on either model.

If this all sounds too expensive for you, then Apple is keeping the 9th-generation 10.2-inch iPad at its existing $329/£369/AU$549 starting price.

iPad 10.9-inch (2022) design

At long last, Apple's changed the design of the regular iPad to make it look more like a modern tablet. There's no longer a Home Button, so instead you have a fingerprint-reading power button on the top-right corner, as you get on the iPad Air and iPad mini.

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPad's body is almost the same size as the previous model, but now the sides of the iPad are now flat rather than curved, and the back is one single flat piece separate from the edges. It also houses a more prominent rear camera, again like the iPad Air and mini.

The front camera however has been moved to the right-hand long edge of the iPad. This is a great change as it means you can make video calls with the iPad in a more natural horizontal position.

Finally, the Lightning connector's also been thrown out, and replaced with a USB-C port. That means easier charging since the majority of mobile devices today use this connection. Bad luck if you were all in on Apple's proprietary connector though.

For colors, Apple's gone all-in on bright and bold options. You can pick between Blue, Pink, Yellow, and a more sensible Silver.

iPad 10.9-inch (2022) display

The screen on the iPad has been able to stretch out now that the Home Button's gone, expanding from 10.2 inches to 10.9 inches, the same as the iPad Air. The resolution's up from the previous model too at 2360 x 1640, which should make for more detail when you're streaming video or perusing your photos.

(Image credit: Apple)

iPad 10.9-inch (2022) cameras

The front camera is the most interesting of the iPad 2022's two available snappers. It's still got a 12MP sensor, but it's been moved from the top edge to the right side, making it much simpler to use in landscape orientation.

On the back, the rear camera's been given a resolution boost from 8MP to 12MP. That will let you record up to 4K video if you want to use your new iPad for a hi-res video project.

Like other recent iPads, the cameras work with Apple's Center Stage subject tracking technology, allowing the field of view to expand or zoom in depending who's in shot and where.

iPad 10.9-inch (2022) specs

Apple's upgraded the chip in the iPad 10.9-inch also, swapping out the A13 Bionic for the newer A14 Bionic. This chip not only gives the tablet a processing power increase, but allows 5G connectivity if you pay out the extra for a cellular model.

According to Apple's own material, the A14 offers 20% better CPU performance and 10% better graphics performance than the outgoing model.

As well as faster cell connections, the iPad benefits from Wi-Fi 6 support. That means you'll get faster data speeds when you're at home too, up to 30 percent faster according to Apple.

The USB-C port, as well as fitting lots of common chargers and accessories, will apparently support speedier charging for the iPad too with compatible adapters. Apple doesn't say how fast though, so we'll have to test this for ourselves and let you know.

For software, the iPad 10.9-inch will ship with Apple's latest iPadOS 16 , which gives you all the latest features that Apple's dreamt up for its tablet. That includes stuff like unsending message s and an iPad-specific Weather app.

iPad 10.9-inch (2022) accessories

Apple's keen to show off the optional extra for the new iPad 10.9-inch as well as the tablet itself. For one, you can now get a Magic Keyboard Folio with a proper keyboard, trackpad and stand all in one case. The previous iPad only had keyboard cases, making the new model much more practical for work or studying. Like other Magic Keyboard cases, it draws power from the iPad's Smart Connector, meaning you don't have to remember to charge it.

(Image credit: Apple)

For creatives, Apple once again has its Apple Pencil to offer. But the weird thing is Apple hasn't introduced support for its newer Apple Pencil 2. The new iPad still only works with the original Apple Pencil, using a new Lighting to USB-C adapter dongle to allow you to pair and charge it with the tablet (since the Lightning port's been replaced).

This adapter comes in the box with new first-gen Apple Pencils, but will cost you $9/£9/AU$15 if you need to buy one for an Apple Pencil you already have.

Frankly, if you plan on using an Apple Pencil often, this is the one reason to skip the iPad 2022 . You might be better off with the iPad Air 2022, which enables you to magnetically attach the 2nd gen Apple Pencil to the design to charge. No hoops to jump through.

iPad 10.9-inch (2022) outlook

Apple's finally given us what we wanted from the base model iPad, but with some interesting caveats. The design's much better, the display is larger, the cameras are improved and are better located, and USB-C is finally here. But the increased price, lack of support for the latest Apple Pencil are two unfortunate elements that also have to be taken into account.

It won't be long until we see the iPad 10.9-inch in the wild, and we'll be certain to tell you just how it performs once we review it. So keep it locked to Tom's Guide so you can read it as soon as it's available.