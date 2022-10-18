Apple TV 4K (2022) tidbits: USB-C Siri Remote, new storage options, Thread support, more

Apple announced today the new Apple TV 4K (2022) with the A15 Bionic chip. As the company brings new storage options, there are a few things that users should know before buying the new set-top box.

Siri Remote now features a USB-C port: As the European Union will demand all electronic devices to feature a common port, it seems right on time for Apple to switch from Lightning to a USB-C port on the new Siri Remote. Apart from that, it is still the same device.

But no USB-C cable: While Apple has switched the Siri Remote port from Lightning to USB-C, the company doesn’t include a proper cable – only if you live in Brazil.

Double the storage: The new Apple TV 4K (2022) now starts with 64GB of storage. Customers can opt for a 128GB of storage model.

Ethernet support: Although Apple doubled the storage of the new Apple TV 4K (2022), only the 128GB of storage model will offer an Ethernet port. Both models offer Wi-Fi compatibility.

Wi-Fi 6 support: This new model offers Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2×2 MIMO support, although it still has Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility.

Video and audio experience: Apple TV 4K (2022) now supports HDR10+, in addition to Dolby Vision. Users can also enjoy a home theater experience with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1, or Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound for immersive audio.

Image source: Apple Inc.

Thread support: With Thread networking support, the Apple TV 4K with 128GB of storage connects compatible Thread-based smart home accessories reliably and securely. The 64GB model can still be a home hub for HomeKit-compatible accessories.

The new Apple TV 4K (2022) with Siri Remote will be available starting at $129 on November 4. But if you want to wait, the next generation of Apple TV could be less than $100.

