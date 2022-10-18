ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV 4K (2022) tidbits: USB-C Siri Remote, new storage options, Thread support, more

By José Adorno
 4 days ago
Apple announced today the new Apple TV 4K (2022) with the A15 Bionic chip. As the company brings new storage options, there are a few things that users should know before buying the new set-top box.

Siri Remote now features a USB-C port: As the European Union will demand all electronic devices to feature a common port, it seems right on time for Apple to switch from Lightning to a USB-C port on the new Siri Remote. Apart from that, it is still the same device.

But no USB-C cable: While Apple has switched the Siri Remote port from Lightning to USB-C, the company doesn’t include a proper cable – only if you live in Brazil.

Double the storage: The new Apple TV 4K (2022) now starts with 64GB of storage. Customers can opt for a 128GB of storage model.

Ethernet support: Although Apple doubled the storage of the new Apple TV 4K (2022), only the 128GB of storage model will offer an Ethernet port. Both models offer Wi-Fi compatibility.

Wi-Fi 6 support: This new model offers Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2×2 MIMO support, although it still has Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility.

Video and audio experience: Apple TV 4K (2022) now supports HDR10+, in addition to Dolby Vision. Users can also enjoy a home theater experience with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1, or Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound for immersive audio.

Image source: Apple Inc.

Thread support: With Thread networking support, the Apple TV 4K with 128GB of storage connects compatible Thread-based smart home accessories reliably and securely. The 64GB model can still be a home hub for HomeKit-compatible accessories.

The new Apple TV 4K (2022) with Siri Remote will be available starting at $129 on November 4. But if you want to wait, the next generation of Apple TV could be less than $100.

More Apple coverage: Apple redesigns iPad 10 with fewer bezels, more color options, USB-C support, more

