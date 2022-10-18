Read full article on original website
How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Stay Home Alone in Iowa?
We all remember when we were little. Our parents would leave us alone like it was no big deal. They'd go to the store and we would sit & watch TV. They'd go to work while we sat at home on summer break. They'd go to bowling league every Tuesday and we went to sleep on our own.
Illinois’ Most Popular Halloween Costume Is Inspired By Our 3 Favorite Witches
Halloween is almost here and if you haven't gotten your Halloween costume yet, we're here to give you as many ideas as possible. Every year, people come out with lists of the most popular Halloween costumes, but a website has given us the most popular Halloween costumes in each state. If you live in Iowa, this is going to be an easy one to put together if you need a costume last minute.
Illinois Has Some Of The Most Supernatural Encounters In America
Who doesn't love a spooky story? We all have or know someone who has wild ghosts, UFOs, or Big Foot stories. If you're a fan of these legends, I have great news, a new study has put together the numbers and has found the states you are most likely to have a supernatural sighting or experience.
What Foods Can You Legally Eat While You’re Driving In Iowa?
We've all eaten something while we're driving at some point. But what are the rules in Iowa?. I don't know about you but at some point I have tried to smush french fry holders, maybe chicken nugget containers into one of my cupholders. I've left my cheeseburgers partly folded back in an accessible spot that are easy to reach while I'm behind the wheel.
The Most Popular Comfort Food In Iowa Might Surprise You
Winter is drawing nigh and that means it's Netflix and comfort food season. Since we don't have to worry about a good summer bod (if we ever did) anymore, we eat more warm, flavorful, comfy meals this time of the year as we huddle inside from the cold. E-conolight looked...
Iowa’s Top 10 Attractions – What Tourists Do When Visiting This State
It saddens me when people constantly hate on Iowa, saying there's nothing to do and there's nothing in the state worth seeing. The craziest part is that the people who say this LIVE IN IOWA. There are so many things to do along with a hundred big attractions, people just...
$1.4 Million Donated To Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa And Western Illinois
There is nothing better than being able to give back. No matter how big or small, a financial donation, material donation, or donation of your time is always appreciated by non-profits. Luckily, there are people who have a buttload of money and actually give back in great ways. The Girl...
Winter Is Coming, Iowa! Are You Prepared For The Cold?
Winter always sneaks up on us, doesn't it? Even though we've had some cool nights in August, and a couple of cold snaps that SHOULD have shaken us back to reality. The fact is, we'll be cozying up to a warm fire before you know it. But, there's no need...
A Wisconsin Supermarket Is Going Viral For It’s Frozen Pizza Section
In Wisconsin, it's not delivery...it's definitely DiGiorno. Thanks to a recent video posted on Twitter by user @MikeBradleyMKE, people are suddenly paying very close attention to a Woodman's supermarket because of their frozen pizza section. The video has about 6 million views and hundreds of thousands of likes. Because you...
All Of Scott County Under A Burn Ban Due To Dry Weather, Strong Winds
It's going to be gorgeous this weekend in the Quad Cities. Sunny, hot, and great weather to enjoy a fire. Except you won't be able to enjoy a fire this weekend or for a while in Scott County as a burn ban was issued for the entire county. You can thank Mother Nature for ruining your weekend fire fun but it's for the safety of you and your neighbors.
Ben Folds To Perform For The First Time In An Eastern Iowa Town This March
He has been hailed as one of the most influential musicians of our generation. Ben Folds, known for his enormous body of genre-bending music, is coming to an Eastern Iowa city for the first time ever. Tickets to see Ben Folds go on sale this Friday, October 21, 2022. Meet...
A Classic Disaster Movie Shot In Iowa Is Getting a Sequel
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment announced that they are in the works of creating a sequel to the 1996 movie that nearly every Iowan has not only seen, but many have lived through. Twister, starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, followed storm chasers through the Midwest as they chased storms...
Mountain Lion Killed in Car Accident in Whiteside County, Illinois
A mountain lion spotted last week in Morrison is believed to have been hit and killed by a vehicle in Dekalb...around 80 miles away from the last spot it was seen in Morrison, Il. According to CBSNews, the cougar (otherwise known as a mountain lion) was hit and killed by...
Awesome Adult Halloween Events In The Quad Cities
Halloween is great for the kids, and there are so many amazing Halloween events going on in the Quad Cities for those kids... thankfully for us adults who love Halloween, there are some events just for us. Adult Halloween Events. Adult Pumpkin Carving. This event takes place at the Mississippi...
Quad City Performers With Disabilities Starring In New Documentary
Some of our friends with the Penguin Project are featured in a new documentary that challenges the idea of "able." Things like ADHD, Autism, Bipolar disorder, and Down Syndrome are diagnoses, and not labels, and the new film I Am Able follows the journey of nine local Quad Citizens with special needs as they perform in a musical production.
