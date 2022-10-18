ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois’ Most Popular Halloween Costume Is Inspired By Our 3 Favorite Witches

Halloween is almost here and if you haven't gotten your Halloween costume yet, we're here to give you as many ideas as possible. Every year, people come out with lists of the most popular Halloween costumes, but a website has given us the most popular Halloween costumes in each state. If you live in Iowa, this is going to be an easy one to put together if you need a costume last minute.
ILLINOIS STATE
What Foods Can You Legally Eat While You’re Driving In Iowa?

We've all eaten something while we're driving at some point. But what are the rules in Iowa?. I don't know about you but at some point I have tried to smush french fry holders, maybe chicken nugget containers into one of my cupholders. I've left my cheeseburgers partly folded back in an accessible spot that are easy to reach while I'm behind the wheel.
IOWA STATE
The Most Popular Comfort Food In Iowa Might Surprise You

Winter is drawing nigh and that means it's Netflix and comfort food season. Since we don't have to worry about a good summer bod (if we ever did) anymore, we eat more warm, flavorful, comfy meals this time of the year as we huddle inside from the cold. E-conolight looked...
IOWA STATE
Winter Is Coming, Iowa! Are You Prepared For The Cold?

Winter always sneaks up on us, doesn't it? Even though we've had some cool nights in August, and a couple of cold snaps that SHOULD have shaken us back to reality. The fact is, we'll be cozying up to a warm fire before you know it. But, there's no need...
IOWA STATE
A Wisconsin Supermarket Is Going Viral For It’s Frozen Pizza Section

In Wisconsin, it's not delivery...it's definitely DiGiorno. Thanks to a recent video posted on Twitter by user @MikeBradleyMKE, people are suddenly paying very close attention to a Woodman's supermarket because of their frozen pizza section. The video has about 6 million views and hundreds of thousands of likes. Because you...
WISCONSIN STATE
All Of Scott County Under A Burn Ban Due To Dry Weather, Strong Winds

It's going to be gorgeous this weekend in the Quad Cities. Sunny, hot, and great weather to enjoy a fire. Except you won't be able to enjoy a fire this weekend or for a while in Scott County as a burn ban was issued for the entire county. You can thank Mother Nature for ruining your weekend fire fun but it's for the safety of you and your neighbors.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
A Classic Disaster Movie Shot In Iowa Is Getting a Sequel

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment announced that they are in the works of creating a sequel to the 1996 movie that nearly every Iowan has not only seen, but many have lived through. Twister, starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, followed storm chasers through the Midwest as they chased storms...
IOWA STATE
Awesome Adult Halloween Events In The Quad Cities

Halloween is great for the kids, and there are so many amazing Halloween events going on in the Quad Cities for those kids... thankfully for us adults who love Halloween, there are some events just for us. Adult Halloween Events. Adult Pumpkin Carving. This event takes place at the Mississippi...
Quad City Performers With Disabilities Starring In New Documentary

Some of our friends with the Penguin Project are featured in a new documentary that challenges the idea of "able." Things like ADHD, Autism, Bipolar disorder, and Down Syndrome are diagnoses, and not labels, and the new film I Am Able follows the journey of nine local Quad Citizens with special needs as they perform in a musical production.
