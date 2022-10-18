Read full article on original website
labpulse.com
Prelude Dx to present clinical utility data for DCIS risk assessment test
Prelude Dx on Friday announced it will present clinical utility data for its DCISionRT and Residual Risk Subtype tests at the 64th Annual American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) meeting held on October 23-26 in San Antonio. The study consists of prospective data from 926 patients with ductal carcinoma in...
MedicalXpress
Study suggests discontinuation of gender-affirming hormones in those who start treatment as adolescents is rare
Among individuals treated at a gender identity clinic in The Netherlands, those who used puberty suppressing treatment before the age of 18 and then started gender-affirming hormones, 98% (704 out of 720) continued use at follow-up, according to an observational study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal.
labpulse.com
Study data: DecisionDx-Melanoma test influences biopsy decisions
Castle Biosciences announced new data on Thursday from its prospective multicenter DECIDE study showing that results from its DecisionDX-Melanoma test played a significant role in decision-making by 85% of clinicians in the study in whether or not to perform the sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB) surgical procedure, used to determine if melanoma has spread to lymph nodes.
labpulse.com
Interpace Biosciences announces data for test to assess indeterminate thyroid nodules
Interpace Biosciences on Thursday announced clinical utility data for its ThyGeNEXT + ThyraMIR v2 combination test platform to assess the malignancy risk of indeterminate thyroid nodules. ThyGeNEXT uses a next-generation sequencing assay for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules. ThyraMIR v2, used in combination with ThyGeNEXT, leverages a...
