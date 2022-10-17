Read full article on original website
CDC’s five-day isolation period after COVID infection may not be sufficient
In December 2021, when the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 was peaking, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reduced the isolation period after infection from 10 days to five days. At the time, there had not been a lot of research to determine whether someone who was infected and might still be testing with a rapid antigen test could potentially be contagious at the end of this shortened isolation period.
ProPhase, G42 Healthcare to collaborate on genomic sequencing, AI
ProPhase Labs on Wednesday announced that its subsidiary, ProPhase Precision Medicine, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with G42 Healthcare to explore collaborative opportunities including genomic sequencing, artificial intelligence, sharing of genomic data insights, and obtaining certifications. The companies intend to initially target high-growth and underserved markets, ProPhase said.
Pathology orgs issue recommendations for in silico approaches for validating NGS analysis pipelines
The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) on Tuesday announced the publication of consensus recommendations for the use of in silico approaches for validating next-generation sequencing (NGS) data analysis pipelines. The manuscript, "Recommendations for the Use of In Silico Approaches for Next Generation Sequencing Bioinformatic Pipeline Validation: A Joint Report of...
Scientists Found a Way to Predict Your Death by How You Walk
We’re all going to die eventually—but what if you knew when you’d be at risk for dropping dead, based solely on the way you walk? A new study shows that measurements taken with wrist-worn motion sensors can be used to predict one’s mortality risk up to five years later. As one of the largest validations of wearable technology to date, the research raises the possibility of one day using the motion detection system in smartphones to survey patient health without the need for in-person visits to the doctor’s office.The study, published Thursday in the journal PLOS Digital Health, was run...
Abbott Q3 diagnostics revenues decline 6% on lower COVID testing demand
Abbott on Wednesday said its third quarter Diagnostics segment business revenues declined 6% year over year to $3.67 billion due to lower COVID-19 testing demand. For the quarter ended September 30, the Abbott Park, IL firm posted overall revenues of $10.4 billion, down 5% year over year but beating Wall Street analysts’ average estimate of $9.68 billion. Its overall revenues in the third quarter increased 1% on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange.
PacBio partners with Broad Institute, 10x Genomics to launch single-cell RNA sequencing kit
PacBio on Thursday announced the launch of its Multiplexed Arrays Sequencing (MAS-Seq) kit in a partnership with Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and 10x Genomics. Leveraging 10x Genomics’ Single Cell Gene Expression technology, the kit enables long-read, single-cell RNA sequencing so that single-cell researchers can better identify and characterize novel isoforms, novel driver mutations, and cancer fusion genes. Such identification is particularly relevant in the fields of cancer and neurodegenerative disease research, PacBio said.
Volition signs global supply agreement for pet cancer assay
Multinational epigenetics company Volition announced Thursday the signing of a global supply agreement for its Nu.Q Vet Cancer Test with an undisclosed pet healthcare firm. According to the agreement, the pet healthcare firm will become a worldwide provider of the pet cancer assay through its reference laboratory network. Financial and...
Day Zero awarded $8.2 million in CARB-X funding
Day Zero Diagnostics on Thursday announced that it has been awarded $8.2 million in additional option stage funding by the Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X), a nonprofit partnership promoting research and development to combat the global threat of drug-resistant bacteria. Day Zero previously received $6.2 million in CARB-X funding in May 2020.
Nucleix announces CLIA certification, CAP accreditation for San Diego laboratory
Liquid biopsy firm Nucleix on Wednesday announced that its San Diego-based clinical laboratory has received both CLIA certification and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accreditation. CLIA certification demonstrates that the company’s laboratory meets federal regulations for clinical diagnostic testing, Nucleix said. The company completed analytical and clinical validation of its...
Self-supervised deep learning algorithm shows promise for rapid whole-slide-imaging retrieval
Mahmood Lab investigators at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) have developed a self-supervised deep-learning algorithm for efficient, scalable retrieval of whole-slide images (WSIs) from their repositories regardless of size, according to a study recently published in Nature Biomedical Engineering. Pathologists use whole-slide images in place of traditional glass slides...
MDIC partners with PerkinElmer's Horizon Discovery on somatic reference samples
The Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC) has partnered with PerkinElmer’s Horizon Discovery to develop and manufacture somatic reference samples (SRSs) used for supporting validation of next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based cancer diagnostics. The partnership is part of MDIC’s SRS Initiative, a collaboration among government agencies and industry partners. Having identified gaps...
Pathologists' assistants underutilized, suited for nontraditional roles
The Panel of National Pathology Leaders (PNPL) this week announced the publication of its first commissioned research paper, "Pathologists’ Assistants in Nontraditional Roles: Uncovering the Hidden Value in Your Laboratory." The paper, published on October 10 in the Archives of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, is based on a literature...
PacBio, Twist Bioscience collaborate to launch long-read gene panels for research
PacBio and Twist Bioscience on Wednesday announced the availability of an initial portfolio of two off-the-shelf long-read gene panels to capture target regions cost-effectively and with high throughput during research. One Twist Alliance panel covers nearly 400 challenging genes associated with spinal muscular atrophy, Alzheimer’s, cardiovascular disease, and other diseases,...
