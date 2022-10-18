Read full article on original website
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally
Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between white and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
Psaki says Democrats know they’re doomed if midterms are a vote about Biden
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said Democrats know that if the 2022 midterm election is about President Joe Biden’s record, they will lose.Ms Psaki, who left the Biden administration earlier this year, is now a contributor to NBC and will soon be a host for MSNBC. Appearing on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, she said that Democrats feel that if the election is about who is more extreme, then they can win, specifically citing Republican Representativer Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. “If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose and they know that,”...
REVEALED: Congresswoman Cori Bush Spent $500,000 In Campaign Funds On Private Security While Calling To Defund The Police
Congresswoman Cori Bush, who serves as an outspoken advocate for the “defund the police movement,” spent upwards of $500,000 of campaign funds on private security, RadarOnline.com can confirm. In a surprising development to come after Bush (D-MO) has regularly called for police forces across the country to be...
Former Biden aide calls Fetterman 'a political athlete' who 'looks and sounds like Pennsylvania'
A former spokesman for First Lady Jill Biden heaped praise on Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman following the release of a doctor's note geared toward assuaging fears about the Democratic senatorial nominee's physical fitness for office. Michael LaRosa, who also served as a special assistant to President Biden, joined host...
'I Was Asked To Agree to a "White People Are Racist" Contract at Work'
I used to be liberal. I still am in the sense that I'm a more classic liberal; I believe in free speech, due process, the Constitution and civil rights. But political liberalism seems to have passed me by and, in my opinion, evolved into a very ideological form of leftism. So now, I feel politically homeless. I don't really subscribe to either of the major political parties.
Pennsylvania's Doug Mastriano says 'future of the nation' hinges on Keystone State's governor race
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano said Tuesday the "future of the nation" hinges on the outcomes in the Keystone State's statewide elections, including his own. "We're going to take back this state. And it's very important: It's just not another gubernatorial race -- I believe the future of the...
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
Pennsylvania's Largest Newspaper Endorses Fetterman, Blasts 'Unprepared' Oz
With less than one month until the midterm elections, The Philadelphia Inquirer's editorial board endorsed Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor and Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman, who is running against GOP challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz, to replace retiring GOP Senator Pat Toomey. In an op-ed published on Sunday, the prominent newspaper's...
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
John Fetterman lacks the qualifications to be Pennsylvania’s next senator | Letter
As a longtime Independent I vote the candidate, not the party. Every election I do research on the candidates. So, when it comes to the open Senate seat here in Pennsylvania, I cannot support, by any metric, John Fetterman. Simply put, he has no qualifications to hold even a local...
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USA
Joe Biden, the vice president of the United States, expressed his sorrow at the recent shootings in Raleigh, North Carolina, which left five people dead and two more injured, on Friday.
The sleeper state Republicans are targeting to win the Senate
As GOP nominees struggle in linchpin states, moderate Joe O’Dea is hoping to eke out a surprise win in purple Colorado.
WGAL
President Joe Biden visits Pennsylvania Thursday, makes campaign stop for John Fetterman
President Joe Biden is visiting Pennsylvania today. Update: Air Force One touched down in Pittsburgh around noon. Biden then gave a speech at the Fern Hollow Bridge. Here's a look at what's expected during the president's visit. First stop, Pittsburgh. While at the Fern Hollow Bridge, the president focused on...
John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator
John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
Opinion: The slogan hurting Democrats’ election chances
CNN — Crime is an important issue. There, I said it. The problem is, not enough Democratic candidates are saying it. Some don’t seem to know what to do about this issue. I’m not naïve. I know that some Republicans use crime as a code for racially-tinged political attacks. In the case of Alabama GOP Senator Tommy Tuberville, you can drop the “tinged” part.
Mysterious Anonymous Sender Dumps Pages of Secret Kelly Loeffler Texts
Revealing text message conversations after the 2020 election compiled in 59 pages of documents were anonymously sent to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spilling details of former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA). The text trove “offers a rare peek into Loeffler’s private deliberations during her final weeks in office as she fought to hold onto her Senate seat while Trump and his allies cast doubt over the election results,” the newspaper reports. Among the notable texts are from Tricia Raffensperger, wife of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who sends Loeffler a pointed message blaming her for the death threats she and her family received after former President Donald Trump made false claims the election had been rigged in the state. “I hold you personally responsible for anything that happens to any of my family, from my husband , children and grandchildren,” she wrote. A spokesman for Raffensperger confirmed the texts to The New York Times, which also received the messages, while Loeffler spokeswoman Caitlin O’Dea told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the messages were a “desperate attempt to distract voters 20 days from the election.” The texts did not include any personal messages.Read it at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A slate of races now lean Republican in our latest forecast update
Ten races out of 12 are moving toward Republicans in the latest round of updates.
NBC New York
This Year's White House Christmas Tree Will Come From a Pennsylvania Farm
The official 2022 White House Christmas tree will come from a tree farm in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. The Evergreen Acres tree farm was selected after being named the 2022 grand champion at the National Tree and Wreath Contest. The same farm was also selected in 2000, providing the tree for...
The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden, Obama and Sanders hit the road
At their most useful, political surrogates raise a ton of money, have enough star power to fill a room and can lay out the stakes in ways that turn wishy-washy citizens into actual voters. President Biden wants to be helpful in Philadelphia this afternoon for Senate candidate John Fetterman (D),...
Washington Examiner
Biden again visits Pennsylvania despite absence in other battleground states
President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Pennsylvania again this week and next, making it the state he's visited the most outside of Delaware, in sharp contrast to his relative absence in other battleground states such as Georgia and Nevada. Biden will campaign with Senate candidate John Fetterman (D-PA) for...
