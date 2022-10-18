ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

CIRT Incident At Amarillo Hotel, Suspect Identified

Amarillo Police have identified a man arrested Thursday, after a CIRT incident at the La Quinta Hotel. The incident at 2108 South Georgia ended up with the arrest of 51-year-old Tony Len Nichols for unlawful restraint and deadly conduct. He’s been booked into the Randall County Detention Center. Police...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

More information released by Amarillo PD after suspicious package report

Update (4:32 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department provided more information regarding Friday afternoon’s incident in downtown Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, police were contacted around 2:08 p.m. Friday by the Department of Homeland Security on a suspicious package that was delivered to an address in the 1100 block of […]
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

What Happened At Amarillo La Quinta Inn?

When I got to baseball practice for my youngest son yesterday, all the talk with the parents was wrapped around one thing...and it wasn't baseball. Everyone was wondering what was going on at the La Quinta Inn on Coulter St. yesterday. Now we're getting some answers. If you were near...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Bomb threat made against Pampa High School, 2 juveniles questioned

PAMPA, Texas (KVII) — Two juveniles are being investigated in connection with a bomb threat against Pampa High School. The call came in around 3:35 p.m., about the same time school was being dismissed. Pampa police searched the high school but did not find any bombs. Campus re-opened just...
PAMPA, TX
Myhighplains.com

Quick Quack Car Wash ‘Quackenstein’s Car Wash’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Quick Quack Car Wash joined us in studio to talk about Quackenstein’s Car Wash happening two weekends in October starting Friday. Quick Quack said 1920 S Grand St and 3574 South Soncy Road are participating locations in Amarillo. Quackenstein’s Car Wash dates...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Woman Acquitted Of Murder

An Amarillo woman has been acquitted on murder charges from a 2019 incident. Court records from Randall County District Court show Brittney Carter was found not guilty of killing her husband, Aaron Carter in September 2019. More than 20 witnesses were called during the course of the seven-day trial, according...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo Has a New Food Truck Park on Route 66

Amarillo is full of all sorts of surprises and I love when those surprises are surrounded by food. Let's talk a little about food trucks. There was a food truck park near Downtown Amarillo at 10th and Lincoln, that opened in 2018, but it went by the wayside. Amarillo is...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police: Driver crashes stolen vehicle into tree after short chase

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A short police chase came to an end when, according to Amarillo police, the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into a tree. Around 12 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 1100 block of SE 10th Avenue for the report of a stolen vehicle. Dispatch said the victim was following it.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

2 dead after big rig crashes into tow truck attached to another semi

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Two are dead after a semi crashed into a tow truck on the shoulder of Interstate 40 in Oldham County on Friday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at about 5:15 a.m., a 2021 Volvo truck tractor towing a semi-trailer, driven by Shavinder Singh, 32, of Livermore, Calif., was driving west in the outside lane of Interstate 40, about 36 miles west of Vega.
OLDHAM COUNTY, TX
brady-today.com

More Than 79,000 Dead on Texas Roads. It's Time To Care.

AUSTIN – The cell phone video from Easter Sunday shows the convertible Chevy Corvette going 110 mph on Dumas Highway in Amarillo. “Joey! Chill, bro!” is what the passenger, Dyego Mendoza, shouted over the roaring engine. But it was too late. The car flipped and rolled for several hundred feet before it flew across a highway below, slammed into the side of an overpass and slid down the embankment.
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Pampa Fire Department call log — Oct. 15-18

• At 7:15 a.m., to the 1800 block of North Banks on a medical assist. • At 9:34 a.m., to the 1500 block of West Kentucky on a public service call. • At 1:43 p.m., to the 300 block of Canadian on a medical call. • At 3:46 p.m., to...
PAMPA, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Pampa Students Detained-Bomb Threat At High school

Two Pampa juveniles are in custody following a bomb threat, Thursday afternoon at Pampa High School. Pampa police were called to the school at 3:35 p.m.and the call came from a website. After an inspection, the school was found to be safe and re-opened at 5:00 p.m. An investigation by...
PAMPA, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Polling Place Changes in Amarillo

When voters head to vote in the upcoming general election, the lists of polling places in Potter and Randall counties will look slightly different than they did during the series of elections which took place earlier this year. In Potter County, the Early Voting locations will be the same as...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Houston-bound flight diverted to Amarillo airport

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that a flight that was bound for Houston was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport for a medical emergency. According to an official with AFD, a passenger on a Houston-bound flight needed medical attention when the flight was diverted. When fire crews arrived on the […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Randall County jury acquits woman of husband's 2019 murder after over a year in jail

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Brittney Nichole Carter is a free woman after a Randall County jury found her not guilty of murdering her husband more than three years ago. According to court records, a jury returned a not guilty verdict for Carter on Friday after a weeklong trial stemming from the shooting death of her husband, 25-year-old Aaron Carter, in September of 2019.
RANDALL COUNTY, TX

