Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas GemNick ReynoldsAmarillo, TX
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathroomsJuliette FairleyTexas State
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
kgncnewsnow.com
CIRT Incident At Amarillo Hotel, Suspect Identified
Amarillo Police have identified a man arrested Thursday, after a CIRT incident at the La Quinta Hotel. The incident at 2108 South Georgia ended up with the arrest of 51-year-old Tony Len Nichols for unlawful restraint and deadly conduct. He’s been booked into the Randall County Detention Center. Police...
More information released by Amarillo PD after suspicious package report
Update (4:32 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department provided more information regarding Friday afternoon’s incident in downtown Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, police were contacted around 2:08 p.m. Friday by the Department of Homeland Security on a suspicious package that was delivered to an address in the 1100 block of […]
abc7amarillo.com
Gunman in hostage standoff at Amarillo hotel threatened to shoot officers, police say
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The gunman in a hostage standoff at a La Quinta Inn in Amarillo threatened to shoot officers, according to Amarillo police. Tony Len Nichols, 51, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, unlawful restraint and deadly conduct. Police responded to the hotel located at 2108 S. Coulter...
Amarillo PD respond to hostage situation at local hotel
Update (Friday, 8:20 a.m.) AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released an incident report in the wake of a Thursday afternoon SWAT-involved standoff in the 2100 block of South Coulter Street. According to the department report, 51-year-old Tony Len Nichols was arrested on a charge of alleged “Unlawful Restraint and Deadly Conduct” after […]
What Happened At Amarillo La Quinta Inn?
When I got to baseball practice for my youngest son yesterday, all the talk with the parents was wrapped around one thing...and it wasn't baseball. Everyone was wondering what was going on at the La Quinta Inn on Coulter St. yesterday. Now we're getting some answers. If you were near...
abc7amarillo.com
Bomb threat made against Pampa High School, 2 juveniles questioned
PAMPA, Texas (KVII) — Two juveniles are being investigated in connection with a bomb threat against Pampa High School. The call came in around 3:35 p.m., about the same time school was being dismissed. Pampa police searched the high school but did not find any bombs. Campus re-opened just...
Myhighplains.com
Quick Quack Car Wash ‘Quackenstein’s Car Wash’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Quick Quack Car Wash joined us in studio to talk about Quackenstein’s Car Wash happening two weekends in October starting Friday. Quick Quack said 1920 S Grand St and 3574 South Soncy Road are participating locations in Amarillo. Quackenstein’s Car Wash dates...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Woman Acquitted Of Murder
An Amarillo woman has been acquitted on murder charges from a 2019 incident. Court records from Randall County District Court show Brittney Carter was found not guilty of killing her husband, Aaron Carter in September 2019. More than 20 witnesses were called during the course of the seven-day trial, according...
Amarillo Has a New Food Truck Park on Route 66
Amarillo is full of all sorts of surprises and I love when those surprises are surrounded by food. Let's talk a little about food trucks. There was a food truck park near Downtown Amarillo at 10th and Lincoln, that opened in 2018, but it went by the wayside. Amarillo is...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police: Driver crashes stolen vehicle into tree after short chase
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A short police chase came to an end when, according to Amarillo police, the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into a tree. Around 12 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 1100 block of SE 10th Avenue for the report of a stolen vehicle. Dispatch said the victim was following it.
abc7amarillo.com
2 dead after big rig crashes into tow truck attached to another semi
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Two are dead after a semi crashed into a tow truck on the shoulder of Interstate 40 in Oldham County on Friday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at about 5:15 a.m., a 2021 Volvo truck tractor towing a semi-trailer, driven by Shavinder Singh, 32, of Livermore, Calif., was driving west in the outside lane of Interstate 40, about 36 miles west of Vega.
brady-today.com
More Than 79,000 Dead on Texas Roads. It's Time To Care.
AUSTIN – The cell phone video from Easter Sunday shows the convertible Chevy Corvette going 110 mph on Dumas Highway in Amarillo. “Joey! Chill, bro!” is what the passenger, Dyego Mendoza, shouted over the roaring engine. But it was too late. The car flipped and rolled for several hundred feet before it flew across a highway below, slammed into the side of an overpass and slid down the embankment.
thepampanews.com
Pampa Fire Department call log — Oct. 15-18
• At 7:15 a.m., to the 1800 block of North Banks on a medical assist. • At 9:34 a.m., to the 1500 block of West Kentucky on a public service call. • At 1:43 p.m., to the 300 block of Canadian on a medical call. • At 3:46 p.m., to...
kgncnewsnow.com
Pampa Students Detained-Bomb Threat At High school
Two Pampa juveniles are in custody following a bomb threat, Thursday afternoon at Pampa High School. Pampa police were called to the school at 3:35 p.m.and the call came from a website. After an inspection, the school was found to be safe and re-opened at 5:00 p.m. An investigation by...
KFDA
Man arrested after DPS finds $100,000 cash, drugs during traffic stop in Carson County
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man has been arrested after DPS found over $100,000 in cash and four grams of drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County. According to DPS, on Monday, Oct. 17,, at around 3:20 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2019 Buick Envision traveling west on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.
KFDA
City of Amarillo, businessman argue over Civic Center lawsuit funding
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lawyers for the city of Amarillo filed documents Tuesday that essentially said the court can’t rule on the lawsuit challenging funding for a makeover of the Civic Center Complex. Businessman Alex Fairly is suing and if he wins, he is asking the judge to order...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Polling Place Changes in Amarillo
When voters head to vote in the upcoming general election, the lists of polling places in Potter and Randall counties will look slightly different than they did during the series of elections which took place earlier this year. In Potter County, the Early Voting locations will be the same as...
Houston-bound flight diverted to Amarillo airport
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that a flight that was bound for Houston was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport for a medical emergency. According to an official with AFD, a passenger on a Houston-bound flight needed medical attention when the flight was diverted. When fire crews arrived on the […]
abc7amarillo.com
Randall County jury acquits woman of husband's 2019 murder after over a year in jail
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Brittney Nichole Carter is a free woman after a Randall County jury found her not guilty of murdering her husband more than three years ago. According to court records, a jury returned a not guilty verdict for Carter on Friday after a weeklong trial stemming from the shooting death of her husband, 25-year-old Aaron Carter, in September of 2019.
abc7amarillo.com
'Failure to act could have led to a tragic outcome': Officer saves life with CPR
DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — A Dumas police officer was honored for saving a person's life. According to the Dumas Police Department, Officer Coleman B. Funk was dispatched to a house in May for a report of someone not breathing. Funk -- who was the first to arrive -- couldn't...
