WWMT
Clinic opens closer to home for local veterans in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A brand-new veteran's affairs clinic opened its doors in west Michigan. The new VA facility in Benton Harbor will offer a wide range of services for those who served. Battle Creek VA: Veterans Affairs Medical Center staying put in Battle Creek. That includes chiropractic support,...
WWMT
Meijer begins administering updated COVID-19 booster
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The fight against COVID-19 in west Michigan continues. Kids ages 5-11 can now receive their updated COVID-19 booster shot at Meijer pharmacies, according to the company in a release Wednesday. Pandemic: US clears Novavax COVID booster dose. The move comes after the CDC approved pediatric...
WWMT
Pheasant hunting season kicks off in west Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thursday kicked off the start of pheasant hunting season in Michigan. Pheasants are beginning to be released onto nine state game areas throughout southern Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Deer hunting: What you need to know for deer hunting season. Two of...
WWMT
Kalamazoo County man wins over $700,000 in Michigan Lottery
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A last-minute decision paid off for a Kalamazoo County man. The 62-year-old player, who chose to stay anonymous, won $733,362 from a Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket bought at Bronco Liquor, according to Michigan Lottery. West Michigan winner circle: Battle Creek man hits the jackpot with $3.39M...
WWMT
Coffee company helping fallen Kalamazoo heroes: Sgt. Ryan Proxmire & Offc. Christian Smith
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An out-of-state coffee company is seeking to help fallen Kalamazoo heroes. They include Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ryan Proxmire who died after being shot in the line of duty and late Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer Christian Smith who died after battling cancer.
WWMT
Chickens okay after fire breaks out in Battle Creek coop
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek firefighters flew the coop to put out a fire on West Hamblin Avenue Friday morning. Hall Street fire: Grand Rapids firefighters put out fire at Hall Street storage facility. A chicken coop caught on fire and extended to the exterior of a nearby...
WWMT
Two cars lead police on high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles sped through Kalamazoo Friday, driving erratically up on side walks and leading deputies on a chase. Police impersonated: Man poses as police, steals wallet in Ottawa County fake traffic stop. Two suspects began fighting at the Gull Road McDonalds around 4:30 p.m., when they...
WWMT
Community invited to share feedback on upcoming Kalamazoo road projects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo community will have a chance to share feedback on upcoming road construction projects planned on the Westnedge Hill area, according to the City of Kalamazoo. The meeting is scheduled to take place 7-8:30 p.m. Monday at the Kalamazoo YMCA in the community room. The...
WWMT
Grand Rapids police warn homeless community amid homicide investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Homeless Outreach Team, also known as HOT, and the Grand Rapids Major Case Team are looking for additional leads in the Wednesday murder of Santino Ysasi, 46, and to spread awareness, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. “People in the unhoused community are...
WWMT
Bomb squad training facility struck down by Kalamazoo zoning board
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's back to the drawing board for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety's desire for a new explosives training facility. The City of Kalamazoo's Zoning Board of Appeals denied the department's request Thursday to allow construction at a site on Nazareth Road near E. Michigan Avenue.
WWMT
Plowed trails, heated restrooms offered at Portage parks through winter
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Parks and Recreation announced good news for trail enthusiasts. All Portage parks are to remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday as the weather gets colder, according to the City of Portage. The recreation trails are to be plowed and the...
WWMT
Zeeland teen in critical condition after Holland Township crash
ZEELAND, Mich. — A car crash in Holland Township sent one Zeeland teen to the hospital in critical condition. The crash happened at the intersection of 96th Avenue and Northwind Drive at 12:46 p.m. Thursday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. A 57-year-old Zeeland man was driving a...
WWMT
City works to clean Kalamazoo River after liquid waste leak
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — City crews are working to clean up the industrial liquids by Graphic Packaging International to the storm sewer and the Kalamazoo River, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Crews pumped liquid from the impacted storm sewer then pumped to the Kalamazoo Wastewater Reclamation Plant for treatment,...
WWMT
Bicyclist dies after being dragged several blocks through Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was riding his bike Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle and dragged for several blocks, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue SE and Dickinson Street SE to reports of a person lying in the road with significant injuries, investigation shows.
WWMT
Allegan County health officials find rabies in local bat
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County health officials identified rabies in a bat within the county for the second time this year, according to a release Friday. Raccoon rabies: Rabies alert issued over raccoon taken into North Dakota bar. Rabies, which is most often found in bats, is in the...
WWMT
Kellogg HQ improvements temporarily close portion of McCamly Street
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek drivers will need to find an alternate route if they're traveling on McCamly Street. As of Thursday, McCamly Street South from Hamblin Avenue to Jackson Street West temporarily closed because of ongoing construction to Kellogg's Headquarters front entrance, according to the city of Battle Creek.
WWMT
Don't be an Easy Target: Police see rise in property theft near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police said there has been an increase in property theft around Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. Police are so concerned that they issued an alert about the growing problem through social media. The majority of incidents are crimes of opportunity, according to police. The Kalamazoo Department...
WWMT
'Too little, too late' for ballot preprocessing plan, some election clerks say
LANSING, Mich. — Election officials spent years asking the Michigan Legislature to catch up with other states like Florida and California that allowed early processing of absentee ballots. When the legislature finally approved preprocessing in late September, a number of clerks decided not to take the lawmakers up on...
WWMT
Grand Rapids firefighters put out fire at Hall Street storage facility
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An early morning Grand Rapids fire sent 47 firefighters springing into action Friday. A fire broke out at a storage facility on Hall Street SW at 6:19 a.m., according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department. Firefighters immediately began working to put out the fire, which...
WWMT
$20,000 grant paves way to teacher certification for Portage Schools employees
PORTAGE, Mich. — Non-certified employees at Portage Public Schools will have an easier time becoming fully certified teachers. A $20,000 grant program from the Kalamazoo Community Foundation is expected to help paraprofessionals, substitute teachers, and other non-certified staff at the school district return to school to become certified teachers, according to the district Friday.
