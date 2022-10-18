ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MS

Magnolia State Live

UPDATE: Louisiana teen found after being lost in Mississippi woods overnight, is safe

A missing teenager was lost in the woods in Natchez but has been found Saturday morning and is safe. Area law enforcement officers have been looking for 17 year old Maddie Naff and found her after Natchez Police Department investigators pinged her cellphone in a wooded area in the vicinity of the Duncan Park golf clubhouse, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

SHALOM Y’ALL: Historical Society Meeting Oct. 25

The South has had a significant Jewish population beginning in its early days of settlement and this is true for Mississippi in particular, and especially so for the Natchez District. Nowadays, our Jewish population in Natchez is much less in number than it was in the antebellum and post-Civil War...
NATCHEZ, MS
Vicksburg Post

EXPLAINER: Mississippi River numbers don’t give true depth

With the world suffering in the grips of a long-term spell of dry weather caused by a third consecutive La Niña year, rivers are dropping to near-record levels with little hope of the steady rain necessary to bring them back in the near future. In the U.S., the Mississippi...
VICKSBURG, MS
Natchez Democrat

James Edward Mosby

James Edward Mosby was born in Natchez, Mississippi to Ms. Nancy Mosby and the late Mr. Herman Stewart on Oct. 18, 1965, at Natchez Charity Hospital. James gave his life to Christ at an early age and was Baptized on July 3, 1981, at Shiloh Baptist Church located in Natchez, Mississippi. James is a 1984 graduate of North Natchez High School.
NATCHEZ, MS
thisismysouth.com

O Brother, Where Art Thou Filming Locations to Visit

O Brother, Where Art Thou? is the Coen Brothers’ adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, set in rural Mississippi in the 1930s. Three convicts escape and encounter a variety of obstacles on their way home, including sirens, a Cyclops, and the Ku Klux Klan. The movie stars George Clooney,...
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Remains found off of Franklin County highway

UPDATE: FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the remains were identified as Lenelle Snyder, who was reported missing on September 6. They said foul play is not suspected, and his death appeared to be caused by a vehicle accident. FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule

After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
VICKSBURG, MS
Natchez Democrat

James Arthur Franks, Sr.

NATCHEZ – Services for James Arthur Franks, Sr., 72, of Natchez who died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Natchez will be 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Morgantown Baptist Church with Rev. Stephen Wyles officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Terry Ann Ray Dever

NATCHEZ – Services for Terry Ann Ray Dever, 64, of Natchez who died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at St. Mary Basilica with Father Aaron Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral...
NATCHEZ, MS

