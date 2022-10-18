Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Louisiana teen found after being lost in Mississippi woods overnight, is safe
A missing teenager was lost in the woods in Natchez but has been found Saturday morning and is safe. Area law enforcement officers have been looking for 17 year old Maddie Naff and found her after Natchez Police Department investigators pinged her cellphone in a wooded area in the vicinity of the Duncan Park golf clubhouse, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
Vicksburg Post
Murder account ‘Deer Creek Drive’ has special Vicksburg connection
Beginning at 3 p.m. on Oct. 31, Beverly Lowry, author of “Deer Creek Drive,” will have a book signing at Lorelei Books, 1103 Washington St., with free refreshments offered. The nonfiction work by Lowry recounts the brutal Leland murder in 1948 of Idella Thompson by her daughter Ruth...
Alert issued for Louisiana teen last seen in Mississippi
A BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for a missing teenage girl from Ferriday was issued Friday by the Natchez Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Maddie Naff, 17, was last seen at Rosalie in Natchez and left her vehicle there. Maddie has a large brown birthmark on...
Natchez Democrat
GALLERY: Paint Natchez Pink colors Natchez bluff
Approximately 100 people gather on the Natchez bluff for Paint Natchez Pink Day, hosted by Merit Health Natchez. Above are scenes from the festivities.
Natchez Democrat
SHALOM Y’ALL: Historical Society Meeting Oct. 25
The South has had a significant Jewish population beginning in its early days of settlement and this is true for Mississippi in particular, and especially so for the Natchez District. Nowadays, our Jewish population in Natchez is much less in number than it was in the antebellum and post-Civil War...
Vicksburg Post
EXPLAINER: Mississippi River numbers don’t give true depth
With the world suffering in the grips of a long-term spell of dry weather caused by a third consecutive La Niña year, rivers are dropping to near-record levels with little hope of the steady rain necessary to bring them back in the near future. In the U.S., the Mississippi...
Mississippi mutt wants to clean up in $10,000 Wahl Dirty Dogs Contest. Cast your vote for this rescue dog’s miraculous makeover.
A Mississippi mutt and rescue dog is looking to be the leader of pack in the Wahl Dirty Dogs Contest. Bentley is the Brookhaven Animal Rescue League’s dog “in the fight” for the $10,000 prize. Votes can be cast every 24 hours online at www.dirtydogscontest.com to determine...
Natchez Democrat
James Edward Mosby
James Edward Mosby was born in Natchez, Mississippi to Ms. Nancy Mosby and the late Mr. Herman Stewart on Oct. 18, 1965, at Natchez Charity Hospital. James gave his life to Christ at an early age and was Baptized on July 3, 1981, at Shiloh Baptist Church located in Natchez, Mississippi. James is a 1984 graduate of North Natchez High School.
thisismysouth.com
O Brother, Where Art Thou Filming Locations to Visit
O Brother, Where Art Thou? is the Coen Brothers’ adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, set in rural Mississippi in the 1930s. Three convicts escape and encounter a variety of obstacles on their way home, including sirens, a Cyclops, and the Ku Klux Klan. The movie stars George Clooney,...
State historical marker approved to honor Mississippi man murdered in 1955 on courthouse lawn as he worked to help Blacks register to vote
A historical marker will soon be placed on the lawn of the Lincoln County/Brookhaven Government Complex in honor of a man who was murdered on its lawn in 1955. Lamar “Ditney” Smith was murdered in front of multiple witnesses as he worked to help African American residents register to vote.
Remains found off of Franklin County highway
UPDATE: FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the remains were identified as Lenelle Snyder, who was reported missing on September 6. They said foul play is not suspected, and his death appeared to be caused by a vehicle accident. FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol […]
Natchez Democrat
Chefs get fired up for Vidalia’s Back the Blue cook-off, now competing for Louisiana championship title
VIDALIA, La. — Vidalia Police Department’s second annual barbecue cook-off fundraiser is so close, you can almost hear the hot coals sizzling. The Back the Blue Barbeque and a car show are next weekend, Oct. 28 and 29 at the Riverview RV Park in Vidalia. This year, the...
Mississippi police looking for man on the loose wearing handcuffs
Mississippi police say they are looking for a suspect who is on the loose wearing handcuffs. The Brookhaven Police posted about the man being sought by officers on its Facebook page but offered few details about why the man was wearing handcuffs. At approximately 8:10 p.m. Thursday, police posted a...
Natchez Democrat
Jefferson County looks to hop in MHSAA Region 7-3A driver seat
FAYETTE — It has been three years since the Jefferson County High School Tigers ran the table in MHSAA Region 7-3A. And that was when Hazlehurst High School was still one of their region opponents. Now Jefferson County has the same opportunity this season as it plays host to...
Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule
After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
Natchez Democrat
James Arthur Franks, Sr.
NATCHEZ – Services for James Arthur Franks, Sr., 72, of Natchez who died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Natchez will be 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Morgantown Baptist Church with Rev. Stephen Wyles officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird...
Natchez Democrat
Terry Ann Ray Dever
NATCHEZ – Services for Terry Ann Ray Dever, 64, of Natchez who died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at St. Mary Basilica with Father Aaron Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral...
WAPT
Eagle Eye 16 captures aerial video of dropping Mississippi River levels
VICKSBURG, Miss. — Eagle Eye 16 captured aerial video of the dangerously low Mississippi River levels near Vicksburg on Tuesday. Plummeting water levels in the lower Mississippi River are projected to drop even lower in the weeks ahead. The water is approaching its lowest level since 2012 in some...
Natchez Democrat
IT’S THE WEEKEND Y’ALL: Y’all Means All fundraiser for suicide prevention begins
NATCHEZ — Tickets are already sold out for the opening event of the non-profit Y’all Means All’s biggest fundraiser of the year, “The Weekend,” but there is still time left to reserve a spot in the upcoming nights of cocktails, comedy, lip sync competitions and drag performances.
Mississippi man wins $206,000 with two lucky lottery tickets
A Mississippi man recently brought in two lottery tickets to the Mississippi Lottery offices and took home $206,157 in prize money. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the two winning tickets were brought in by a Hinds County man who won in the Mississippi Match 5 lottery. One ticket was worth...
