Less Than Jake have announced an East Coast tour coming up in late November and December. They'll be supported by Cliffdiver and Keep Flying. The tour includes NYC-area stops in Jersey City on December 6 at White Eagle Hall and Long Island on December 11 at Mulcahy's, plus there's an Atlantic City show too. Tickets go on sale Thursday (10/20) at 10 AM. All dates below.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO