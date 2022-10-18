Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Tech says Invasive Spotted Lanternfly can kill local vineyards if not containedCheryl E PrestonBedford, VA
SKYDOG A Tribute to the Allman Brothers BandCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
SPAYghetti fundraiser supports Roanoke SPCA which does not get any government fundingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local artist Macklyn Mosley opens for KeKe Wyatt on November 5Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Amtrak riders have increased in Roanoke as well as the state of VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Fire Department asks donors to “fill the boot” to fight Muscular Dystrophy
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Lynchburg Fire Department is doing its part to fight Muscular Dystrophy by collecting money on the road, asking donors to fill firefighters’ work boots. “In the community or Muscular Dystrophy, I hope and pray that we can make a difference and make a change for...
WSLS
Chris’s Coffee & Custard in Roanoke receives 2022 Small Business Inspiration Award
ROANOKE, Va. – One Roanoke café, known for serving up sweet treats and smiles, is getting recognition from the community. On Thursday, the Roanoke Regional Chamber announced Chris’s Coffee & Custard as the recipient of their 2022 Small Business Inspiration Award. They were chosen as the recipient...
WDBJ7.com
Charity bench press competition to raise money for Healing Strides
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - For 31 years, Healing Strides has helped countless people overcome challenges through equine therapy. “We have 65 distinct disabilities, diagnoses that we serve, and then you’ve got everything in between that. From autism, that’s our largest population, then veterans is our second largest population,” said Carol Young, CEO of Healing Strides.
WDBJ7.com
Branch Group shows girls they can be construction workers
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Girls in the Star City will be construction workers for a day. Branch Group is partnering with Girls Scouts of Virginia Skyline for “G.I.R.L Construction Experience” to give girls a unique opportunity. This Saturday, 100 girls from ages 5 to 18 will put on...
WDBJ7.com
Grandin Village mompreneurs hold roundtable chat
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Women are balancing the roles of mother and entrepreneur, and on Here @ Home, Natalie sat down with several of the women business leaders who own shops in Grandin Village. She talked to them about how they jumped into being business owners, the challenges and how...
WSLS
Franklin County girl donates money from her lemonade stand to local animal shelter
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A little girl in Franklin County is proving you’re never too young to give back. Abby donated the money she raised at her lemonade stand to the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood & Adoption Center. Abby also bought and donated two dog beds for the shelter.
Franklin News Post
Ex-Florida Georgia Line member plays hits for Ply Gem workers in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT — One of country music’s biggest acts of the past few years stopped Wednesday at Rocky Mount Ply Gem to play a special performance for its employees. Tyler Hubbard, formerly of Florida Georgia Line, and his band entertained folks taking a break from manufacturing windows and doors to enjoy a worker appreciation day.
theroanoker.com
Ginger’s Jewelry Celebrates 40 Sparkling Years
From graduations and birthdays to engagements and anniversaries, Ginger Mumpower and her talented team of jewelry experts have been there to help Roanoke’s residents celebrate life’s biggest milestones. Left to right: Anna Harris, Stacey Cotter, Ginger Mumpower, Casey Mumpower, Kelly Millington at Ginger's Jewelry. Ginger Mumpower discovered her...
WDBJ7.com
George’s Flowers passes out 5,000 bouquets of flowers across Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - George’s Flowers passed out 5,000 bouquets of flowers to brighten the day Wednesday across the Roanoke Valley. “They can turn a really, really bad day into a great day,” founder George Clements said. People walking through Roanoke’s City Market got two bouquets of flowers...
WDBJ7.com
God’s Pit Crew to give free food boxes to 1,000 families
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Pit Crew is holding a free food drive thru for 1,000 families next week. They will be distributing 36 pound boxes of food and a case of drinks Tuesday at the Martinsville Speedway from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The boxes will include bread,...
WDBJ7.com
Veterans head to Washington with Honor Flight organization
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - More than a dozen veterans received a warm salute and sendoff Friday as they left Bedford on a trip that would honor their military service. It was the fifth visit to Washington D.C. organized by Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight, and the second since COVID caused the organization to take a break.
chathamstartribune.com
Jeff McGregor’s American Karate featured on reality show
For the last three decades, local martial arts expert Jeff McGregor has been working with students at his school, Jeff McGregor’s American Karate. Located in the Old Dutch Supermarket at 2308 W. Main Street, Jeff McGregor’s American Karate has prided itself for years on welcoming students of all abilities and skill levels to learn about self-defense, self-confidence, and self-discipline.
WDBJ7.com
Scarecrow Trail returns to Town of Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - There are some new neighbors hanging out around town in Rocky Mount and they would love for you to go see them. The annual scarecrow trail has returned. You can drive or walk around to see all the creative faces, some scary and others friendly.
WDBJ7.com
Tractor Treat returns with a mission to help families
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A different kind of fall event is celebrating the season, local farmers and finding a way to give back. For the seventh year, Wheatland Evangelical Lutheran Church in Botetourt County is hosting a tractor treat. Kids can get dressed up and go trick-or-treating. There will...
WDBJ7.com
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: "DISNEY JUNIOR LIVE ON TOUR: COSTUME PALOOZA" COMING TO ROANOKE
Recording of daily morning newscast. Another beautiful sunny day as temperatures climb into the mid 60s.
WSLS
Botetourt County man opens martial arts dojo in Buchanan
BUCHANAN, Va, – A Botetourt County man is teaching a unique style of martial arts that he said you can’t find anywhere else in Southwest Virginia. It’s called Bujinkan, which involves fighting with weapons, flips, and hand-to-hand combat. Joseph Rae is going on 30 years of studying...
WSLS
Roanoke families learn about dangers of marijuana use for kids, teens
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – It’s been more than a year since laws legalizing recreational marijuana took effect in Virginia, and some people have concerns about kids and teenagers having access to THC products. In Virginia, it’s legal for adults 21 and older to have up to one ounce...
WDBJ7.com
Women’s Resource Center celebrates 45th anniversary
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley is celebrating its 45th year. Executive Director Laura Beth Weaver talks about the anniversary of the organization providing programs and services to adult and child victims of sexual and domestic violence. She talks about the services they offer and how people can access them, and discusses what she sees as trends in the world of domestic and sexual violence advocacy.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg shelter seeking public’s help to adopt animals
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter is hosting a “walk through the trails” for folks and their furry friends. The nonprofit hopes this event will help find forever homes for their shelter animals due to high numbers they have right now. “The shelter does...
WDBJ7.com
‘Meet the Bus’ event hosted by Durham School Services to hire more bus drivers
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - School bus driver shortages have been affecting Durham School Services and causing students to be late to class. Now, the organization is trying to find a solution. Durham will host a community event called “Meet the Bus” Saturday, October 21. “We understand the frustration...
Comments / 0