ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Charity bench press competition to raise money for Healing Strides

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - For 31 years, Healing Strides has helped countless people overcome challenges through equine therapy. “We have 65 distinct disabilities, diagnoses that we serve, and then you’ve got everything in between that. From autism, that’s our largest population, then veterans is our second largest population,” said Carol Young, CEO of Healing Strides.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Branch Group shows girls they can be construction workers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Girls in the Star City will be construction workers for a day. Branch Group is partnering with Girls Scouts of Virginia Skyline for “G.I.R.L Construction Experience” to give girls a unique opportunity. This Saturday, 100 girls from ages 5 to 18 will put on...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Grandin Village mompreneurs hold roundtable chat

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Women are balancing the roles of mother and entrepreneur, and on Here @ Home, Natalie sat down with several of the women business leaders who own shops in Grandin Village. She talked to them about how they jumped into being business owners, the challenges and how...
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Ex-Florida Georgia Line member plays hits for Ply Gem workers in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT — One of country music’s biggest acts of the past few years stopped Wednesday at Rocky Mount Ply Gem to play a special performance for its employees. Tyler Hubbard, formerly of Florida Georgia Line, and his band entertained folks taking a break from manufacturing windows and doors to enjoy a worker appreciation day.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
theroanoker.com

Ginger’s Jewelry Celebrates 40 Sparkling Years

From graduations and birthdays to engagements and anniversaries, Ginger Mumpower and her talented team of jewelry experts have been there to help Roanoke’s residents celebrate life’s biggest milestones. Left to right: Anna Harris, Stacey Cotter, Ginger Mumpower, Casey Mumpower, Kelly Millington at Ginger's Jewelry. Ginger Mumpower discovered her...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

God’s Pit Crew to give free food boxes to 1,000 families

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Pit Crew is holding a free food drive thru for 1,000 families next week. They will be distributing 36 pound boxes of food and a case of drinks Tuesday at the Martinsville Speedway from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The boxes will include bread,...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Veterans head to Washington with Honor Flight organization

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - More than a dozen veterans received a warm salute and sendoff Friday as they left Bedford on a trip that would honor their military service. It was the fifth visit to Washington D.C. organized by Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight, and the second since COVID caused the organization to take a break.
BEDFORD, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Jeff McGregor’s American Karate featured on reality show

For the last three decades, local martial arts expert Jeff McGregor has been working with students at his school, Jeff McGregor’s American Karate. Located in the Old Dutch Supermarket at 2308 W. Main Street, Jeff McGregor’s American Karate has prided itself for years on welcoming students of all abilities and skill levels to learn about self-defense, self-confidence, and self-discipline.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Scarecrow Trail returns to Town of Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - There are some new neighbors hanging out around town in Rocky Mount and they would love for you to go see them. The annual scarecrow trail has returned. You can drive or walk around to see all the creative faces, some scary and others friendly.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Tractor Treat returns with a mission to help families

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A different kind of fall event is celebrating the season, local farmers and finding a way to give back. For the seventh year, Wheatland Evangelical Lutheran Church in Botetourt County is hosting a tractor treat. Kids can get dressed up and go trick-or-treating. There will...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Botetourt County man opens martial arts dojo in Buchanan

BUCHANAN, Va, – A Botetourt County man is teaching a unique style of martial arts that he said you can’t find anywhere else in Southwest Virginia. It’s called Bujinkan, which involves fighting with weapons, flips, and hand-to-hand combat. Joseph Rae is going on 30 years of studying...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Women’s Resource Center celebrates 45th anniversary

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley is celebrating its 45th year. Executive Director Laura Beth Weaver talks about the anniversary of the organization providing programs and services to adult and child victims of sexual and domestic violence. She talks about the services they offer and how people can access them, and discusses what she sees as trends in the world of domestic and sexual violence advocacy.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg shelter seeking public’s help to adopt animals

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter is hosting a “walk through the trails” for folks and their furry friends. The nonprofit hopes this event will help find forever homes for their shelter animals due to high numbers they have right now. “The shelter does...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy