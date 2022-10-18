Read full article on original website
wiproud.com
Fake school shooting reports across Wisconsin
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – School districts across southeast Wisconsin are receiving what appear to be false threats of school shootings. The FBI says it’s “aware” of fake active shooter threats at schools across Wisconsin today. The Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls school districts released statements to families...
St. Paul man sentenced to 14 years for kidnapping ex at gunpoint
A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint before driving her to Wisconsin. Derrick Johnathan Fasig, 28, kicked in the window of his ex's Minneapolis home and kidnapped her at gunpoint on Feb. 10. After he forced her into his...
wtmj.com
Police investigating hoax shooting threats made to several schools across SE Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE – Several schools across Southeast Wisconsin receive hoax school shooting threats Thursday morning. According to TMJ4 News, nine schools confirm that the active shooter threats were false and no shootings have been reported. Here are the schools:. Bradford High School of the Kenosha Unified School District. LakeView Technology...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man facing up to 464 years in prison for scheme, fraudulently getting $500k
(WFRV) – A federal grand jury returned a 25-count indictment for a man from western Wisconsin who is accused of running a five-year-long scheme. According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Robert Carter is facing 25 charges stemming from a scheme where he allegedly defrauded financial institutions and other businesses. Carter made his first appearance in court on October 19.
cwbradio.com
Arizona Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking in Central Wisconsin
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) An Arizona man has been sentenced for his role in distributing a large amount of meth in Central Wisconsin. Levi Bagne mailed more than 20 pounds of the drug through the US Postal Service from his home near Phoenix to co-conspirators in the Wausau and Oshkosh area, who then distributed it. Investigators call him the "undisputed leader" of the drug ring, and for that he'll serve 16 years in a federal prison.
ktoe.com
Minnesota DOC Wants Three People On COVID-19 Release Back In Prison
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota Department of Corrections wants three people on conditional COVID-19 release to return to prison. The DOC is fighting a challenge by the Clemency Project Clinic, Mitchell Hamline’s Legal Assistance to Minnesota Prisoners, and the ACLU of Minnesota to the reincarceration orders. The DOC reviewing the release 18 former inmates. The agency says pandemic conditions have changed and that the reason for the inmates’ release has passed.
FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force investigation leads to multiple federal convictions
Six of eight people charged following an investigation by the FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force have received federal prison sentences related to a major drug trafficking scheme that brought pounds of methamphetamine into the area, officials say. According to a news release issued Wednesday by the Marathon County...
wtmj.com
4 still hospitalized at burn centers after bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Four people remain hospitalized in Wisconsin burn centers with injuries from a bonfire explosion last week during a party in the Town of Maple Grove. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says the explosion happened late Friday when a 55-gallon drum that was a quarter full of a mixture of gas and diesel fuel was placed on the fire. The sheriff’s office says some of the victims are listed in critical condition, but wasn’t specific. Investigators say 17 of the injured people were privately transported to hospitals in Green Bay, which is about about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) north of the scene of the explosion.
wearegreenbay.com
Did you know: Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers of ‘rear radar antennas’
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding drivers that no matter where its troopers are, they know how fast you are driving. In a Facebook post, the agency joked that they can ‘see the future’ with their rear radar antennas. REMINDER: Rear radar antennas allow us...
wtmj.com
Oklahoma to execute man for 2002 killing of infant daughter
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — A 57-year-old Oklahoma man is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Thursday for killing his 9-month-old daughter in 2002, despite claims by his attorneys that he is mentally ill and not competent to be executed. Attorneys for Benjamin Cole do not dispute that he...
kdal610.com
Meth Dealer Arrested In Duluth
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A 62 year old Silver Bay man was arrested by Duluth Police on Wednesday after drugs were discovered in his vehicle. Police had responded to a suspicious vehicle near the 1300 block of Commonwealth Avenue. The owner of the vehicle was known to the Lake...
wtmj.com
Correction: Bonfire Explosion story
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — In a story published Oct. 20, 2022, about a bonfire explosion, The Associated Press erroneously reported where Green Bay is in relation to the Town of Maple Grove explosion. Green Bay is southeast of the Town of Maple Grove, not north. Copyright...
2 More People Charged in $250 Million Minnesota Fraud Scheme
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two more Minnesotans have been indicted on federal charges connected to the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 38-year-old Mekfira Hussein and her husband, 42-year-old Abduljabar Hussein, are accused of fraudulently obtaining nearly $9 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program in 2020 and 2022. The Shakopee couple is facing wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, and money laundering charges.
WLUC
2 arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine near Bergland
ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 31-year-old man from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin and a 30-year-old woman from Hancock were arrested Thursday for the possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. The arrests were made near Bergland. No names are being released until arraignment. Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) detectives...
WSAW
Nine people sentenced for drug trafficking
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin sent a press release detailing the arrest of nine people for drug trafficking. The FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force led the several months-long investigation. During the investigation, the CWNTF seized approximately 20 pounds...
bulletin-news.com
Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota
Three families in Minnesota and Wisconsin who are grieving the untimely deaths of loved ones claim they are further burdened by having to deal with con artists who are attempting to raise money via fictitious web profiles. The little Wisconsin town of Rice Lake is in sorrow over the loss...
KIMT
Oklahoma woman sentenced for bringing meth into southern Minnesota
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An Oklahoma woman has been sentenced for bringing methamphetamine from Texas to southern Minnesota. Randi Lynn Laumbach, 41 of Lawton, OK, was ordered Wednesday to spend four years on supervised probation and pay a $500 fine. Laumbach will be allowed to serve her probation in her home state.
wtmj.com
Worker who quietly lowered town’s fluoride for years resigns
A town employee who quietly lowered the fluoride in a Vermont community’s drinking water for years has resigned — and is asserting that the levels had actually been low for much longer than believed. Richmond water superintendent Kendall Chamberlin disclosed in his five-page resignation letter, submitted Monday, that...
Minnesota Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
wtmj.com
Registration error affects up to 6,000 Arizona voters
PHOENIX (AP) — A voter registration error may have caused some Arizona voters to get a mail ballot with only federal races, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said Tuesday. A problem with the link between voter registration and driver’s license databases may have caused as many as 6,000 voters to be improperly flagged as lacking proof of citizenship documentation on file. Election officials are sifting through the list to determine how many of the 6,000 were improperly flagged.
