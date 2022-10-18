ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Upcoming Adult Programs at the Tiverton Public Library

The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in November. Patrons are encouraged to visit tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to learn more and to register. All Month Long. Tech Help. Tech help is available to anyone who’d like to learn more about their computers and mobile...
TIVERTON, RI
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Oct. 21-23)

We’re focusing on the roots this weekend, another busy one on the local music scene. Check out a few of our favorites in “Six Picks Music” below. Friday: County music fans … don’t miss this one. The Newport Playhouse welcomes the traditional country duo Malpass Brothers on Friday. The band is as authentic as they come, unapologetically retro, and has shared the stage with Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and Marty Stuart among others. Music begins at 7PM. Click here for details.
NEWPORT, RI
Obituary: Mary Evelyn (Mello) Martin

Mary Evelyn (Mello) Martin, 91, of Newport, RI, passed away on October 12, 2022, in the Village House Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank H. Martin. Mary was born in Newport, to the late Ernest R. and Josephine (Amaral) Mello. Mary was a communicant of...
NEWPORT, RI
Letter: Reconsider your position

In response some recent criticisms, I have to say that, if you really care about our kids and our local economy you may want to reconsider your position. Both towns have declining student enrollments. Young families cannot afford to move into either Middletown or Newport, and both schools offer limited curriculums.
NEWPORT, RI
Letter: Vote “No” on Question 5

This is NOT a vote on regionalizing the schools in Newport and Middletown. This is merely a vote on creating a central district office. Don’t be fooled by this ballot issue. Newport and Middletown schools will remain separate. In fact, if this ballot item is passed, and Middletown passes its bond question, there will be little incentive to regionalize because of the new schools being built in each town. Since both administrations in Newport and Middletown are already running lean, it is even doubtful we will see any savings resulting from a combined office.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Obituary: Dorothy A. Post

Dorothy A. Post passed from this life October 17, 2022 at age 99 years, 1 month and 10 days in Newport RI. The daughter of the late Donald and Alice Arnett of North Reading, MA, she had a long life filled with incredible accomplishments. She met her husband of 54 years, the late Ellsworth E. Post, Jr., while she was on active duty with the United States Navy during World War II. Together they raised 8 children, took in foster children, and were active in business and community.
NEWPORT, RI
Letter: Fall is coyote “dispersal season” and sightings are on the rise￼￼

By now, the behavior patterns of our local coyotes during courting and pup-rearing seasons have become recognizable to many residents. Mating occurs in the early winter and pup-rearing from spring through the summer months. But fall brings another life-cycle event that should be on everyone’s radar—“dispersal season,” when young coyotes leave their packs to strike out on their own.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island￼

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
KENT COUNTY, RI
DEM announces RI’s first domestic avian flu case, found in Newport County

Photo credit: Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) / USDA. The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today is announcing that the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) agency, has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a noncommercial backyard flock (non-poultry) in Newport County. This is the first domestic detection of HPAI – which has been confirmed in more than 40 states, affecting nearly 50 million domestic birds – in Rhode Island. Last summer, DEM advised the public that HPAI had been found in waterbirds such as gulls and that its crossover to domestic birds appeared inevitable. (Please visit the DEM website for detailed information on HPAI, including DEM’s response plan and an FAQ.)
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI

