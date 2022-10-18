Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Related
whatsupnewp.com
Upcoming Adult Programs at the Tiverton Public Library
The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in November. Patrons are encouraged to visit tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to learn more and to register. All Month Long. Tech Help. Tech help is available to anyone who’d like to learn more about their computers and mobile...
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Oct. 21-23)
We’re focusing on the roots this weekend, another busy one on the local music scene. Check out a few of our favorites in “Six Picks Music” below. Friday: County music fans … don’t miss this one. The Newport Playhouse welcomes the traditional country duo Malpass Brothers on Friday. The band is as authentic as they come, unapologetically retro, and has shared the stage with Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and Marty Stuart among others. Music begins at 7PM. Click here for details.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Mary Evelyn (Mello) Martin
Mary Evelyn (Mello) Martin, 91, of Newport, RI, passed away on October 12, 2022, in the Village House Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank H. Martin. Mary was born in Newport, to the late Ernest R. and Josephine (Amaral) Mello. Mary was a communicant of...
whatsupnewp.com
CCRI to recognize ten alumni for professional and personal achievements at the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Awards￼
Ten Community College of Rhode Island alumni will be inducted into the college’s Society of Knights and Squires as part of the CCRI Foundation and Alumni Association’s 2022 Outstanding Alumni Awards. The awards ceremony takes place Thursday, November 17 at 6 pm at CCRI’s Warwick campus. Tickets can...
whatsupnewp.com
DEM will start work on replacing Main Street Boat Ramp in Westerly on November 1
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) on Friday announced that it will start work on replacing the Main Street boat ramp in Westerly on Nov. 1. The popular boat ramp, owned and maintained by DEM, provides access to the Pawcatuck River and is used by recreational boaters and paddlers alike.
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Reconsider your position
In response some recent criticisms, I have to say that, if you really care about our kids and our local economy you may want to reconsider your position. Both towns have declining student enrollments. Young families cannot afford to move into either Middletown or Newport, and both schools offer limited curriculums.
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Oct. 22 – 29)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. October 23 – 29, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Eastbound...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Vote “No” on Question 5
This is NOT a vote on regionalizing the schools in Newport and Middletown. This is merely a vote on creating a central district office. Don’t be fooled by this ballot issue. Newport and Middletown schools will remain separate. In fact, if this ballot item is passed, and Middletown passes its bond question, there will be little incentive to regionalize because of the new schools being built in each town. Since both administrations in Newport and Middletown are already running lean, it is even doubtful we will see any savings resulting from a combined office.
whatsupnewp.com
Open Houses: 21 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, October 21 – 23, 2022. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Dorothy A. Post
Dorothy A. Post passed from this life October 17, 2022 at age 99 years, 1 month and 10 days in Newport RI. The daughter of the late Donald and Alice Arnett of North Reading, MA, she had a long life filled with incredible accomplishments. She met her husband of 54 years, the late Ellsworth E. Post, Jr., while she was on active duty with the United States Navy during World War II. Together they raised 8 children, took in foster children, and were active in business and community.
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Fall is coyote “dispersal season” and sightings are on the rise￼￼
By now, the behavior patterns of our local coyotes during courting and pup-rearing seasons have become recognizable to many residents. Mating occurs in the early winter and pup-rearing from spring through the summer months. But fall brings another life-cycle event that should be on everyone’s radar—“dispersal season,” when young coyotes leave their packs to strike out on their own.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island￼
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Please don’t be misled by a flare (or a decoy flare) – Vote for the kids￼
Often opposition to a proposal or a new idea is a decoy – a fake substitution or flare intended to distract from something valid or challenging. School regionalization? Watch out for the flares. Flare #1 – Loss of union jobs. Reality – The school population will grow due...
whatsupnewp.com
DEM announces RI’s first domestic avian flu case, found in Newport County
Photo credit: Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) / USDA. The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today is announcing that the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) agency, has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a noncommercial backyard flock (non-poultry) in Newport County. This is the first domestic detection of HPAI – which has been confirmed in more than 40 states, affecting nearly 50 million domestic birds – in Rhode Island. Last summer, DEM advised the public that HPAI had been found in waterbirds such as gulls and that its crossover to domestic birds appeared inevitable. (Please visit the DEM website for detailed information on HPAI, including DEM’s response plan and an FAQ.)
whatsupnewp.com
Portsmouth Water and Fire District mailing annual Water and Fire District property tax bills
The Portsmouth Water and Fire District will be mailing the annual Water and Fire District property tax bills the week of October 24, 2022, according to a news release from the Portsmouth Water and Fire District.. Philip Driscoll, Chairman of the Administrative Board, indicated that the District’s tax rate is...
Comments / 0