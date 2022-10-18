ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phrases and words show up on Purdue's Arch overnight calling for Katie Sermersheim and Alysa Rollock to resign, video one

By Nina Taylor
 2 days ago
Words and phrases calling for Sermersheim and Rollock to resign are written on the arch near PMU.

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

