Purdue's Arch covered in chalk writing calling for resignation of Katie Sermersheim and Alysa Rollock

Phrases and words appeared in chalk on the arch near Purdue Memorial Union on Monday night denouncing Purdue and calling for the removal of Dean of Students and Associate Vice Provost Katie Sermersheim. In Nancy Roe v. Purdue, she and Vice President Alysa Rollock were found by a jury to have violated due process after suspending Roe. Since then, students have demanded and protested that they both step down immediately, saying they "won't stop until everyone is protected" and "expel rapists, not survivors." Pieces of chalk were left at the arch for people to write more messages. As of Tuesday morning, the messages are no longer there.