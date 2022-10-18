ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue's Arch covered in chalk writing calling for resignation of Katie Sermersheim and Alysa Rollock

By Nina Taylor
 5 days ago
Phrases and words appeared in chalk on the arch near Purdue Memorial Union on Monday night denouncing Purdue and calling for the removal of Dean of Students and Associate Vice Provost Katie Sermersheim. In Nancy Roe v. Purdue, she and Vice President Alysa Rollock were found by a jury to have violated due process after suspending Roe. Since then, students have demanded and protested that they both step down immediately, saying they "won't stop until everyone is protected" and "expel rapists, not survivors." Pieces of chalk were left at the arch for people to write more messages. As of Tuesday morning, the messages are no longer there.

West Lafayette, IN
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

